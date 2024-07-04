hapabapa

Introduction

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), colloquially "Big Blue" to old timers, and "IBM" to everyone Gen X forward, is one of the oldest software companies in the world. It began as a merger of several corporations back in 1911, which became known as the Computer-Tabulating-Recording Company, or the "CTR Corp.," which was later changed to IBM in 1924.

It's always exciting to get to write about a company older than my grandparents.

Below is its track record since 1962.

Data by YCharts

Zooming in and you can see a real explosion from 2020 onward, but comparing it to the broader tech sector or the broader US market gives us some benchmarks that do not paint as bright of a picture of IBM.

Data by YCharts

Fundamental Overview

IBM is a large cap corporation, a member of the S&P 500, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ("The Dow" as my grandad called it).

Data by YCharts

Despite being below its heights in 2000 or in the mid-2010s, IBM has had a history of delivering steady returns.

IBM has returned incredible amounts of equity to shareholders since its market debut. It has also returned a lot of cash, having paid quarterly dividends for the last thirty years and increasing them for at least the last twenty-five, earning it the title of "Dividend Aristocrat."

Note: IBM is in the upper half of holdings in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL).

Data by YCharts

Dividends are something IBM is known for. It currently boasts the highest dividend yield of tech companies in the S&P 500, Russell 1000 (which includes SPX), and is only beaten out by one other firm when looking at all large-cap technology companies in the world, Computershare Ltd (OTCPK:CMSQY), which just barely makes it as a large cap with its 10.43B valuation.

Note: They are both beat out by Shanghai Baosight Software, another 10B-ish company that yields over 7%, but it only trades as 900926 in Shanghai, so I have no way to call its data with YCharts or Seeking Alpha.

Data by YCharts

The company itself has a low valuation compared to many of its peers. IBM is below the sector and overall market average when it comes to P/E ratio, which may be surprising to hear for folks mostly familiar with IBM for their advanced AI systems that make it onto national news and family-oriented TV programs like Jeopardy!

Data by YCharts

In fact, at a PE of 20, IBM sits below the average of every subsector within technology as well. The market is not expecting much growth out of IBM.

Figure 1 (Simply Wall St.)

Why is IBM so Cheap?

So the next question naturally is: why does the market not expect IBM to grow like a normal tech company?

My answer is three-fold:

Revenue growth is too slow (or non-existent in the past) Negative FCF from last year makes M&A difficult The market is underestimating IBM and its capabilities

Revenue

The best way to introduce the issue here is to just show you the chart.

Figure 2 (Grasshopper Stocks)

2020 and 2021 decimated IBM's revenue, and its growth has been on a very slow trajectory since. There is little to celebrate when it comes to IBM's ability to generate revenue.

Data by YCharts

There are some high points still, such as IBM's (mostly) consistent margins.

Data by YCharts

Overall, revenue is one of the disappointing aspects of IBM's performance and one that I would be remiss not to note first and foremost when discussing why the market isn't happy with IBM.

Cash

IBM had a cash problem last year, and it really shows in their cash holdings as well as their FCF.

Data by YCharts

Up until recently, cash-on-hand has been pretty low, and a resurgence of cash since late last year has shored up some of the potential issues that IBM might've had regarding its ability to pay out its dividend, which it did not fail to do even through the slump in 2022.

Data by YCharts

A recent trend in tech has been reckless amounts of M&A. I recently wrote an article on Microsoft's M&A practices and why their acquisition of Deepmind's founder has them at the top of the AI game currently. In that article, I discussed how important M&A has been to large tech names like Microsoft and Google over the last few years. To play that game alongside the bigger players, firms like IBM need to have a lot of cash on hand.

To shore up some of this extra cash, IBM has been divesting from parts of its business that it wants to divert less resources to. It recently divested from its SaaS customer base in cybersecurity, selling their QRadar book to Palo Alto Networks (PANW) earlier this month.

Data by YCharts

I believe this is a smart move as ultimately, operational expense slimming could be a very positive catalyst for IBM moving forward. That it something they will need to continue to work on, as the last few years have seen a stagnation of both their overall expenses and their SGA (sales, general, and administrative) expenses. The spread between the two is mostly unchanged since mid-2022.

Data by YCharts

This could be problematic for IBM as many of its competitors work to reduce their cost of business in order to boost revenue.

A History of AI Frontiers

The first major event in collective US memory regarding AI is "Deep Blue," the first chess-playing bot to beat a world champion chess player. It beat Garry Kasparov, at the time a chess player for the Russian Federation and unequivocally the best in the world. They tied three games and Deep Blue won two.

Kasparov v. Deep Blue, 1997 (Adam Nadel)

Deep Blue playing chess was the first major public showcase of algorithmic systems, what would become known as "bots." This symbolic AI (not based primarily on machine learning) was a major step at the time, and first in the computing world.

The next time IBM made major public acclaim for a bot comes in 2011, with a new AI named Watson, who beat Ken Jennings and Brad Rudder on Jeopardy! For those that don't know, those two were at the time, the best players of all time.

Ken Jennings (L) v. Watson v. Brad Rudder (R), 2011 (CNN)

Watson, playing in Jeopardy! in 2011 was one of the public's first views of natural language processing, which was a frontier at the time.

Today, the Watson name is used by IBM in their B2B enterprise services. They've gone as far as naming their new data platform "watsonx."

Note: yes, watsonx is all lower case on purpose. I don't know why IBM chose that.

The potential I see in IBM's business is not watsonx, actually. Their suite, to my mostly untrained eyes (I am not an expert in data analysis or AI), looks little different from the offerings of other competitors like Snowflake Inc (SNOW) or Palantir Technologies (PLTR).

What I'm most interested in is Granite, which was released this year.

Meet Granite

Granite is IBM and Red Hat's project to democratize generative AI, by providing an open-source platform for developers to build AI models and share the training sets they are able to work with. This move is welcome in my opinion, as more access to technology and tools is usually better for innovation.

The current way AI models are being built and trained, especially the largest ones, like ChatGPT (OpenAI via MSFT)and Gemini (GOOGL), is that they are stored in silos and guarded by gatekeepers, unable to be worked on by private and small time developers.

IBM has launched InstructLab, which is the portal to using Granite. The tool itself is useful for running chat bots and other generative tasks, and is open to the public to work on and contribute to.

Granite has the ability to be a project like Android has been for Google, where developers using the platform become "ecosystem bound" and end up using other Google services because they are already developing on the open-source Android platform.

IBM has the ability to, and seems to be actively working toward, integrating watsonx and its other revenue-generating systems with Granite.

As developers seek out platforms not held by massive tech companies who want to hoard their data and the tools they may create on these platforms (you do not own any plugins you build for ChatGPT as an example), Granite currently stands as the best choice in transparency, speed in tasks like speculative decoding, and working with code.

Figure 3 (IBM)

It's really, really good at writing code. Granite knows 116 programming languages across half a trillion tokens.

Figure 4 (IBM)

Conclusion

IBM is a monolith in the technology world, but it is a sleeping giant. There is a lot of potential in IBM's systems and their researchers have a history of working on the frontiers of projects.

As of right now, I am issuing IBM a hold rating as I believe that it has similar long term potential to the broader market and am not considering adding it to my equities portfolio, but I wouldn't discount IBM or bet against their ability capitalize on some of the high points I pointed out in this article.

IBM has the assets and the ability to capitalize on these strengths, but have shown no clear signs of doing that so far. All there is to do now is wait and see if they wake up.

Thanks for reading.