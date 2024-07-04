Iryna Drozd

SCHD: High-Quality Dividend Paying Companies

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is a high-quality ETF. SCHD focuses on generating a "reliable stream of dividend income." As a result, SCHD investors wouldn't expect to find fundamentally weak companies among its constituents, as SCHD closely tracks the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index.

SCHD's dividend quality criteria (Schwab)

As seen above, SCHD investors can be assured of finding only fundamentally strong, dividend-paying companies in the ETF. As a result, the focus is mainly on the sustainability of returns and less on chasing hype. Therefore, it's critical for investors not to directly compare SCHD's performance to the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY), given the differences in their construction and focus. In addition, investors who invest in SPY can even consider adding SCHD to help diversify their portfolio, given its emphasis on sustainable dividend-paying companies.

I last updated investors in my previous SCHD article in March 2024. Broadcom (AVGO) stock has left SCHD after the annual reconstitution in March. AVGO has since gone on a rampage, surging to new highs in June, as SCHD investors missed out on the robust rally.

SCHD: Lower Tech Exposure

SCHD holdings by sector (Seeking Alpha)

However, SCHD investors must stay focused on what the ETF is supposed to help them achieve. Within SCHD's sector breakdown, it counts the financials, healthcare, and consumer defensive as its three most important sectors. As a result, SCHD's relatively low technology sector exposure has contributed to its underperformance.

Therefore, it's vital to consider SCHD as one of the core ETFs, but not the only one to which investors can gain market exposure. Momentum is a powerful force for investors to reckon with. Big winners can keep winning, and it's better to gain some exposure than having none. Even value investors like Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett expects Apple (AAPL) stock to continue performing well, as AAPL accounts for almost 44% of Berkshire Hathaway's publicly traded portfolio.

SCHD: 10Y Return Profile, Still Ranked Highly

SCHD total return analysis (Morningstar)

Despite that, SCHD is still ranked among the category leaders when assessing SCHD's 10Y total return profile. Therefore, SCHD's relative underperformance YTD could have been impacted by a reallocation toward the hottest stocks that can capitalize on the AI growth drivers. However, the S&P 500's valuation isn't cheap at more than 21x forward adjusted P/E. Compared to its long-term median of 17.8x, investors have likely reflected optimism on the growth potential embedded in the AI hype.

SCHD top holdings (Seeking Alpha)

While I remain optimistic, SCHD's relative appeal from a value perspective cannot be ignored. SCHD is valued at a P/E of about 14x, well below the S&P 500's metrics. Therefore, a potential reallocation toward value stocks could benefit ETFs like SCHD, given its focus on sustainable dividend-paying companies.

SCHD Top Holdings: Fundamentally Strong Companies

SCHD's top holdings account for almost 40% of its exposure. Paying close attention to their fundamentals and opportunities is critical to assessing SCHD's performance. However, SCHD is also a well-diversified ETF, with its top holdings accounting for just slightly above 4% of its total exposure.

SCHD top ten holdings Quant Grades (Part 1/2) (Seeking Alpha) SCHD top ten holdings Quant Grades (Part 2/2) (Seeking Alpha)

As seen above, SCHD's top holdings comprise fundamentally strong companies. All ten of them have best-in-class "A" grades for profitability. Furthermore, their momentum grades are primarily in the "B" range, suggesting relatively robust buying sentiments. Therefore, SCHD investors should consider capitalizing on its current consolidation to add exposure before the buying momentum potentially strengthens.

Is SCHD ETF A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

SCHD price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

SCHD's price action suggests it has already bottomed in April 2024. However, SCHD is still consolidating, even though the S&P 500 has surged to another high this week.

SCHD has maintained its uptrend bias, suggesting its recovery toward its March 2024 highs remains intact. Potential profit-taking from the S&P 500 could see a rotation toward less expensive value stocks in the SCHD.

With the Fed looking increasingly likely to cut rates in 2024, income investors may also consider reallocating to high-quality ETFs like SCHD. SCHD's dividend yield of 3.7% could become increasingly attractive as the Fed potentially lowers its interest rates subsequently. Hence, I assess the fundamental and technical backdrop for SCHD investors as still constructive.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

