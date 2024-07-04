Energy Stocks: Winners And Losers At The Beginning Of H2 2024

Jaromir Ondra

Energy stocks continue to underperform halfway through 2024. The S&P500 rose, but that did not stop the energy sector from falling in Q2 2024 after gaining in the preceding Q1 2024. The price of crude oil fell in Q2 2024 after rising in Q1 2024, which seems to have affected energy stocks as a group. However, there may also be other factors at work that are resulting in subpar performance for energy stocks. Why we feel that, will be covered next.

Energy stocks are underperforming

The first half of 2024 was a good one for most stocks, but not so much for energy stocks. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLE), for instance, has underperformed with a gain of 8.72% YTD. In comparison, the SPDR S&P500 ETF (SPY) has gained 14.50% YTD. The latter gained in Q2 2024, unlike the former, which lost ground in Q2 2024 after rising in Q1 2024. The chart below of XLE shows how its fortunes took a turn for the worse in Q2 2024.

This underperformance by energy stocks has been fairly consistent in recent quarters. XLE was worse off than SPY in Q2 2024, just as it was in Q1 2024 and even in the last 12 months. While SPY has gained 24.71% in the past 12 months, thanks to strong performances from certain sectors like tech, XLE has lagged behind with a gain of 14.32%. If this trend holds, XLE will continue to underperform. This could make it hard to convince some investors of the merits of investing in energy stocks, given the subpar performance. Especially when there are other sectors with much stronger performances.

Who gained and who did not in H1 2024

Energy stocks underperformed as a sector, but some energy stocks managed to do better. XLE, for instance, shows several stocks with much stronger gains, even if others lagged behind. The 22 stocks in XLE are Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), EOG Resources (EOG), Schlumberger (SLB), ConocoPhillips (COP), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Phillips 66 (PSX), Williams Cos (WMB), Valero Energy (VLO), Oneok (OKE), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Hess (HES), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Diamondback Energy (FANG), Baker Hughes (BKR), Halliburton (HAL), Devon Energy (DVN), Targa Resources (TRGP), Coterra Energy (CTRA), EQT Corp (EQT), Marathon Oil (MRO) and APA Corp (APA). The table below shows their gains and losses at the end of Q2 2024.

Stock Weight % Change -12 months Change – 6 months Change – 3 months Change – 1 month Change - YTD XOM 23.25% +9.22% +13.24% -0.96% +1.31% +15.14% CVX 17.84% +0.97% +2.97% -0.84% -0.31% +4.87% EOG 4.77% +14.65% +1.29% -1.54% +3.24% +4.07% SLB 4.72% -2.90% -11.03% -13.92% +3.37% -9.34% COP 4.50% +12.53% -3.14% -9.99% -0.75% -1.12% MPC 4.39% +50.72% +15.75% -13.91% +0.59% +16.93% PSX 4.34% +51.15% +4.80% -13.57% +2.16% +6.03% WMB 3.78% +32.73% +21.32% +9.06% +5.99% +22.02% VLO 3.70% +35.50% +18.92% -8.16% +0.69% +20.58% OKE 3.46% +34.75% +14.89% +1.72% +2.46% +16.14% OXY 3.06% +9.69% +3.26% -3.02% +3.12% +5.56% HES 2.99% +10.46% -0.71% -3.35% -0.91% +2.33% KMI 2.80% +16.81% +11.82% +8.34% +5.08% +12.64% FANG 2.61% +60.91% +28.83% +1.56% +2.65% +31.33% BKR 2.52% +12.98% +1.97% +4.99% +10.15% +2.90% HAL 2.18% +3.75% -7.86% -14.31% -5.67% -6.56% DVN 2.18% +2.03% +2.92% -5.27% +0.73% +5.42% TRGP 2.09% +73.77% +47.92% +14.99% +12.30% +48.24% CTRA 1.47% +8.99% +3.25% -4.34% -2.84% +4.51% EQT 1.21% -6.97% -5.62% -0.24% -9.12% -4.35% MRO 1.18% +28.33% +15.37% +1.16% -0.03% +18.67% APA 0.77% -11.33% -20.80% -14.37% +0.93% -17.95% XLE +14.32% +6.82% -3.45% +0.52% +8.72% SPY +24.71% +14.21% +4.04% +3.44% +14.50% Click to enlarge

TRGP was the winner with a YTD gain of 48.24%, followed by runners-up FANG with a YTD gain of 31.33% and WMB with a YTD gain of 22.02%. TRGP has seen its stock rally ever since TRGP posted record earnings in February. In addition, TRGP is more of a natural gas play, which likely spared it from the crude fallout that seems to have affected other stocks more heavily tied to crude prices.

