U.S. April Oil Production Rose Again

Ghulam Hussain/iStock via Getty Images

A guest post by Ovi

All of the Crude plus Condensate (C + C) production data, oil, for the US state charts comes from the EIAʼs Petroleum Supply monthly PSM which provides updated information up to April 2023.

U.S. April oil production rose by 72 kb/d to 13,248 kb/d. The largest increases came from Texas, 53 kb/d while New Mexico dropped by 24 kb/d.

US production has been flat since September 2023.

The dark blue graph, taken from the May 2023 STEO, is the forecast for U.S. oil production from April 2024 to December 2025. Output for December 2025 is expected to reach 13,917 kb/d and is an increase of 8 kb/d from the previous STEO report.

From April 2024 to December 2025 production is expected to grow by 669 kb/d or at an average rate of 33.5 kb/d/mth. This rate is still a high growth rate and is not consistent with many articles predicting a near-term peak in US oil production.

The red OLS line from June 2020 to December 2023 indicates a monthly production growth rate of 65 kb/d/mth or 780 kb/d/yr. Production going forward is increasing at a slower rate.

The light blue graph is the STEO’s projection for output to December 2025 for the Onshore L48. From April 2024 to December 2025, production is expected to increase by 700 kb/d to 11,596 kb/d which is 47 kb/d higher than reported in the previous STEO.

Is the slow rollover in production shown in the last four months of 2025 in the Onshore L48 pointing to peak US production occurring in late 2025?

US Oil Production Ranked by State

Listed above are the 11 US states with the largest oil production, along with the Gulf of Mexico. Ohio has been added to this table since its production approached 100 kb/d in January and exceeded Louisiana’s production. These 11 states accounted for 83.8% of all U.S. oil production out of a total production of 13,248 kb/d in April 2024.

On a YoY basis, US production increased by 598 kb/d. GOM production rose by 14 kb/d MoM while YoY it rose by 95 kb/d.

Texas production increased by 53 kb/d in April to 5,636 kb/d. YoY production is up by 228 kb/d.

The red graph is a production projection for Texas using the Texas RRC reported March production, orange graph and April production, blue graph. The projection uses the cumulative difference between the April and March preliminary production data provided by the Texas RRC. The projection provides a reasonable estimate for Texas March production of 5,542 kb/d vs the EIA’s official 5,583 kb/d.

The issue with the April projection is: How can the March production estimate be so close, within <1%, and the April estimate be so far off at the same time? The orange and blue graphs show the production reported by the Texas RRC for March and April. Note that the last month in the April production graph is lower than the last month in the March production graph. This is an indication that a county or district may be in a declining phase if the same pattern repeats itself over a few months.

So the methodology used to project April production should be lower than March, which it is. So we are left with wondering how can the March projection be so close and April be so far off.

Given that the RRC April production was lower than March, how can the EIA end up with April production being higher than March? I am assuming that the EIA is using the RRC data. Maybe not.

According to the EIA, New Mexico’s April production dropped by 24 kb/d to 1,992 kb/d.

The blue graph is a production projection for Lea plus Eddy counties. These two counties account for close to 99% of New Mexico’s oil production. The projection used the difference between March and April preliminary production data provided by the New Mexico Oil Conservation Division. The projection provides a reasonable estimate for New Mexico’s April production. A 1% correction was added to the Lea plus Eddy projection to account for their fraction of New Mexico’s oil production.

Note the methodology used to project New Mexico’s production is the same as that used for Texas above.

More oil production information for these two counties and Texas counties is reviewed in the special Permian section further down.

April’s output increased by 11 kb/d to 1,225 kb/d. YoY production increased by 117 kb/d.

According to this article the drillers are getting more efficient at drilling two-mile laterals and April’s increase was weak because North Dakota was working its way out of winter.

“There are 38 active drilling rigs as of Friday. Helms said companies are improving the time it takes to drill two-mile laterals into the ground.

“That means they have gone from eight or nine days to seven or eight days… That cycle time continues to accelerate. The rigs are bigger, stronger and faster. We’re going to have to step up in order to keep up with that,” said Helms.”

Alaskaʼs April output dropped by 3 kb/d to 430 kb/d. Production YoY is down by 4 kb/d. The EIA’s weekly petroleum report continues to show Alaska’s oil production is dropping with June production closer to 415 kb/d.

