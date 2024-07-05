metinkiyak

Introduction

When it comes to investing, your mindset is a powerful tool that will either hinder you or help you. Spending 21 years in the military, I've learned that your mindset can literally be the difference between life & death. In investing, of course, it's not that serious. But I say that to say there's something good in any and everything. There's also something bad in everything, depending on how you look at it.

Again, your mindset is key. And I thought about this when analyzing Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR), a BDC that underperformed in comparison to some of their peers. However, there are some good things about the company to go along with the bad and the ugly. In this article, I discuss all of these to help you with your investment decision with SAR, especially for those looking for income now. Although I rate them a hold, depending on what you're looking for, this could be a good investment.

Previous Rating

I last covered Saratoga Investment roughly 3 months ago in an article titled: Collect a 12.4% Yield With This BDC, But Proceed With Caution. The title is pretty self-explanatory. I discussed the company's attractive dividend yield, which was well-covered by their net investment income at the time.

However, as a result of their portfolio quality and headwinds from the current macro environment, the BDC has significantly underperformed in a market that has seen BDCs outshine several other sectors thanks to higher interest rates. The stock was trading at a discount to its NAV and has since traded even lower, down roughly 1% in comparison to the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), who is up roughly 2.5% over the same period.

The Ugly

Whenever you have some good & bad news to tell someone, they usually prefer the worst first. So, I decided to do the same during my thesis. Since 2022 interest rates have rapidly risen, causing one of the strongest BDC markets that I've witnessed; Saratoga Investment Corp has grossly underperformed its peers.

In the chart below, you can see SAR is the only BDC in the chart with a negative price return since the start of interest rate hikes in March of 2022. I've selected March of 2022 to the time of writing, July 3rd. To make a fair comparison, I also selected BDCs with smaller market caps, like Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) and Crescent Capital (CCAP).

Seeking Alpha

In the chart below, you can see when it comes to total returns over the past 2 years and some change, SAR has single-digit total returns in comparison to double-digits for all of its peers.

Seeking Alpha

And this is over the same period where the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has a total return of roughly 31%. So, in terms of underperformance, Saratoga Investment has been an ugly investment for its shareholders. Especially, considering BDCs have performed exceptionally over the past 840 days at the time of writing.

The Bad

Continuing with the bad news; of course, there are reasons SAR has underperformed other peers in the sector. The biggest one in my opinion is their rise in non-accruals. I discussed this in my prior article, where SAR's non-accruals rose year-over-year from one to three companies.

However, they did manage to keep this flat quarter-over-quarter. This remained at 3 companies and accounted for 1.7% at fair value and 5.6% at cost. This could prove to be a bigger risk if the economy experiences another economic downturn like a recession. And this is something investors should keep a close eye on moving forward.

Manageable, but still, something investors don't like to see as non-accruals impact a company's financials. Carlyle Secured Lending's non-accruals accounted for less than 1% at fair value and cost at 0.2%. CCAP's accounted for 0.95% at fair value and 1.6% at cost.

Furthermore, SAR's financials also declined from the prior quarter. Net investment income declined $0.04 to $0.94 during their Q4. This was impacted by higher excise taxes and dilution of the company's shares. This was even lower than analysts' expectations of $0.96. I expected Nll in a range of $0.96 - $1.00 in Q4.

Additionally, CGBD's NAV rose steadily for the past 2 quarters from $16.99 to $17.07 while CCAP's also rose from $20.04 to $20.08 quarter-over-quarter. This is in comparison to SAR's NAV which continued on a steady decline, down $0.53 due to a net unrealized depreciation.

Author chart

They also saw slower growth than their two peers, likely a result of their underwriting quality. The current macro environment has caused slower M&A activity for many BDCs. But CCAP managed to close on 10 new investments during their Q4 alone and 7 during their latest Q1. For the full-year, SAR invested in just 8 new companies.

The Good

Now for the good. And an important one. Despite the headwinds with higher excise taxes, declining NAV, and lower investment volume, Saratoga Investment continued to out-earn its dividend and by a respectable margin. The BDC saw net investment income come in $0.21 higher than the current dividend of $0.73.

They also raised it by a penny in May to $0.74, making the stock an attractive investment with a current yield of double-digits. Additionally, their net investment income grew impressively from $2.85 in fiscal year 2023 to $4.10 in fiscal year 2024, a result of higher interest rates.

Another good thing is the BDC is now trading closer to its 52-week low of $22.35 and at a discount relative to its peer group, with P/NAV ratio of 1.02x. This is during a time when many of its peers trade at significant premiums. CGBD trades at a P/NAV of 1.07x, while others like Capital Southwest (CSWC) and Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL) trade at much higher ones.

Crescent Capital currently trades at a discount of roughly 4%. And considering SAR's dividend yield and coverage, the BDC may be an attractive investment at this time. Especially, for those looking for income now versus looking for a long-term investment.

CEFData.com

Conclusion

Although Saratoga Investment Corp has faced headwinds that have placed downward pressures on its share price causing underperformance vs peers, the BDC may be considered an attractive investment for some due to its yield and well-covered dividend.

Although I prefer long-term investments and currently rate the BDC a hold, it may be a buy for investors looking for short-term income. However, I do think there are better investments within the sector for those in search of attractive dividends while currently presenting less risk.