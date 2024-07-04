LeoPatrizi

Elevator Pitch

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) [017670:KS] stock is assigned a Buy rating.

My previous April 18, 2024 article touched on SKM's comments and disclosures at its Annual General Meeting in March this year. With the current write-up, I turn my attention to SK Telecom's leading position in South Korea's wireless telecommunications market and the progress of its transformation into an AI (Artificial Intelligence) company.

SK Telecom is a top dog in the telecommunications space and this supports a Buy rating for the stock. SKM boasts the biggest market share in South Korea's mobile communications market, and the company has recently been ranked by research firm Omdia as the top telecommunications player with respect to AI competitiveness.

SK Telecom Is Well-Positioned To Maintain Its Leadership In Korea's Mobile Market

SKM is the biggest player in South Korea's wireless communications or mobile communications market. A recent June 3, 2024 Bloomberg article described SK Telecom as the country's "largest mobile operator" boasting "nearly half of the market share." A research article published by Fitch Ratings late last year indicated that the company's market share in the Korean mobile market was around 45%.

In my opinion, SK Telecom is in a good position to remain as the leading wireless operator in the Korean market for a number of reasons.

Firstly, SKM continues to be well liked by mobile users in South Korea.

Maeil Business Newspaper recently reported on July 2, 2024 that SK Telecom was named the top wireless services provider according to a "survey organized by the Korea Standards Association" relating to mobile "service quality" for the 15th consecutive year in 2024. It is realistic to think that SKM's existing wireless subscribers will stick with the company, considering the favorable perception of SK Telecom's mobile service quality.

Secondly, it is unlikely that there will be new players entering the Korean wireless market anytime soon.

Local media The Korea Herald came up with a commentary piece on June 23, 2024 highlighting that "the (Korean) government's eighth effort to launch the fourth telecom carrier" since 2010 has been unsuccessful again. As per this late-June The Korea Herald article, the probability of having a new entrant in South Korea's mobile market is low, as there is a lack of companies with the "financial ability" and "capital stability" interested in entering the mature Korean mobile services industry. As such, South Korea's wireless telecommunications market will most probably stay as a three-player market with SK Telecom, KT Corporation (KT), and LG Uplus for the foreseeable future.

Thirdly, the risk of market share loss for SK Telecom has become less significant, as the competitive intensity in the Korean telecommunications market has been reduced in recent times, as evidenced by marketing cost trends.

Quarterly Marketing Costs For SKM's Telecommunications Business

SK Telecom's Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation Slides

As per the chart presented above, SK Telecom's marketing costs have been relatively stable for the previous year, before witnessing a meaningful drop (-5% YoY) in the first quarter of this year. It is reasonable to infer from the marketing cost trends for SKM that competition in South Korea's telecommunications industry has become less intense, and this led to a decrease in SK Telecom's marketing expenses.

SKM Is Ranked As Top Telecommunications Company In Terms Of AI Competitiveness

On June 27, 2024, SK Telecom published an article detailing the interview with Omdia's Chief Analyst Matthew Reed on the company's website. Omdia refers to itself as a "technology research and advisory group" on its LinkedIn page. In this June 27 article, it is mentioned that SKM "ranked #1 in AI competitiveness" amongst "12 major telecommunications companies" globally, based on Omdia's research regarding "how well the telecommunications companies are progressing in their transition" to "tech companies."

Also, Matthew Reed's interview highlighted that he was impressed with SKM's "comprehensive plans to implement AI" like "new services such as A.(Adot), the AI-based digital assistant", and "investing in leading AI specialists such as Anthropic."

Recent news flow suggests that SK Telecom has continued to make new AI investments and engage in new AI-related initiatives. These are the moves that allow the company to be recognized as a leading telecommunications player with regard to AI.

A June 14, 2024 Business Korea news report drew attention to SKM's $10 million investment in "generative AI search engine startup Perplexity." Separately, SK Telecom has introduced its "AI-based personalized targeted advertising platform" known as ASUM 2.0 as per local media Korea JoongAng Daily's June 17, 2024 news article.

In my prior February 4, 2024 update, I mentioned that SK Telecom has a target of growing "the percentage of sales contributed by the company's AI-related services and products from below 10% now to 36% by FY 2028." My investment thesis outlined in the February 2024 write-up was that "shifting its business mix towards AI-related offerings" will be a key "value re-rating driver."

The endorsement from research firm Omdia (SKM's top ranking with respect to AI competitiveness) makes me confident that SK Telecom is moving in the right direction with its AI plans. As SK Telecom's AI business exposure grows over time in terms of revenue or earnings contribution, the market should be more willing to assign more demanding valuations to the stock.

Downside Risks To Consider

The major risks for SK Telecom relate to the company's mobile telecommunications business and its AI-related initiatives.

One risk factor is the unexpected loss of market share for SKM in the Korean wireless market due to new entrants or stiffer competition posed by the existing players.

Another risk factor is that SK Telecom's AI-related moves don't get the necessary recognition from the market, assuming that the AI investment theme goes out of favor with the investing community.

Concluding Thoughts

SK Telecom is now trading at undemanding consensus next twelve months' EV/EBITDA and normalized P/E metrics of 3.8 times and 9.6 times (source: S&P Capital IQ), respectively. I rate SKM as a Buy, as I take the view that the stock is deserving of more demanding valuations like a mid-single EV/EBITDA ratio or a P/E multiple in the teens. As a top dog in the telecommunications space judging by its mobile segment market share and its AI competitiveness ranking, there is a good chance that SK Telecom's valuations will re-rate favorably in time to come.