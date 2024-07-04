YvanDube

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) (NEOE:COST:CA) continues to prove its doubters wrong, with the stock on pace for another year of significant outperformance.

Even Costco's biggest bulls are likely questioning how much more can this multiple expansion story last, with the stock trading at 52 times forward earnings.

We're here to answer two questions. Is this multiple sustainable? And what does a future with no multiple expansion look like?

Let's dive in.

Brief Overview Of Costco & The Business Thesis

I started covering Costco in October last year with a Buy rating. At the time, the company was trading slightly below 40 times forward earnings, and I argued it was a fair multiple considering Costco's unique quality.

As a business, you'll have a hard time finding many flaws in Costco. The number of members continues to grow while renewal rates are reaching new highs by the day. The company continues to offer immense value and a differentiated shopping experience.

Costco is essentially unstoppable, as it consistently outgrows its peers while having the strongest footprint expansion story in the industry.

The only problem with Costco is that everybody knows about Costco:

Data by YCharts

The stock returned more than 9x over the last decade, which is more than 3.5x better than the S&P 500 (SPY) and nearly double the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ).

In addition, as you can see in the above graph, there hasn't really been a period of underperformance from Costco, meaning that every time the market goes down, Costco goes down a little less, and every time the market goes up, Costco goes up much more.

As a result, I'm sure many frustrated investors waited a long time to pull the trigger just to then buy at a higher price or missed the stock's rise altogether.

Finding Flaws In The Costco Machine

Costco's last quarter was business as usual, with net sales growing 9.1%, driven by comp growth of 6.6% (6.1% traffic, 0.5% ticket). Membership income grew 7.6%, as paid members grew by 7.8%, maintaining renewal rates of 90.5% worldwide and 93.0% in North America.

Margins improved slightly, and two warehouses were opened in the quarter. Once again, Costco beat consensus estimates.

Costco Q3'24 Presentation

There's only one area where I think Costco might be lacking, and that's digital. If it weren't for the company's extremely rich valuation, I would not consider this to be a relevant point of discussion following another quarter of impeccable results.

According to estimates, Costco has a 1.5% market share in the space, which is way behind Walmart Inc. (WMT) at 6.4%. Setting Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) as the overwhelming leader aside, there are many competitive advantages for omnichannel players like Costco and Walmart, specifically in groceries, and closed-loop advertising.

Walmart has been investing and building its digital business for years, and it has a very successful and fast-growing advertising business. Costco is very much behind, and with a much smaller footprint of 606 stores in the U.S., compared to Walmart's 5,208, it doesn't enjoy the significant proximity tailwind.

Unlike Walmart, I find Costco's physical business much more core to its value proposition to members, who enjoy the shopping experience in the warehouses. However, e-commerce and advertising could be a very significant driver of accelerated growth, and in the case of advertising, higher margins.

Costco is highly likely to succeed in digital over time, and its brand is so strong that it won't lose too many customers because of being late. Still, it would be much easier to justify its valuation if there was higher certainty and near-term upside on the digital front.

Calculating The Multiple Contraction Risk

It is no secret that Costco has seen its multiple expand sharply, as the rise in the stock price wasn't driven by significant EPS upward revisions. One of the main reasons I downgraded Costco to a Hold, back in May, was exactly that.

Generally speaking, I don't base my evaluations or investment theses on multiple expansion, especially with a company that's already trading at an all-time peak.

I do take into account what I define as 'Multiple Contraction Risk' which essentially seeks to quantify the downside in case of changing sentiment.

Let's use my Buy decision in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) as an example. When I first bought Chipotle, it was trading at 40 times forward earnings. At that point, I estimated its multiple contraction risk at ~12%. I knew that mature slow-growing QSRs trade at multiples in the ~25x range. Considering Chipotle should grow EPS at around a 20% annual pace for the foreseeable future, I estimated that a 35x multiple would be a bottom.

With that in mind, even if Chipotle's multiple contracted those 12%, one year of holding the stock at a 20% EPS growth rate would net a 5% return.

Created and calculated by the author.

Let's apply the same concept to Costco. At $863 a share, Costco is trading at 52.5x CY24 earnings. We know that stable retailers like Walmart Inc. (WMT) typically trade in the 22x-28x range, while companies with a strong subscription business that has 90%+ renewal rates could easily fetch a 40x multiple even if they don't grow too fast.

To me, a trough multiple for Costco would be in the 35x range, factoring in its expected 10% EPS growth trajectory and its extremely resilient business model. However, I'll use 40x, just so it'll be less controversial.

Evidently, that is approximately the median multiple for the past five years:

Data by YCharts

This means that Costco has a Multiple Contraction Risk of nearly 24%. Unlike Chipotle, the company's expected growth is far from offsetting this risk, as it will take three years of EPS growth to break even if the multiple does contact.

Created and calculated by the author.

The great thing about buying companies with a low Multiple Contraction Risk is that you leave ample room for an expansion surprise, which is what many Costco shareholders have been benefitting from over the past years.

I do not find it feasible going forward. Therefore, assuming the multiple stays where it is at best, EPS growth becomes the main story.

EPS Growth Will Drive Valuation Going Forward, Is It Enough?

Let's assume that Costco's multiple is fair and will remain at this level. It's worth noting that I find that to be an optimistic assumption.

Under that assumption, EPS growth will be the sole driver of valuation going forward. By the way, Costco's net income is essentially in line with its free cash flow, so for those who prefer relying on FCF, this is still relevant.

Current consensus estimates expect Costco to grow EPS at an HSD%-LDD% rate. Breaking that into parts, we should see revenue growth of around 7%, driven by comps and footprint expansion, and a gradual margin improvement due to scale and membership fee increases.

To me, those numbers make perfect sense and I see no reason to diverge from the consensus here.

Therefore, the stock should net around a 10% annual return through dividends and EPS growth if, and that's a big if, it maintains the current multiple.

I find that a bit too low considering the Multiple Contraction Risk.

Conclusion

Costco's valuation has been viewed by many as too high for a long time. When the stock was trading in the 40x range, I argued that it was actually undervalued.

Today, with the stock at 52 times forward earnings, I have to join the too-high group. I estimate Costco's trough multiple could go as low as 35x, reflecting a 34% Margin Contraction Risk.

The problem with peak multiples is that they leave very little room for further expansion, and expose you to significant risk in case of a mishap.

While Costco rarely has mishaps, I still find the risk/reward situation unattractive. Therefore, I reiterate Costco at a Hold.