Investment thesis

Digital outsourcing company Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) is in the middle of a transition, one that it hopes will return it to profitability and growth. One important element of that transition involves selling off some of its subsidiaries and using the cash to reduce debt and make the firm more nimble (its word).

Divestitures are proceeding, and the company is making slow but steady progress toward its goal. Since Conduent generates revenue of more than $3 billion a year, a profitable income statement could deliver excellent results to shareholders.

Based on that potential, I rate it a Buy, but investors will need to be patient.

About Conduent

In its 10-K for 2023, the company reported that it provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation markets.

The firm offered examples of its projects in its annual report: customer experience management solutions for Virgin Atlantic, providing next-generation smartcard solutions for the State of Victoria in Australia, developing a new Medical Management Information System for the State of New Mexico, and partnering with Schwab Retirement Plan Services to expand the capabilities of it benefit plans or clients.

Its strategic focus, according to the 10-K, is:

“Our aim is to be the technology-led business solutions partner of choice for businesses and governments globally. Through our dedicated associates, we deliver mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments, creating valuable outcomes for our clients and the millions of people who count on them. To achieve this, we focus on delivering outcomes across three critical dimensions: Growth, Efficiency and Quality. Our strategy is designed to deliver shareholder value by creating profitable growth, expanding operating margins, identifying process efficiencies, and employing a disciplined capital allocation strategy.”

Part of its improvement efforts involve divestitures, which CEO Cliff Skelton said in the annual report, would streamline its portfolio and make it a nimbler company. Two sales were completed in 2023 and on May 3, 2024, it announced the sale of its Casualty Claims Solutions to MedRisk, a managed care company. Besides collecting $240 million from MedRisk, it also helps Conduent focus on its core capabilities.

On June 10, it announced it would spend about $132 million to repurchase shares from Carl Icahn and his affiliates. In a press release, CEO Skelton said, “Our decision to repurchase shares reflects the confidence we have in our business, our strategy and our long-term growth prospects”.

Conduent employed about 59,000 associates at the end of 2023; 41% of them were in North America and the rest were in Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe.

At the close on July 3, it was trading at $3.33 and had a market cap of $691.49 million.

Financial results

The company filed its first-quarter 2024 earnings report on May 1st. The following table from the report summarizes the results:

CNDT Q1-2024 financial results (company news release)

Conduent attributed the flat revenue result to the timing of “several opportunities” between the first and second quarters of this year.

Pretax income increased from a loss of $8 million in Q1 of last year, to a profit of $127 million this year, because of a $164 million gain on the first tranche from the BenefitWallet sale. The second tranches will show in Q2 earnings.

Using proceeds from the first and second tranches, it prepaid $259 million of principal on its Term Loan B. Its balance sheet shows total liabilities of $2.211 billion, including $1.060 billion in long-term debt. On the other side of the ledger, it showed total assets of $3.058 billion, including $415.0 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Competition for Conduent

The firm cites competition in all of its categories; large, multinational rivals include Accenture plc (ACN), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC), and Teleperformance SE (OTCPK:TLPFF).

It added that competitors range from giants like these to relatively small firms, but none competes across all the same segments.

Conduent considers its onshore, near shore, and offshore delivery capabilities to be a competitive advantage. Also in the 10-K, it reported having a significant portfolio of 631 patents and seven pending applications, but that no single patent is essential to its business.

Its margins indicate a narrow moat, as shown in this excerpt from its profitability page on Seeking Alpha:

CNDT margins table (SeekingAlpha )

Management and strategy

CEO, President, and director Cliff Skelton says in his corporate biography that he has “significant experience is large-scale operations and enterprise transformations, as well as deep knowledge of technology.” Before joining Conduent, he held senior leadership positions at Fiserv Inc. (FI), Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY), and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). He previously served 20 years as a naval officer and fighter pilot.

Chief Financial Officer Steve Wood is said to have a “proven finance executive with a track record of driving value in business transformation and acquisition integration programs”. He, too, is an alumnus of Fiserv and is a Chartered Global Management Accountant with an MBA.

Fortunately, both officers have transformation experience, since that is what they have undertaken with their efforts to streamline the portfolio and make Conduent nimbler. Those goals, as articulated in its May 2024 investor presentation, inform its capital allocation strategy:

CNDT capital allocation strategy (investor presentation)

Growth

The need for a transformation is on display in this five-year chart of revenue, EBITDA, and net income:

CNDT revenue EBITDA NI chart (SeekingAlpha)

Declines in revenue and EBITDA predate the sale of its subsidiaries; through the divestments, Conduent takes in cash and other assets through the sales, but loses revenue and EBITDA that the divested firms would have provided.

