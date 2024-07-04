Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Thesis

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) is a stock with great potential to grow to a larger market size due to its AI-based insurance platform and improved artificial intelligence capabilities. The platforms are supposed to bring both new income and productivity growth. With respect to the complications associated with the unstable world economy and the long-term realizations of the sales cycle, the company's strategic moves and operational efficiencies build a positive model of further performance.

Introduction

Sapiens International Corporation is a firm engaged in software solutions for the insurance industry. Among the development of digitized platforms that aid insurance companies to conduct main operations, for example, underwriting, policy administration, claims, and billing. Hence, they make products that are adaptable and scalable, which are built on the grounds of AI and machine learning that result in improving efficiency and smart decision-making. Sapiens has many destinations in the world, and the most popular of them include North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Financial Performance

Quarter Ended 2023-03-31 2023-06-30 2023-09-30 2023-12-31 2024-03-31 Revenue 124.72 128.3 130.71 130.86 134.25 Revenue Growth (YoY) 5.97% 8.19% 9.84% 9.54% 7.64% Cost of Revenue 71.69 73.64 74.75 74.91 76.69 Gross Profit 53.03 54.66 55.95 55.95 57.56 Selling, General & Admin 18.52 19.3 19.66 19.78 20.52 Operating Expenses 34.14 35.04 35.69 35.86 37.04 Operating Income 18.89 19.62 20.27 20.09 20.52 Other Expense / Income 0.17 0.07 0.13 0.05 0.14 Net Income 14.2 15.4 15.87 16.97 17.36 Gross Margin 42.52% 42.61% 42.81% 42.76% 42.88% Operating Margin 15.15% 15.29% 15.50% 15.35% 15.29% Profit Margin 11.38% 12.01% 12.14% 12.97% 12.93% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha (Retrieved on 07-03-2024). Financials in millions USD.

Sapiens International has shown growth in two significant trends. One of the notable trends is the organic development of the revenue, which has remained steady in the last five fiscal quarters. It moved from $124.72 million in Q1 2023 to $134.25 million in Q1 2024, reflecting an increase of 7.64% year over year. The rise in revenue is mainly connected to the successful expansion of the company into major regions, particularly North America, and the strategic focus on shifting the business model from perpetual licensing to SaaS. For example, North American revenue soared from $50 million to $55 million, showing a 9.5% increase, while European revenue grew from $65 million to $69 million, a 6.4% increase. I see that the recurring aspect of the SaaS model was not only the distinguishing feature that attracted new clients but also contributed to increasing the share of overall revenue (Sapiens)​.

Furthermore, in the corresponding period of 2023, the company achieved better profit margins. Actually, the gross margin grew slightly from 42.52% in Q1 2023 to 42.88% in Q1 2024. This is mostly due to the higher part of recurring revenues coming from software products and services, which generally give better profit margins than a one-time implementation. But this increase in net income is likely due to the reduction in operational costs, since the company reported an increase in net profits from $53.03 million in Q1 2023 to $57.56 million. The bottom line is that the net profit went up, as well as the non-operating income, which rose to $17.36 million in Q1 2024 from $14.2 million in Q1 2023, which is a very positive profit. They have saved money through efficient operational management since the operating expenses only grew slightly, from $34.14 million to $37.04 million (Sapiens)​.

Opportunities

Sapiens International has successfully introduced a next-generation AI-based insurance platform that is open and integrated. The main goals of this technologically advanced platform are to boost creativity and offer a full package of ongoing services through the interconnection of key business processes, digital transactions, AI-driven judgments, and machine learning tools. This SaaS model of the platform is expected to be the source of customer attraction. It is also expected to increase the monthly recurring revenue.

Moreover, Sapiens enhances AI and machine learning models. This is to upgrade customer-related issues and company internal processes. As a result of these improvements, operational efficiency will be hiked, which will have a subsequent effect on costs and profits, positioning the company strongly in the competitive market (Sapiens).

Challenges

Sapiens International encounters a series of problems as it strives ahead. A huge part of the challenge is the global macroeconomic outlook. The company emphasized concerns about possible effects of inflation, high interest rates, and unfavorable currency exchange rate movements. I see that these factors can reduce revenues, profitability, and cash flow, which means Sapiens should plan out the economics properly and put the company in a comfortable position in terms of financial stability and growth​ (MarketScreener)​​ (Sapiens)​.

Sales duration is also another issue, since their products have long and involved sales cycles. Lengthy Sapiens sales cycles are characterized by large and complex projects that are difficult to accomplish without enough time or resources. This complexity may cause the realization of revenue to be postponed and diminish their ability to derive any kind of quick profit from new solutions. Their market position and financial health will continue to flourish as they effectively guide the conversion of these lengthy sales processes and simultaneously manage project costs and profit margins (Sapiens).

Valuation

Gross Margin PS ratio TTM PE Ratio TTM Growth revenue Growth EPS Revenue growth forward (analysts estimate) Earnings growth forward (analysts estimate) Sapiens International 42.76% 3.62 29.19 8.79% 22.02% 7.81% 9.32% Sector 49.07% 1.7 29.81 3.44% 1.72% 6.64% 7.29% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha. Data retrieved on 07-03-2024.

Sapiens International's gross margin was 42.76%. This is lower compared to the sector median of 49.07%. I see that this difference suggests that Sapiens may have more expenses related to its sales than its peers do. Its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio at 3.62, however, is much more than the stock's industry median at 1.7. This shows that investors are ready to pay a higher price to get Sapiens' dollar of sales than the one that the industry has. The price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) for Sapiens is 29.19, almost the same as the sector median of 29.81, showing us that the company's earnings are also valued almost the same as those of the other companies.

Having been given the options enumerated above, such as the launch of the new AI-based insurance platform and the integration of advanced AI and machine learning models, a prudent estimate of a potential Sapiens growth rate may be around 10-12% if slightly more than what the analysts have estimated, that is 7.81% for income growth and 9.32% for earnings growth. By acquiring a higher growth expectation, the P/E ratio could be elevated to illustrate the better growth prospects and therefore may end up around 32-34. In the same manner, the P/S ratio, however, may also experience a slight increase, perhaps, 3.8-4.0 could be reached possibly announcing about the company's positive future revenue growth and profitability improvements.

Conclusion

I am bullish on Sapiens International. The organization's strategic initiatives are assets to its future growth. For example, its launch of a new AI-based insurance platform and increased AI capabilities. Also, the company's efforts to boost its service offerings and operational efficiency in response to the obstacles it is facing show potential for more revenue and profitability. An example of this is the macroeconomic environment and lengthy sales cycles. The company is predicted to grow slightly faster than it is believed by analysts, thus the two key financial ratios the P/E and P/S are the most likely to leverage the company's evolving prospects and thus fill me with an overrun of my optimistic outlook.