Hewlett Packard Enterprise: AI Growth From Cloud Core And Edge; Initiate With 'Buy'

JHVEPhoto

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is well positioned to capitalize on AI growth with strong product offerings across server, storage, networking and GreenLake cloud. It is poised to capture growth from both cloud core and edge computing. I anticipate AI is going to become a major growth driver for HPE. As the stock price is undervalued, based on my calculations, I am initiating with a ‘Buy’ rating with a one-year price target of $32 per share.

AI Growth from Server, Storage, Networking and GreenLake

In Q2 FY24, AI systems generated $900 million in revenue, primary through product sales, as detailed in the chart below. Currently, AI revenue accounts for around 12.5% of total revenues, and it is growing at a fast pace.

HPE Investor Presentation

Specifically, AI growth is driven by strong demands for server, storage and GreenLake cloud. I anticipate HPE will continue to grow its AI revenue at a fast pace, reaching more than $5 billion by FY24. Key reasons are as follows:

HPE has a strong backlog of $3.1 billion, driven by strong AI business growth. Currently, the leading time for AI servers is around 6-12 month for HPE, as disclosed over the latest earnings call, and the management expressed the supply constraints were not only Nvidia (NVDA) GPUs, but also data center spaces. Having said that, the company is experiencing an improving supply chain for its AI servers.

HPE’s GreenLake provides edge-to-cloud platform and as-a-service solutions, enabling enterprise customers to perform AI workloads. In Q2, the number of GreenLake customers rose 9% sequentially, driving HPE’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth. As AI workloads in the cloud are growing rapidly currently, I forecast HPE’s GreenLake will grow at a double-digit rate in revenue in the near future.

HPE’s storage ARR grew over 50% year-over-year in Q2 FY24, benefiting from the ongoing transition from block storage to file storage, boosted by AI. HPE has significant advantages in the enterprise storage market, along with its competitor Dell (DELL). With more workloads in the cloud and AI computing, there is a substantial market for AI storage in the future.

Acquisition of Juniper Networks

HPE anticipates the completion of regulatory approval for its $14 billion acquisition of Juniper Networks (JNPR) in late 2024 or early 2025. I favor this acquisition as the combination of HPE and Juniper could potentially strengthen the company’s competitive advantages in AI market, providing comprehensive solutions from edge to cloud.

Juniper could bolster HPE’s network security and AI-enabled enterprise networking operations ((AIOps)). Juniper’s AIOps portfolios could leverage data, cloud-native architecture, and AI related applications for enterprise customers. Additionally, Juniper’s cloud management and security solutions could help customers to simplify digitalization and cloud migration.

Recent Result and FY25 Outlook

HPE released its Q2 result on June 4th, reporting 3.3% revenue growth and 37% ARR growth. My biggest takeaway from the quarter was HPE’s strong ARR growth, with as-a-service lifetime total contract value exceeding $15 billion. The strong ARR growth indicates HPE’s growth momentum in AI workloads, as well as the company’ early success in transitioning its business model.

For FY24, the company guides 1-3% constant revenue growth and 0-2% adjusted operating profit growth, as detailed in the chart below.

HPE Investor Presentation

For near-term growth, I am considering the following factors:

Server Business: HPE grew its server business by 17.6% in Q2 FY24. It’s worth noting that HPE’s growth rate is lower than Dell’s recent 42.5% growth in servers and networking business. The relatively lower growth rate indicates that HPE has higher mix towards legacy server business ((on-premise)) compared to Dell. With the strong demand for AI computing and improving supply chains, I anticipate HPE’s server business will grow at around 15%+ in the near future. As servers represented more than half of HPE’s total revenue, servers could potentially contribute more than 7.5% to the topline growth.

Hybrid Cloud: The business includes its storage, GreenLake Flex Solutions, Private Cloud, and Software. For Hybrid Cloud business, the company expects slight sequential revenue increase throughout the year. Currently, the business is experiencing some growth headwinds from constrained IT budgets, declining 8.4% year-over-year in the latest quarter.

Intelligent Edge offers switching products for local area network, campus, branch and data center. FMI predicts the global network devices market will grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2032. I think HPE can at lease grow in line with the overall market growth in the near future.

Putting all the pieces together, I anticipate HPE’s growth could potentially accelerate to 6% from FY25, primary driven by networking, cloud, server and storage businesses, offset by structural business decline in on-premises businesses.

Valuation

As HPE has already reported two quarters, and the company has a strong backlog and ARR balance, I won’t expect any big surprises for its FY24’s growth. I assume the company will generate 2% revenue growth in FY24. As analyzed previously, I forecast HPE’s growth will accelerate to 6% from FY25.

HPE has spent tremendous efforts on cost control in the past few years, with its gross margin expanding from 33.7% in FY21 to 35.1% in FY23. The current management team is very disciplined with operating costs. I anticipate the company will deliver 10bps operating leverage from its gross profits in the future.

The DCF summary can be found below:

HPE DCF Summary- Author's Calculations

The free cash flow from equity is calculated as follows:

HPE FCFE- Author's Calculations

The cost of equity is calculated to be 11.9% assuming risk-free rate 4.2% ((US 10Y Treasury Yield)); Beta 1.1 ((Seeking Alpha)); equity risk premium 7%.

Discounting all the FCFE, the one-year price target is calculated to be $32 per share, as per my estimate.

Key Risks

Juniper Acquisition: As reported by the media in June 2024, the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has opened an inquiry to investigate the acquisition, concerned about a substantial lessening of competition. Currently, it is uncertain whether CMA will block the acquisition or force HPE to divest some assets, although it was quite common for CMA to conduct investigations into large acquisitions.

H3C Stake Sale: as reported, HPE plans to sell 30% of its stake in China-based H3C for $2.1 billion, with the option to sell its remaining 19%. The stake sale requires approval from Chinese regulators. Considering the rising geopolitical tension between US and China, I view the ownership divestiture as a positive event for HPE, although the regulatory approvals could pose some uncertainties.

Competition from Dell and Super Micro Computer (SMCI): in the server market, Dell and Super Micro Computer are respectable competitors, and both companies partner with all major GPU providers including Nvidia, AMD (AMD) and Intel (INTC). Currently, HPE has a strong partnership with Nvidia, but they don’t have broad product offerings with AMD and Intel.

End Note

I favor HPE’s position in server, storage, edge networking as well as cloud, riding the tide of growth from both AI training and inference. The current stock price has not priced in any growth acceleration of HPE’s revenue in the future. I view the stock price as significantly undervalued; therefore, I am initiating with a ‘Buy’ rating with a one-year price target of $32 per share.