Don’t expect any dramatic improvements this year. According to its outlook in the Q1-2024 reporting, it expects revenue to drop from $3.722 billion in 2023 to $3.6000 billion - $3.700 billion this year. For 2025, it is projecting revenue of $3.000 billion to $3.300 billion.

The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to shrink from 10.2% last year to 8% - 9% this year. On the positive side, adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted EBITDA is projected to improve, from minus 1.3% last year to 5% - 10% this year.

The two Wall Street analysts who follow Conduent project similar declines in revenue over this year and next. They also see EPS improving significantly in 2025:

CNDT EPS estimates (SeekingAlpha )

Comments: expect little top or bottom-line growth before the end of 2025. The company’s top line is losing revenue that has been brought in by divested operations in the past. The divestments are improving the balance sheet at the expense of the income statement.

Eventually, Conduent’s streamlined portfolio should make the company profitable, more resilient, and nimbler. For now, though, that future is at least a year and a half away.

Valuation

With negative earnings, investors do not have a couple of key valuation metrics: P/E and PEG. However, those that are available are strong enough to give Conduent an overall valuation grade of A-minus:

EV/EBITDA [TTM]: 8.02 versus 12.64 for the Industrials sector median.

EV/EBITDA [FWD]: 11.27 versus 10.99

Price/Sales [TTM]: 0.19 versus 1.45

Price/Sales [FWD]: 0.20 versus 1.41

Price/Book [TTM]: 0.96 versus 2.69

Price/Book [FWD]: 0.61 versus 2.60

Price/Cash Flow [TTM]: 10.45 versus 13.54.

Conduent is undervalued by most measures, perhaps because investors have low expectations:

Data by YCharts

Having determined that it is undervalued, where should we expect the price to go in the next year, to the end of the second quarter of 2025?

As the chart suggests, investors have been in a holding pattern for the past five years, waiting for at least a few consecutive quarters of positive and increasing profitability.

The two Wall Street analysts following Conduent have Strong Buy ratings and an average price target of $5.71, along with a low of $4.14 and a high estimate of $7.00.

I’m less optimistic than those analysts because of continuing declines in revenue and the slow path toward profitability:

CNDT quarterly EPS estimates (SeekingAlpha)

My one-year target price is the low estimate of $4.14, which is still a significant gain of 24.32%. I believe a number of investors may monitor the stock, hoping that its $3 billion plus revenue will eventually yield serious net income and free cash flow. If that does happen, and I expect it will, the firm will be able to invest in new growth or provide shareholders with buybacks or a dividend.

On that basis, I rate Conduent stock a Buy. No other Seeking Alpha analysts have posted a rating in the past 90 days, while the Quant rating is a Hold, and the Wall Street analysts posted two Strong Buys.

Risk factors for Conduent

It may never reach profitability, because of declining revenue and/or higher costs. It operates in highly competitive markets, it may run into problems with its divestments, and more.

The share price trajectory has been down for the past 10 years. In 2014, its share price was in the mid-teens, and rose to the low $20s back in mid-2018; since then, it has been mostly flat or down. Existing shareholders may not stay, and potential investors might not buy because of low expectations.

Conduent appears to have only a narrow moat, meaning it might not have as much pricing flexibility as it needs to land new contracts or renew existing contracts at profitable rates. That’s offset to some extent by its developing partnerships with other large companies.

As it explains in the 10-K, it sometimes makes “significant” capital and other investments upfront in its contracts. That includes the purchase of information technology equipment, facility costs, labor, and other costs that might not be recouped if the client fails or exercises its termination rights.

Much of its revenue comes from outsourcing, and if the trend toward outsourcing reverses, its business could be materially damaged. Some businesses can and do move services back in house after moving in the opposite direction.

Conclusion

I consider Conduent to be a company with promise, one that could reward shareholders. But that’s only if it keeps pushing forward and turns itself into a profit maker rather than a profit loser.

If it continues to make progress in the next year, even if it does not fully reach profitability, I believe the share price could increase by up to a quarter, specifically by 24.32%. That provides the underpinning for my Buy rating