In contrast, APA was the worst performing stock in XLE with a YTD loss of 17.95%. APA was already going down heading into 2024 and this continued after the company missed earnings estimates in its latest report due to operational issues. SLB with a YTD loss of 9.34% and HAL with a YTD loss of 6.56% were not as bad off, but both unperformed in an underperforming sector.

It’s worth mentioning that several stocks on the list are engaged in M&A, which has skewed the individual results. XOM and CVX, for instance, are engaged in an ongoing back and forth as to the future of HES. COP has also agreed to acquire MRO. Some names may be getting bid up by speculators that they too could become an acquisition target. This likely had an impact on the gains or losses for certain stocks.

What is weighing on the energy sector going into Q3 2024?

XLE fell in Q2 2024 after gaining in Q1 2024, which followed the decline in crude oil prices in Q2 2024 after rising in Q1 2024. The chart below, for instance, shows how futures turned south in Q2 2024 after going north to start the year. However, they head into Q3 2024 with momentum after rallying in June. They are still below where they were at the start of Q2 2024, but things are looking up for oil prices going into Q3 2024.

A major issue affecting energy stocks is the future outlook. Some investors are wondering whether they should put their money in energy stocks, many of which are closely tied to the exploration and exploitation of crude oil, when there are concerted efforts to move away from fossil fuels, crude oil in particular. There are some forecasts, from the IEA for example, that call for oil demand to peak as soon as 2030.

The thinking is that with demand shifting away, most of the companies in XLE are headed towards leaner times and likely lower earnings by extension. This could be a powerful headwind for energy stocks because if people are unwilling to invest in energy stocks as a sector, then energy stocks are unlikely to do well if there are no capital inflows. Worse, the sector could suffer from capital outflows as investors look for greener pastures.

What to make of the different outlooks for the energy market?

It’s worth mentioning that there are different opinions regarding the outlook for future demand, particularly as it relates to crude oil. For instance, the IEA and OPEC both release monthly reports on the state of the oil market. However, the latter is much more optimistic than the former. The IEA calls for global oil demand to increase by 1.1M barrels per day in 2024, whereas OPEC calls for an increase of 2.25M barrels per day. While the IEA sees oil demand peaking in 2030, OPEC sees no peak and instead expects demand to rise for the next two decades, if not longer.

These outlooks are very different. This can make it hard to decide what to make of the outlook given by these entities. The picture looks bullish if you subscribe to the outlook given by OPEC, but much less if you subscribe to the IEA. It is therefore worth taking a look at what may be driving the difference in outlooks.

These conflicting assessments may be due to the interests OPEC and the IEA represent. OPEC is made up of oil-producing countries, but the member states of IEA are mainly the U.S. and its allies, or mostly importers of crude oil. Strong demand is in the interest of OPEC because it supports oil prices, but the IEA member countries benefit more from lower demand, since that could lead to lower prices for crude.

Geopolitics is an issue to be mindful of when it comes to energy stocks. Forecasts may be deliberately skewed, which can affect investor sentiment towards energy stocks. If the forecast is upbeat, even if it is more so than is warranted, energy stocks benefit. But if the forecast is downbeat, even if it is more so than is warranted, energy stocks suffer.

This can make it difficult for investors to decide what to make of energy stocks, or whether it is worth investing in energy stocks, to be more exact. If OPEC is right, the case to be long energy stocks in ETFs like XLE can count on solid fundamentals. But not as much if the IEA is right. These conflicting outlooks could scare investors away from investing in energy stocks, which then shows up in the stock prices.

Does China prove something about the renewable energy vs. fossil fuels debate?

This could help explain the different views on certain issues. The IEA, for example, points to the increasing use of renewable energy resources and increasing adoption of electrical vehicles or EVs as potent drivers of a decrease in oil demand. In contrast, OPEC points to China as a counter to the arguments presented by those who are of the opinion renewables and EVs are a potent headwind to oil demand.

According to reports, China leads in the adoption of renewable energy. China is also reportedly the leading adopter of electrical vehicles by far. Yet all this increase in renewable energy and the widespread use of vehicles without internal combustion engines has not led to a drop in the need to import fossil fuels by China, including crude oil. On the contrary, crude oil imports hit a record high in 2023 and it expected to increase even further in 2024.

It remains to be seen how the numbers hold up over the long run, but the experience in China is a positive sign for energy stocks in the sense that there is demand for all sources of energy, renewables and crude oil. If China offers a preview of what to expect from other countries, then crude oil demand may prove to be more resilient than expected.

Why energy stocks could continue to underperform in H2 2024

Energy stocks did much better in Q1 2024 than they did in Q2 2024 with the aid of rising crude prices. The opposite was also true. The drop in crude oil affects energy stocks, some more than others. The recent rise in crude oil could therefore cause some to turn optimistic on energy stocks, especially if summer demand boosts demand and if it pushes the market into a deficit.

