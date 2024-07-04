Anne Czichos

Sometimes you get really lucky with "timing" your valuation articles. This was the case for my article on Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF), a company I wrote about back in November of 2023. This coverage can be found in an article here, and while the performance during that time compared to the valuation we see now cannot be viewed as "market-beating", the company still has an interesting upside - and I managed to "time" that article very well.

Take a look.

Merck KGaA Seeking Alpha RoR (Merck KGaA Seeking Alpha RoR)

Merck KGaA, as such, remains an undervalued pharma company with a long history and strong fundamentals. The company has above-average margins when looked at in the context of the broader market, and a diverse business portfolio in healthcare, life sciences, and electronics which lends it outperformance potential. It's far more volatile than one would expect from a company with this sort of operational stability.

In my original, and also first article on the company, I gave the company a €180/share PT. In this article, I will update this and see where the company seems likely to go from here going forward.

From a historical perspective, after being very heavily in Pharma and MedTech, I mostly sold out my positions at a profitable level following the downturn of COVID-19 back in 2022 and early 2023. At the time, this was a fairly controversial decision, and one I frankly wasn't 100% sure of at the time either how it would play out. It was probably one of the bigger moves I made in my portfolio without companies being strictly overvalued. I went from around 13% to around 4% where I am today.

I'm happy to say that I believe this was the right choice, despite the upside potential in the segment.

Let's look at what we have here.

Merck KGaA and its upside

First off, Merck is a bit confusing. There's the MRK ticker on NYSE, which is Merck, and there's MRK on the German market, which is Merck KGaA. These are two different companies. Note the different logos, which I made an effort to differentiate even in the article pictures for this piece (although I still believe this company's logo is truly ugly).

So, one of the things you have with you when investing in Merck KGaA is that this is the oldest still-operating chemical and pharma company on the planet. It's older than most nations in their current configuration because their history goes back to 1668.

It has global R&D facilities, and part of its history is the pioneering of morphine, and for a time holding a virtual global monopoly on Cocaine. Not as much today perhaps, but a strong history. The company was private for over 300 years before going public around 30 years ago and has returned a RoR of over 1,100%+ for shareholders that invested in the IPO. It's A-rated and has a low yield, but a great potential upside.

The latest results for Merck KGaA were positive, despite the market trends during that time.

Merck IR (Merck IR)

Current guidance for the full year shows continued EBITDA growth, albeit moderating margins. The company is an M&A-heavy player and does so with leverage, but quickly as of merging, delivers the company within years of such moves. It has done so several times before, delivering down to below 0.3x, and is in the process of doing so again.

Merck IR (Merck IR)

For 1Q24, all of the company's business units contributed to a very attractive outlook, with sales currently at 51/41/8 for Science & Lab, Process Solutions, and Life Science services respectively. The quarter otherwise saw a slight amount of revenue decline, but two out of three sectors are showing a very strong 1Q24, with continued expectations for improvement.

Healthcare was the top performer for the quarter - 10% organic sales growth driven by strong products in the portfolio, with Electronics being up 6% as well. Life Sciences as the smallest segment also showed the strongest decline - and this is mostly due to COVID-19 effects, which still have a negative/headwind effect on company results here.

For 2024, Merck wants to revert to growth - and 1Q showed momentum in this overall direction.

Guidance comes to net sales of €20.5B or slightly above, with an EBITDA of €6.3 at the top end, and a top-end EPS of around €9.1. This would stand as a good result on a YoY basis given the environment, and this guidance, as of 1Q, is also confirmed here. A good way to describe the current trends for Merck is "good performance in a fundamentally challenging market" - and this seems to be a theme for many healthcare and pharma companies out there at this time. This is confirmed when we start to dig into the ratios for the company. I'm used to investing in businesses with a >1 Book-to-bill ratio - the company doesn't have this, it hovers around 1x and has done so for a long time.

The next quarters are also likely to be mixed in their quality and results, given that healthcare 10% sales increase is likely to phase down, with an overall company guidance of 4-7% for the full year - so the positives from some segments are likely to be less positive in the next few quarters, and this quarter was actually one of the strong ones, despite how the market reacted to it.

The company management in fact confirms this.

