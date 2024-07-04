JHVEPhoto

Many of the largest publicly traded companies out there are firms that most individuals know of. But every so often, you will come across a player that is large, touches most lives, but that many consumers do not know by name. One such firm, I would wager, is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). With a market capitalization of $75.86 billion as of this writing, McKesson is a giant in the medical space. But unless you operate in the medical space, odds are you haven't come across the name before.

Operationally speaking, McKesson is a very interesting company that has achieved attractive top-line growth in recent years. Bottom-line results, unfortunately, have failed to impress. But as with many large businesses, McKesson is truly a diverse firm with many businesses that comprise it. When you look at the picture and its entirety, the company seems to be a solid enterprise for investors to consider. This is especially true when you look at what I consider to be its most interesting segment. But relative to similar firms, the stock looks more or less fairly valued at this point in time. Given this assessment, I think that keeping the firm rated a 'hold' for now makes sense. But in due time, an upgrade might very well be warranted.

Digging into McKesson

To really understand McKesson, it would be best to talk about each of the four segments that make the company up. The first and largest of these, accounting for 90.2% of the firm's revenue in its 2024 fiscal year, is the U.S. Pharmaceutical segment. Through this unit, the company distributes branded, generic, specialty, and other types of pharmaceutical drugs, not to mention other health care related products, across the US. In addition to distributing these types of goods, the business also provides various solutions like practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions, all to community-based oncology and other specialty firms. It also sells certain solutions to pharmacies, with examples including outsourcing capabilities, technology, consulting, and more.

Next in line, we have what I consider to be the most interesting segment of the business. This is the Prescription Technology Solutions segment. Last year, it accounted for only 1.5% of the firm's revenue. Through it, the business focus is on connecting of patients to other parties and solutions in the healthcare space, with examples being pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, health care providers, and more. The Medical-Surgical Solutions business is responsible for 3.7% of the company's revenue. It offers over 245,000 national brands medical surgical products, not to mention the company's own line of products, to healthcare providers across the US. And lastly, we have the International segment. Through this unit, the company engages in the distribution and provision of services to wholesale, institutional, and retail customers throughout Canada and Europe.

Over the past few years, management has done a fine job growing the company's top line. Revenue went from $263.97 billion in 2022 to $308.95 billion in 2024. While this annualized growth rate of 8.2% may not seem all that impressive, it actually becomes really impressive when you consider what has happened under the hood. You see, in recent years, one of the firm's four segments has been rapidly shrinking. From 2022 through 2024, revenue associated with the International segment plummeted from $36.35 billion to $14.13 billion. This is in spite of the fact that management has been successful in growing its Canadian business by $1.67 billion over this window of time as it increases pharmaceutical distribution volumes in that country. The decline, then, has come from the winding down of operations throughout the UK and the EU, largely accomplished through divestitures. As disappointing as this is, the fact of the matter is that the International segment was a money loser, responsible for $968 million in operating losses back in 2022. Since then, the picture has improved markedly, with operating profits in 2024 of $319 million.

Outside of this, McKesson has succeeded in generating a decent amount of growth. One exception to this would be the Medical-Surgical Solutions segment. It reported a decline in revenue from $11.61 billion in 2022 to $11.11 billion in 2023. But in 2024, there was a slight increase in sales to $11.31 billion. Even though this may look sketchy because it means that we are dealing with volatility, the weakness this segment saw was really the result of temporary strength resulting from services provided in order to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Namely, we are talking about kitting and distribution of ancillary supplies, as well as COVID-19 tests. Fortunately, operating profits have remained in a fairly narrow range as well.

The growth areas for the company, then, have been the other two segments. No true discussion of McKesson can be had without talking about its U.S. Pharmaceutical segment. From 2022 through 2024, revenue associated with the segment expanded from $212.15 billion to $278.74 billion. That represents an annualized increase of 14.6%. Management attributed this growth to higher sales volumes of pharmaceutical products sold, as well as to price increases associated with them. This was in spite of the fact that generic drug conversions experienced weakness and as COVID-19 vaccine distribution dropped.

This increase in revenue would, you think, bring with it higher profitability. But the fact of the matter is that segment profits have remained in a fairly narrow range over the past few years. This is because of multiple things. The biggest contributor to the decline from $3.21 billion in profits in 2023 to $2.79 billion in profits in 2024 ended up being a $725 million provision for bad debts related to the bankruptcy of Rite Aid. Fortunately, the company did have some offsets here, such as $244 million in cash receipts for its share of antitrust legal settlements. But that wasn't enough to overcome the downside.