However, there is reason to believe a continued rally in crude faces major hurdles. Crude oil finds itself in a tug-of-war between those who would like to see prices go down and those who do not. The latter includes many of the main producers of crude oil, whose budgets are directly affected when oil prices drop.

But not all oil producers are in the same boat. The number one producer of crude is the U.S. and the U.S., together with its allies in Europe and elsewhere, is very much in favor of lower prices. Both sides have directly intervened from time to time with action designed to push crude prices in a desired direction.

OPEC, for instance, deliberately sets oil supply below where it could be to prop up prices. At the same time, OPEC has stated it does not want oil to rise too much since that could lead to undesirable consequences for the health of the oil market. OPEC and those countries aligned with its views try to keep crude oil within a range. This by itself limits the upside of many energy stocks, but it also keeps the downside in check.

The measures taken to support oil are countered by action elsewhere. There are various attempts to bring down crude prices. For example, the U.S. decision to call on reserves in the SPR has dropped it to levels not seen since the eighties, but it also helped increase the supply. This policy continues to this day with the recent release of another one million barrels.

There is also an added urgency in the U.S. to keep oil prices in check in 2024. For starters, the U.S. is scheduled to hold an election later this year and the incumbent is not best served by letting prices rise since that would put upwards pressure on inflation, which may affect the election results. The U.S. is also engaged in an ongoing tussle with Russia, and it is very much in the interest of the former to keep oil prices from going up. This would deny a potential windfall to the latter.

Various actions taken by the U.S. and its allies shows the importance attached to oil prices. The decision, for instance, to cap Russian oil prices to $60 a barrel is another sign of this. The end result is that crude oil finds itself caught between opposing forces, those that want it to go down in price and those that do not. The consequence is a stalemate as each action is countered by a reaction.

What this suggests is that oil prices are unlikely to move much in either direction in H2 2024 due to the stakes involved. There may be temporary rallies up or down, but they are unlikely to continue for too long before an affected party intervenes to send prices in the opposite direction it came from. This is not likely to change in H2 2024 and energy stocks will have to deal with it.

Could H2 2024 be better than H1 2024 for energy stocks?

Energy stocks are likely to continue to underperform for the prior reasons. However, there is one wildcard that could potentially upend everything. The Middle East is where many of the countries with the most oil reserves are located. If the current conflict in the Middle East were to snowball and morph into a regional war encompassing most, if not all, of the major oil-producing regions, crude oil prices could skyrocket.

It depends on how far the conflict spreads. If the hostilities do not impact the production of oil to a great extent, then the impact on energy stocks may not be all that much, especially since some countries can raise output to compensate for losses elsewhere. But if there are extensive disruptions, then energy stocks could turn from a sector underperforming to one outperforming. Note that those stocks that depend on the affected regions for supplies may not fare as well as those that get their supplies elsewhere.

The conflict in the Middle East shows no sign of easing. If anything, the situation seems to be slowly escalating. The future is not set in stone, but it is possible energy stocks may pull a rabbit out of a hat in H2 2024. Just because there is not much going on at the moment does not mean things won’t change in the near future.

Investor takeaways

Energy stocks, as represented by an ETF like XLE, managed to post gains at the midpoint of 2024, but not as much as other sectors. XLE underperformed in Q2 2024, just as it did in the preceding quarters. This is no good if one wants to convince investors of the need to invest in energy stocks, since most would not want to settle for lower returns.

In addition, there are a number of factors that could keep a lock on energy stocks in H2 2024. There are rather powerful forces out there that do not want the price of energy to rise too much. On the contrary, there is a concerted effort to lower the cost of energy for various reasons. Lower crude oil prices would go a long way in getting it done.

On the other hand, there are those who do not want to see oil to go down too much and are willing to step in and take action whenever there is the possibility that might happen. The result is that energy stocks are caught in between two forces that have different goals in mind. Energy stocks are likely to be limited in their ability to attract enough buyers to push the stock higher.

Individual stocks can still do better, but they will have to do it within the constraints imposed by the above. The top performer in XLE relied on strong earnings growth to end up at the top of the list. In contrast, the underachiever can point to operational issues for its ranking. Individual stocks could also benefit from the recent interest in M&A.

There is the possibility of a flareup in the Middle East, which could shake things up. A regional conflict could result in supply disruptions, which could send prices for oil and gas much higher. Even then, no effort will be spared to keep prices under control. OPEC could raise production to offset the reduction in certain places, but no else can be really sure what will happen here. It is something to keep an eye on, as the ramifications of a major war could be very large.

However, as things stand right now, the most likely scenario for H2 2024 is that energy stocks as a sector do what they have been doing for quite some time, which is to underperform. There are many forces that are putting a constraint on crude oil and most energy stocks by extension. This is unlikely to change anytime soon, or H2 2024 for that matter.