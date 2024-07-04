Rates Spark: Euro Rates Almost Back To Normality

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.85K Followers

Summary

  • Softer data from the US is paving the path to a September Fed cut, but more is needed to see 10Y UST yields breaking out of the current trading range.
  • Friday’s payroll numbers could confirm a weakening labour market.
  • Except for French bond spreads, eurozone rates markets are returning to normality from before the start of the French election turmoil.

Variety of denominations of Euro coins and bills

gaffera

By Benjamin Schroeder | Michiel Tukker | Padhraic Garvey, CFA

Softer US data, an omen for weaker payrolls on Friday

Softer data stacks up in the US, shifting the focus somewhat away from politics and back on the Federal Reserve

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.85K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News