Yes. Thanks, Sachin, it's Matthias, for your question. No, I don't want to quantify at this point. I mean, we certainly see the positive momentum, right, both in terms of what intake sequentially year-over-year. We see also the absolute number, going absolutely in the right direction and steering us towards the guidance for the full year. So I think that's sending I think, a clear signal. (Source: Matthias Heinzel, Merck KGaA, 1Q24 call)

It's not wrong to categorize Merck KGaA as a company still in recovery for the most part. Here's the current guidance.

Merck KGaA IR (Merck KGaA IR)

This also includes assumptions for CaPex of around €1.6-€1-8B for PP&E, and certain hedging assumptions peaking at 1.11 for the EUR/USD - any change here could influence things either positively or negatively.

Perhaps my biggest problem with Merck KGaA since I invested last is that there are many attractive healthcare/pharma companies available at extremely attractive prices.

This means that we need to compare this one to others. And perhaps the one problem with Merck KGaA - because we certainly can't point to something like fundamentals as a negative, is the dividend yield.

When we have this sort of environment, there isn't exactly a "siren call" to invest in something like a sub-1.5% yield at a 17.5x P/E, even if that is for a company with an A-rating and a debt/cap of less than 21% because it means we need to assume a high premium for a company that currently, truth be told, is expected to grow no more than 2% in 2024.

In that context, other alternatives of companies with cheaper valuations and higher yields but equally solid fundamentals, suddenly look quite appealing.

But if you're fine with this low yield, and are willing to play the very long term (as I am with this investment), you have quite the excellent investment potential here - because Merck KGaA is set to grow over the long term.

Let me show you what I mean.

Merck KGaA - bad for 2024, stronger potential for 2025-2027.

I unfortunately cannot say that Merck KGaA is all that attractive here for this particular year. Even with the company's own assumptions, we're still talking about paying 17-18x P/E for a company when Bristol Myers (BMY) trades at less than 60% of that P/E with a yield of almost 6%, also A-graded (albeit at more elevated leverage.

To be clear, my money is in both companies - but I'm saying it should depend on what you're looking for in terms of your investment choices. Merck KGaA has a great upside if you're willing to play for the long term. If you forecast it at a 5-year average, you're beating the market even investing today, with a 43% RoR In 3 years. The problem is that for what other companies with higher, safe yields offer, this isn't all that impressive unless you're specifically looking for this.

As things stand, I say that Merck KGaA does warrant a continued "BUY" rating, but as a result of the state of the market and the state of this industry, I am actually lowering my price target here. I now believe, based on the 2024E uncertainty and low growth rate, that Merck KGaA is worth around €175/share, coming to a 2025E P/E of 18.5x for the 5-year average, but not much above that specific level. (Source: Paywalled F.A.S.T graphs Link)

In my previous article, I worked with both DCF estimates and PS value indications if we look at the broader sector where Merck "plays" implies minimum valuations of €140-€160/share - and I don't see any realistic scenario where this company is worth less than €150/share in the long term - and the P/E for the long term of around 18.5x makes sense to me here given not only the history but the rock-solid fundamentals that even make players like BMY look "over-leveraged" by comparison.

The company remains a clearly undervalued player in attractive healthcare, pharma, and electronics space - but this space has in my portfolio given way to investments in other areas and other weightings compared to how I had It previously.

I'm not keen on immediately buying more of this company, but I am willing to give the company the following thesis and target/s here.

Thesis

Merck KGaA is the world's largest still-operating pharma and healthcare company, with a 300+ year history. It has absolutely stellar fundamentals, and what risks do exist are well-covered by the company's long-term upside and expertise here.

I say that at a good valuation, the company is almost a "must-BUY" for the long term. While it cannot be said here that Merck KGaA is "cheap" yet, because that would for me demand it drop below €130/share, it's closing in on being cheap, and it's most definitely an attractive play here.

I view Merck KGaA as being a "BUY" with a price target of at least €175/share for the long term. This implies buying the company's German-listed ticker, which I do believe is the way to go here for the company.

I've added shares and may add more.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

I won't call the company "cheap" here any longer, but I will say that there is enough upside to interest me, even at my lower share price, and I will say "BUY" here.

