U.S. April Oil Production Rose Again

Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.67K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. April oil production rose by 72 kb/d to 13,248 kb/d.
  • Texas production increased by 53 kb/d in April to 5,636 kb/d.
  • Alaskaʼs April output dropped by 3 kb/d to 430 kb/d.

An Oil pump jack in the oilfield

Ghulam Hussain/iStock via Getty Images

A guest post by Ovi

All of the Crude plus Condensate (C + C) production data, oil, for the US state charts comes from the EIAʼs Petroleum Supply monthly PSM which provides updated information

This article was written by

Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.67K Followers
Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

Recommended For You

About CL1:COM Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CL1:COM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNG
--
CL1:COM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News