At the beginning of this article, I talked about one segment that I found to be particularly interesting. This is none other than the Prescription Technology Solutions segment. As I stated already, it was responsible for only $4.77 billion worth of revenue in the 2024 fiscal year, which translates to only about 1.5% of overall revenue. At first glance, this might seem to be insignificant to the broader picture. But where the company falls short in revenue, it makes up for in profitability. In the 2024 fiscal year, it was responsible for segment profits of $835 million. That's 17.1% of total segment profits across the board. There are other exciting things about this unit as well. For starters, revenue has seen some impressive growth in recent years. Back in 2022, total sales associated with the segment came in at $3.86 billion. This translates to an annualized growth rate of 11.1%. Over the same time, however, profits have shot up by 29.2% per annum. To put this another way, the segment operating profit margin reported by management managed to climb from only 12.9% to 17.5% over the span of three years.

The growth associated with this segment can be measured in different ways. According to management, the number of pharmacies that its technologies are connected with has remained pretty consistent at 50,000 during this three-year window. However, the number of providers that its technology solutions connect with has grown from 750,000 to 950,000. Management claims that, just in the 2024 fiscal year alone, the firm's ecosystem was responsible for helping patients access their medicine more than 94 million times. That's well above the 67 million times reported for 2022.

Management's claim is that the solutions it provides help patients to save money. In fact, they even measure this. In the 2024 fiscal year, through the brand name CoverMyMeds, they claim that they have helped patients save over $8.8 billion on brand and specialty medications. That's an increase over the $6 billion reported two years earlier. This also includes helping to prevent prescriptions from being abandoned due to issues regarding affordability. Management estimated that the company helped to prevent 10.7 million such prescriptions from being abandoned last year. That's comfortably above the 9 million reported for the 2022 fiscal year. In all, the system has integrated about 75% of all EHRs (electronic health records) in the markets in which it operates. And it is connected to payers representing 94% of all prescription volume out there.

Given how widespread the company's solutions are and the various segments of the medical space that they touch on, it's difficult to figure out how much growth potential this unit ultimately has. But when you consider that, just in the US alone, 3.79 billion prescriptions are made out each year, the 94 million times that the company helped patients access their medicine in 2024 is quite small. Furthermore, management has some pretty high hopes for the current fiscal year. Overall revenue growth associated with the Prescription Technology Solutions segment is supposed to be between 18% and 22%. At the midpoint, that would translate to revenue of about $5.72 billion. Meanwhile, adjusted profits should grow by between 12% and 16%. At the midpoint, that would translate to segment profits of about $951.9 million.

Speaking of profitability, we should talk about the profits of the business as a whole. From 2022 to 2024, net income for the firm managed to grow from $1.11 billion to $3 billion. At first glance, this looks very impressive. But when you make certain adjustments like adding back restructuring costs, you would actually see that profitability for the company has remained stubbornly consistent between $3.65 billion and $3.69 billion. Other profitability metrics have been mixed. While operating cash flow has dipped slightly, if we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a picture where it has remained more or less flat. The only profitability metric to show any real increase was EBITDA. It managed to tick up from $4.79 billion to $5.11 billion over this window of time.

The good news for shareholders is that management expects solid growth for the 2025 fiscal year. They expect adjusted earnings per share of between $31.25 and $32.05. This will be between 14% and 17% above what the company saw in 2024. At the midpoint, we would be looking at net income of $4.17 billion. Investors should be careful with this estimate, though. I say this because management has a history of buying back stock, and that could ultimately impact the bottom line from a per-share perspective. In the final quarter of 2023, for instance, the company had 138 million shares outstanding. That number dropped to 131.6 million as of the end of 2024. In fact, after subtracting stock issuances from the mix, the company allocated $2.91 billion toward share repurchases last year alone. That compares to $3.48 billion one year earlier and to $3.30 billion in 2022. Taking the number that I gave, this would translate to adjusted operating cash flow of about $4.91 billion and to EBITDA of approximately $5.78 billion.

Using these figures, we can see how shares of the company are priced, using both historical results from 2024 and estimates for 2025. These results can be seen in the chart above. On the whole, shares are not expensive. But they certainly aren't cheap either. I would place them somewhere around fair value territory. In the table below, I then compared the firm to five similar enterprises. On a price to earnings basis, only one of the five companies was cheaper than McKesson. But when we look at the price to operating cash flow approach and the EV to EBITDA approach, we see that three of the five were cheaper than it, while another was tied with it.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA McKesson Corporation 20.6 17.5 15.1 Cencora (COR) 24.3 17.5 12.7 Cardinal Health (CAH) 42.5 9.4 15.1 Henry Schein (HSIC) 21.8 12.7 13.7 Patterson Companies (PDCO) 12.0 38.9 7.0 AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) 75.8 3.3 43.7 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, McKesson might not be the best player on the market when you consider bottom-line results in recent years. The company is also clearly winding down some of its foreign operations. However, there are certain interesting growth-oriented pieces of the firm. And the most interesting and impressive of these to me is the Prescription Technology Solutions segment. With further growth anticipated for it, as well as growth that will certainly come about under the U.S. Pharmaceutical segment, it's clear to me that McKesson is a solid business. But because of how the stock is currently priced, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar firms, I think that rating it a 'hold' is logical at this time.