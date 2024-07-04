Imagesbybarbara/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ), the alcohol manufacturer with a wide portfolio of beer, wine, and spirit brands, reported the company’s Q1/FY2025 results on Wednesday on the 3rd of July. The company showed continued growth momentum in beer, but weakness in wine and spirits, mainly related to market weakness. The financials came in nearly as Wall Street analysts expected, but the stock ended up closing into a moderate fall of -3%.

I previously wrote an article on Constellation, titled “Constellation Brands: Too Hefty Of A Price”. In the article, I noted Constellation’s great, stable long-term earnings growth. I still initiated Constellation at Sell due to the stock’s very high valuation at the time. The stock has since remained stagnant from the article that was published on the 5th of September in 2023, returning a total -2% compared to S&P 500’s return of 23% in the same period.

My Rating History on STZ (Seeking Alpha)

Q1 Report Shows Continued Strength in Beer Growth

Constellation reported the company’s Q1 results on Wednesday. Reported revenues came in at $2.66 billion, very thinly missing Wall Street estimates. The adjusted EPS came in at $3.57, beating estimates by $0.12. Year-over-year, revenues grew by 5.8% and adjusted EPS by an impressive 17.4% as operating leverage continued to expand margins.

In terms of segments, Constellation’s beer segment performed with great continued momentum – shipping volumes increased by 7.6%, as the Modelo Especial, Pacifico, and Modelo Chelada brands continued to scale. Constellation presents that the company’s beer category sales outpaced the category’s sales by an impressive 7.8 percentage points, making the momentum very impressive.

Wines and spirits had a weaker performance – volumes declined by -5.1% year-over-year, related to weak industry performance especially in wines. The relation to a weaker market tracks with competitors – The Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA), a wine producer, has shown several weak quarters in terms of growth that the company also relates to a challenging industry backdrop.

The results come after FY2024 which showed momentum in line with the quarter – revenues grew by 5.4% in the fiscal year driven by beer sales growth, and the operating margin increased into 32.0% with continued operating leverage – overall, Constellation’s momentum has continued as expected into FY2025, and the continued execution of operating leverage through beer brand growth has even exceeded prior expectations. While wines and spirits continue to face softer demand, the weakness seems to be mainly related to industry-wide softness that shouldn’t concern investors over the long term.

FY2025 Guidance Tracks Mid-Term Targets

The reaffirmed FY2025 guidance expects revenue growth of 6-7% in FY2025, continuing the momentum despite expected weak wine & spirit growth of just -0.5% to 0.5%. In addition, operating income from segments is expected to grow by 8-10% comparably, continuing the operating leverage.

STZ Q1/FY2025 Investor Presentation

The guidance tracks Constellation’s mid-term targets of 6-8% revenue growth and operating margins of 33-35%, presented in the November 2023 Investor Day – in my opinion, the given mid-term financial targets look reasonably achievable as Constellation continues to execute highly profitable growth.

Some caution is still needed in expecting targeted 1-3% mid-term growth in wine & spirits, with the Q1 decline of -6.6%. The shift into high-end brands aided by divestments and strategic acquisitions looks to aid improved growth over time, but greater total improvements aren’t seen yet especially as the market still experiences weakness.

The Targeted Growth Requires Capital

To fuel the growth momentum, Constellation needs to spend a good amount on investments. For FY2025, the company guides for capital expenditures of $1.4-1.5 billion to increase capacity, up from an already quite high $1.27 billion in FY2024 compared to depreciation and amortization of just $429 million.

The return on equity of 19.0% makes the investments worthy, and the expansion still leaves space for positive cash flows – Constellation also expects $1.4-1.5 billion in FY2025 free cash flow despite the high capex, which the company has been able to use on dividends, share buybacks, and to pay down debt. Still, the total cash flow yield won’t be very great until Constellation slows down its growth plans with an expected forward cash flow yield of 6.3%, and the dividend yield of 1.56% isn’t very remarkable yet.

STZ Stock Valuation Is Getting Fair

I updated my discounted cash flow [DCF] model, now estimating slightly better earnings with Constellation’s great continued momentum in beer earnings. I now estimate the FY2024-FY2034 revenue CAGR at 4.9%, slightly missing the target into FY2028 due to wine & spirit uncertainty. Afterwards, I have elevated the perpetual growth estimate to 2.5% from 2.0% previously.

For the margins, I estimate Constellation to achieve the mid-point of the company’s target at a 34% EBIT margin due to constant continued showcasing of operating leverage. The margin estimate is up from 33% previously.

I now estimate cash flows to be slightly weaker than previously due to a high capital expenditure outlook, but to again raise to a good level.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The estimates put Constellation’s fair value estimate at $235.66, just 6% below the stock price at the time of writing – after I previously noted the stock to be overvalued, the stock is now very near my estimated fair value mainly due to higher margin estimates, debt paydowns, and the stagnant stock price. Previously, I estimated Constellation’s fair stock value to be $175.73.

CAPM

A weighted average cost of capital of 7.57% is used in the DCF model, down from 7.83% previously. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q1, Constellation had $102.8 million in interest expenses, making the company’s interest rate 3.85% with the current amount of interest-bearing debt. I continue estimating a 25% long-term debt-to-equity ratio.

To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 4.37% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s estimate for the US, updated on the 5th of January. I have kept the beta at 0.56. With a liquidity premium of 0.3% and an ESG add-on of 1.5%, the cost of equity stands at 8.75% and the WACC at the used 7.57%.

Constellation Brands Stock Valuation Is Fair Compared to Peers, Too

STZ's valuation also seems fair now compared to competitors – Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PRNDY), Diageo (DEO), Brown-Forman (BF.B), Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY), and Boston Beer (SAM) have an average trailing EV/EBITDA of 14.3, near Constellation’s 16.0. The slightly higher multiple is, in my opinion, well justified by Constellation’s great growth profile.

Peer EV/EBITDA Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

Constellation’s growth momentum continued well in Q1, driven by impressive beer category growth that was slightly countered by weaker sales in wine & spirits as the industry continued to have weakness. The company’s reported financials and FY2025 outlook track the laid-out mid-term financial targets well – Constellation seems likely to achieve the operating leverage and beer growth that the company targets in the coming years, while weaker wine & spirit sales still cast some shadows on the total growth. After my previous article, the stock has stayed stagnant, and debt paydowns and grown earnings have now caught up to the valuation. As such, I upgrade my rating on Constellation to a Hold.