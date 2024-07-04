AJ_Watt

The stock market is hovering at all-time highs, with AI fervor compounded by hopes of a more dovish Fed pushing stocks to what I believe are untenable valuation multiples. Amid these market conditions, I continue to emphasize focusing on "growth at a reasonable price" stocks that can weather potential broad-based downside.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) particularly stands out here, after dropping ~10% year to date (underperforming the S&P 500 by nearly 30 points, and tech stocks by much more than that). Its only fault has been a slight slowdown in its growth pace: which is true of most stocks in the software industry have macro conditions have blunted the pace of growth. And while I acknowledge that risks are certainly present for Appian, investors should also consider the appeal of its valuation when weighing the bull case here.

Automation and efficiency trends will still drive long-term demand for Appian

I last wrote a bullish article on Appian in February, when the stock was trading at $36 per share. Since then, its value has collapsed by ~20% further. Rather than being dejected at recent trends, I'm reiterating my buy rating on this stock and using the opportunity to load up on more shares at an even cheaper price.

Yes, growth is slowing (we'll discuss this in greater detail in the next section). Beyond softer overall macro conditions, one possible reason for this may be that BPM (business process automation) projects like Appian may be getting muddled or deprioritized behind new enterprise investments in AI. And yet, we shouldn't ignore the fact that while building AI applications can be an intensive endeavor, Appian serves a more specific use case than the broad nature of AI (specifically, to eliminate and automate manual business processes to reduce labor and cost) and prides itself on simplicity, with anyone being able to develop automated workflows in a "no code" environment. Over the long haul, as businesses continue to headcount optimization trend and look to save on opex wherever possible, tools like Appian still have secular advantages even if it is outshadowed at the moment by splashier AI products.

For investors who are newer to this stock, here is a refresher on my long-term bull case for Appian:

Recurring-revenue business with strong net retention rates. Appian is boasting net revenue retention rates near 120% (and has been on a recent improving sequential trend), indicating that install base customers are expanding at a rapid clip. This tendency toward expansion gives Appian a "cheap" source of revenue growth that will help it scale toward meaningful profitability.

Appian is boasting net revenue retention rates near 120% (and has been on a recent improving sequential trend), indicating that install base customers are expanding at a rapid clip. This tendency toward expansion gives Appian a "cheap" source of revenue growth that will help it scale toward meaningful profitability. Business process re-engineering has a natural tie-in to AI, and it won't be crowded out by AI investments. Appian focuses on software that helps to eliminate manual processes, which is a core tenet of AI (and the company is developing its own take on AI automation through a product called Private AI).

Appian focuses on software that helps to eliminate manual processes, which is a core tenet of AI (and the company is developing its own take on AI automation through a product called Private AI). Landing government deals at both the federal and local level. Appian is FedRAMP certified and has customers across various levels of government, including federal and state agencies. As software investors are aware, public-sector contracts represent some of the largest deals in the industry, giving Appian an excellent route to market.

Appian is FedRAMP certified and has customers across various levels of government, including federal and state agencies. As software investors are aware, public-sector contracts represent some of the largest deals in the industry, giving Appian an excellent route to market. Scaling gross margins. Though the company had poor gross margins at the time of its IPO, it has since reduced its reliance on low-profit professional services revenue. The result is a mid-70s gross margin profile that rivals most of its software peers, allowing Appian to scale toward its goal of adjusted EBITDA profitability in FY24.

Opportunistic valuation

The biggest draw to Appian, however, remains its bargain-basement valuation in an otherwise very expensive stock market. At current share prices just north of $30, Appian trades at a market cap of $2.22 billion. After we net off the $170.1 million of cash and $255.0 million of debt on Appian's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $2.31 billion.

Meanwhile, for the current fiscal year FY24, the company has retained its guidance of $615-$617.0 million in revenue, or 13% y/y growth (note that the company is held down by declining professional services revenue, which is the mark of a maturing software company and is beneficial for margins; cloud subscription revenue growth is actually stronger at 20% y/y).

Meanwhile, for next fiscal year FY25, Wall Street analysts are expecting the company to generate $699.7 million in revenue, or a re-acceleration to 14% y/y growth.

This puts Appian's valuation multiples at:

3.8x EV/FY24 revenue

3.3x EV/FY25 revenue

Most software peers at a mid-teens growth pace, meanwhile, trade at closer to a ~5x revenue multiple. In my view, I feel comfortable holding Appian up to a 4x EV/FY25 revenue multiple, which implies a price target of $37 and ~20% upside from current levels. Don't be afraid to take advantage of this near-term dip as a buying opportunity.

Q1 download

Investors tanked Appian shares after the Q1 earnings print, largely owing to the fact that Appian maintained rather than increased its full-year outlook and pointed to deceleration in cloud revenue growth in Q2 - we should note, however, that the company has a track record for beating quarterly guidance. In Q1, cloud revenue growth clocked in at 24% y/y, despite an initial guidance range of 21-23% y/y.

Total revenue in Q1, meanwhile, grew 11% y/y to $149.8 million. Again, the lower growth rate is held down by a -12% y/y decline in professional services revenue, which is favorable for margins as this work is performed at near-cost.

There are positive metrics here to highlight, however, that the bad news seemed to mask. Chief among them is the fact that Appian's cloud subscription revenue retention rate improved to 120% in the quarter, up five points y/y and one point sequentially. This is the company's third straight quarter of net revenue retention improvement, which is a big win in a macro environment in which many software companies are struggling to show net revenue retention rates even holding.

This is such a core metric for any "land and expand" software company since expansion deals tend to be a lower-cost form of revenue growth (relative to landing new clients, which involves a great deal of upfront expense); and amid headcount pressures this year across industries, seat-based software products have seen slippage and elevated churn.

Appian, meanwhile, has channeled strong retention rates as well into better profitability. Its adjusted EBITDA in the quarter improved drastically to a loss of "only" -$1.3 million, or a near-breakeven -0.9% adjusted EBITDA margin: more than ten points of improvement versus an -11.7% margin in the year-ago quarter.

Key takeaways

Yes, Appian's ability to keep executing new deals with both commercial and public sector customers remains a core risk for the company amid softer macro conditions that has companies pinching IT budgets. That being said, I view its ~3x revenue multiple as a major safety net for investors coming in at the low $30s. Buy here with confidence and hold on patiently for a rebound.