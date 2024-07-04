RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investors are faced with an attractive long-term investment opportunity in electric vehicle infrastructure play, ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT). The company, and its shares, have fallen out of favor with investors in the last year, especially as the EV market started to slow down. Market sentiment towards the electric vehicle sector broadly deteriorated last year, chiefly because of a slowing growth in the market for electric vehicles which caused many manufacturers, both in the U.S. and abroad, to report moderating delivery and revenue growth rates. As an infrastructure play that builds electric vehicle charging stations, however, the company is set to play a critical role in the growth of the industry. The EV firm is also targeting positive adjusted EBITDA in FQ4'25 which could be an inflection point for ChargePoint!

ChargePoint is a long-term play on growing EV adoption

ChargePoint is a large provider of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The EV company is mainly focused on the U.S., but is increasingly expanding in Europe as well, where adoption rates for EVs are higher and where therefore an investment in EV infrastructure assets makes long term strategic sense. ChargePoint offers EV customers more than 300k charge points in North America and Europe, and offers another 700k charge points through roaming integrations with other charging networks.

ChargePoint

The U.S. market has been a primary playing field for ChargePoint as the U.S. is investing heavily into the transition to a new, lower-carbon energy system… with EVs playing a crucial role here. In terms of adoption, however, Europe is more advanced than the U.S. in terms of EV acceptance: Europe has higher electric vehicle adoption rates than the U.S. which makes the geography a prime destination for ChargePoint to invest into its network expansion.

Statista

ChargePoint has seen strong revenue growth during the height of the EV boom (2021-2023) and the EV infrastructure company is accelerating its push into Europe which is where, as I just demonstrated, consumer attitudes are generally more favorable towards electric vehicle solutions.

ChargePoint has a number of revenue sources, with charging stations being the biggest revenue contributor. Other income streams are related to the provision of cloud-based subscription and support services. The delivery of EV charging system infrastructure, however, is still by far the biggest revenue block for ChargePoint, and it represented 61% of the firm's total revenue mix in Q1’25 (ending April 30, 2024).

Unfortunately, ChargePoint is not yet profitable and generated a Q1’25 net loss of $71.8M, which was only slightly lower than last year's net loss. The drop was chiefly due to a decline in networked charging systems revenue (-24% Y/Y) as adoption in the U.S. especially has been slowing lately.

ChargePoint

While ChargePoint is not yet profitable in terms of net income (or operating income), the EV infrastructure company has guided to achieve positive non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year. In the most recent fiscal quarter, Q1’25, ChargePoint generated a $36.5M adjusted EBITDA loss and losses are narrowing as the EV company has turned toward applying a stricter focus on cutting operational costs. In my opinion, achieving adjusted EBITDA profitability could be a potential inflection point as well as a catalyst for the battered EV company’s shares.

ChargePoint

ChargePoint’s valuation

It is important to realize that ChargePoint’s valuation has declined together with the valuations of electric vehicle companies which have seen moderating top line and delivery growth in the last year. ChargePoint’s valuation has declined approximately 81% in the last twelve months as the EV market transition faltered and even companies like Ford (F) or General Motors (GM) cut back on their shifts to slow the production of their electric vehicles.

ChargePoint is currently valued at a P/S ratio of 1.0X (based off of next year's estimated revenues. The company is, however, still expected to grow its top line in the near future: consensus estimates call for 4% and 29% growth rates this year and next year, which I believe is reasonable given that the company is expanding in Europe and is set to see higher revenue contributions from this fast-growing geography going forward.

The company's 3-year average P/S ratio was 7.6X which was, however, influenced and skewed upwards by the hype in the EV market, especially in 2021 and 2022. The average P/S ratio of the industry group -- which includes EVgo (EVGO) and Europe-based ADS-TEC Energy (ADSE) -- is 1.3X, so shares of ChargePoint may have fallen a bit too much.

I believe in the long term, as EV adoption grows and the U.S. catches up to Europe in terms of adoption rates, ChargePoint could revalue to a 2.0X P/S ratio. At this ratio, ChargePoint would still be valued far less than in the past and the company's profitability profile should improve as well (given its adjusted EBITDA guidance for FY 2025). A 2.0X P/S ratio would put ChargePoint on the same level as fast-charging company ADS-TEC Energy, despite the former having a more than 2X higher revenue base. A 2.0X revenue multiplier implies a fair value of $3.12.

Risks with ChargePoint

The risks here are obvious: ChargePoint may not grow as quickly as projected if the EV industry continues to cool down. Since the fortune of the electric vehicle charging industry is inextricably tied to the prospects of EV manufacturers to deliver more vehicles, moderating delivery growth is a big risk for ChargePoint. If consumers scale back purchases of electric vehicles, EV charging infrastructure is going to see weaker utilization rates and moderating top-line growth prospects as well. As a result, slowing EV adoption, especially in the U.S. core market, is likely the biggest commercial risk for ChargePoint at this point in time.

Final thoughts

ChargePoint is a major electric vehicle infrastructure player in the U.S. and in Europe, where consumers tend to have more open attitudes about electric vehicles. From a strategic point of view, expansion in Europe makes a lot of sense, and the company could benefit in the long term from a more diversified revenue mix. The company is still losing money, but the profitability picture is set to improve as ChargePoint is eying positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time at the end of the current fiscal year. This achievement would obviously a critical inflection point and could potentially help shares revalue higher!