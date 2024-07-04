Cogent Communications: Enjoy Attractive Dividend Yield While The Business Grows Steadily

metamorworks

Investment overview

I give a buy rating to Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI), as the business has a positive demand outlook that is backed by strong secular tailwinds. The stable and recurring nature of its cash flow also meant that CCOI could continue to payout dividends to shareholders, which are currently yielding ~7%.

Business description

CCOI is in the business of providing internet access to corporates, data centers, and enterprises. For corporates, CCOI only targets the North America segment, which represents 4.4% of its internet traffic share and 47% of total revenue. As for Netcentric, this is the second-largest revenue segment (35% of total revenue) and targets the global market (95.5% of CCOI total traffic). Lastly, for Enterprise, this is the smallest segment (18% of revenue and 0.15% of CCOI’s total internet traffic) that targets large corporations with >$5 billion in revenue, financial institutions, and healthcare companies. Overall, CCOI is a large player that carries ~25% of all internet traffic across 53 countries and 235 markets.

Strong secular tailwind

I believe the amount of internet traffic utilized will continue to increase in the coming decades, just like it did in recent history. There are multiple underlying growth drivers, and I discussed each of them below.

Firstly, there is the demographic tailwind of an increasing portion of the population gaining access to the internet over time (mostly from developing countries). As these countries get more developed, I would expect them to see the same level of adoption as seen in developed countries. Based on estimates, the total percentage of internet users is expected to go up to 90% by 2030 (from 67% today). If we assume that the average volume of data consumed per person stays the same, this implies a 34% increase in volume.

Secondly, the world is getting more digitalized in multiple aspects of our lives, ranging from social media (to get updates on friends and relatives) to voice or video calls (the cost is much cheaper) to watching videos over the top, etc. All of these have improved our lives, and I don’t see any viable reasons for the population to revert back to traditional methods.

Thirdly, I believe the advent of AI and autonomous driving have structurally altered the pace of growth for internet consumption. Both of these require high-speed internet connectivity for both data processing and analysis, and they cannot be done through on-premise methods (i.e., download data onto on-premise computing resources and then re-upload to the cloud) because it is too slow (e.g., autonomous driving requires live data) and not cost-effective. As such, both will significantly increase the amount of internet traffic.

Therefore, I think it is a very safe assumption to assume that global internet traffic will continue to increase from here and at an accelerating pace with all the next-generation technologies. CCOI, which carries 25% of total internet traffic (as per 1Q24 presentation), will definitely benefit from this. Additionally, it has a structural advantage that allows it to continue winning more traffic share (CCOI traffic share was 20% back in 2014). The key advantage is that CCOI has unique routes, where 90% of them are solely used by CCOI (1Q23 earnings transcript), and this enables CCOI to offer faster provision time since they do not need to liaise with other users (faster installation time by 75 days for on-net corporates and 27 days for off-net corporates, as per 1Q24 presentation slide). It also offers faster internet speed because there is little congestion in the cables (low latency). For those who are unaware of how data packets travel, they typically travel from point A to point B using the shortest distance. As such, if the shortest route is being congested by a lot of data packets (because of multiple users), it forces the data packets to travel a longer distance (which means slow internet speed).

An important point is that once customers adopt CCOI, they generally stay with CCOI for long periods of time, which means very low churn rates (low single-digit churn rates as per the 1Q24 earnings presentation). This low churn rate is protected by the contractual nature of CCOI service (~50% to ~80% of customers with more than 4 years of longevity left).

IPv4 optionally provide additional upside

CCOI exposure to IPv4 also provides potential upside to growth. In 1Q24, CCOI generates monthly IPv4 lease revenue of $3.4 million, and this is based on 12.2 million IPv4 addresses leased (or about 31% of total capacity). The demand trend has been solid, growing at 2 to 3% sequentially per month (average out to 24 to 36% annual growth) over the past eighteen months.

The beauty of holding on to this inventory of IPv4 addresses is that their value continues to increase over time because they are a finite resource. The upside potential here comes in two possible forms: (1) CCOI can sell these addresses away for a lump sum of cash; and (2) it can continue to acquire demand while jacking up prices. I believe management is leaning towards (2) as they have modified the comp structure to increase commissions for leasing addresses. In terms of pricing, there is plenty of room for CCOI to jack up prices because Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure are charging 12x the rate that CCOI is charging today (as per the 2024 Moffett-Nathanson Media & Communications Conference).

Hence, despite IPv4 being a small part of CCOI revenue today, at the rate of growth and price increase potential, this could become a meaningful part of growth in the near term.

The IPv4 internet addresses are a finite resource. The price of these addresses has substantially increased over the past several years. 1Q24 earnings call

Attractive capital return profile

Another very attractive aspect of CCOI is that it also offers an attractive dividend profile (CCOI currently has a dividend-indicated yield of ~7%). Historically, CCOI has consistently raised its dividend per share every single year (since 2012, and 1Q24 marks the 47th consecutive sequential increase). I don’t see any risk of a dividend cut anytime soon, given that CCOI has a stable and recurring business. In terms of debt profile, CCOI’s management has historically adopted a very conservative approach, maintaining around 3x net debt to EBITDA levels. The recent spike is due to the Sprint acquisition but has trended down on a year-to-date basis.

Valuation

Based on my research and analysis, my expected total return upside for CCOI in the base case is 37% (9% IRR). Because of the stable and recurring nature of CCOI cash flow stream (with a very visible demand outlook), I believe we can model out CCOI dividend per share [DPS] growth with high confidence using historical track records.

In my base case, I assumed that CCOI can continue to grow DPS at 3% (in line with historical revenue growth), which is a major step down from the past 5-year average of 12%/year. I also modeled CCOI’s dividend yield to stay at the current level of ~7% (which equates to ~14x dividend multiple), assuming the current interest rate environment will stay at this level through FY27 (a very conservative assumption). Using these assumptions, I got a total return of 37% (9% from share price upside and 28% from dividend yield).

In the bull case, CCOI is able to sustain its DPS growth at similar levels as in recent history given the growing demand for internet traffic (possibly driving higher than historical growth), jack up the prices of its IPv4 assets aggressively, and continue to see margin expansion (like it did historically). I also expect interest rates to come down (which will reduce the expected return for equities (cost of equity)), and this should drive down the dividend yield for CCOI (dividend multiple goes up). Assuming dividend yield goes back to the historical rate of 4.3%, this implies CCOI to trade at 23x DPS, or $128 share price target (total return of 164% if we include dividends).

Risk

If management does not integrate the recent Sprint acquisition successfully, it may hit near-term margins by more than expected, which could lead to a cut in DPS. Also, this will push up the leverage ratio, which may pressure valuations further. A change in management attitude towards acquisitions (the last acquisition was in 2004) could impact future dividend payouts if they decide to be a lot more aggressive in M&A (i.e., cut dividends to drive P&L growth).

Conclusion

I give a buy rating for CCOI as I believe the secular tailwinds of rising internet traffic will continue to drive demand for CCOI, and CCOI can capture share because of its unique routes. Additionally, while enjoying the steady business growth, the stock currently has an attractive dividend yield of ~7%, making the potential total return profile a lot more attractive.