Coloradoʼs April production decreased by 15 kb/d to 459 kb/d. Colorado has moved ahead of Alaska to become the 4th largest US oil producing state. Colorado began the year with 12 rigs but has now dropped to 10 during June, a 1 rig increase over May.

Oklahoma’s output in April rose by 9 kb/d to 409 kb/d. Production remains below the post-pandemic July 2020 high of 476 kb/d. Output appears to have entered a slow declining/plateau phase. Note that January production dropped by 32 kb/d while February only rose 9 kb/d.

California’s declining production trend continues. Californiaʼs April production dropped by 3 kb/d to 291 kb/d. From April 2021 to April 2024, production dropped by 72 kb/d or 2 kb/d/mth.

Wyoming’s oil production has been rebounding since March 2023. However the rebound was impacted by the January 2023 storm. April production rose by 3 kb/d to a new post-pandemic high of 300 kb/d.

April’s production increased by 13 kb/d to 175 kb/d. For the first 5 months of 2024, Utah had 9 oil rigs in operation. It is not clear why production dropped in January and February.

According to this article, the Supreme court will review the 88-mile Uinta Basin Railway that would connect the remote, oil-rich eastern Utah to the broader rail network.

“If built, the railroad could increase waxy crude oil production in the basin nearly five-fold, from 90,000 barrels per day to 440,000 barrels per day, according to a 2021 environmental review.“

Ohio has been added to the Louisiana chart because Ohio’s production has been slowly increasing since October 2021 and passed Louisiana in November 2023.

Louisiana’s output entered a slow decline phase in October 2022. April’s production dropped by 1 kb/d to 88 kb/d. Ohio’s oil production rose by 12 kb/d to 94 kb/d, just 1 kb/d lower than its previous high of 94 kb/d. The most recent Baker Hughes rig report now shows two horizontal oil rigs operating in Ohio in June.

A Bonus State. It was pointed out that Montana has been increasing production since June 2022. At the end of January 2024 Montana added 1 rig to the one operating for a total of 2. Two have been operating up to the middle of June when it dropped back to one. Montana’s oil production rose by 2 kb/d in April to 74 kb/d.

According to the EIA, “Most of Montana’s crude oil production comes from the Bakken Formation in the northeastern corner of the state, along the border with North Dakota. Montana’s Elm Coulee field, which began producing oil in 2001, was initially the most prolific oil field in the Williston Basin, a geologic basin that spreads from eastern Montana into North Dakota and Canada. However, the state’s oil production declined from its 2006 peak of nearly 100,000 barrels per day as drilling activity moved to North Dakota, where the Bakken Shale formation is thicker, covers a larger area, and holds more oil.“

According to this article, a Texas company is going to sequester CO2 in Montana oil fields that would increase oil production in Montana. The pipeline was completed in April 2022, according to this article.

GOM production rose by 14 kb/d in April to 1,831 kb/d but is expected to drop in May by 13 kb/d to 1,818 kb/d.

The June 2024 STEO projection for the GOM output has been added to this chart. It projects production from May 2024 to December 2025 will increase by 95 kb/d to 1,913 kb/d, 39 kb/d lower than reported in the previous STEO and 99 kb/d lower than reported in the February report, two months ago.

A Different Perspective on US Oil Production

The Big Two states’ combined oil output for Texas and New Mexico.

April’s production in the Big Two states increased by a combined 29 kb/d to 7,598 kb/d with Texas adding 53 kb/d while New Mexico dropped 24 kb/d.

Oil production by The Rest

April’s oil production in The Rest increased by 32 kb/d to 3,359 kb/d and is 100 kb/d lower than November 2023.

The main takeaway from The Rest chart is that current production is below the high of October 2019 and is a significant loss that occurred during the Covid shutdown and will not be readily recovered.

The Onshore lower 48 W/O the big three, Texas, New Mexico and North Dakota, shows a slow rising production trend from the low of January 2022 to December 2023. April’s production increased by 21 kb/d to 2,134 kb/d. Two of the bigger contributors were Utah 13 kb/d and Ohio 12 kb/d.

Permian Basin Report by Main Counties and Districts

This special monthly Permian section was recently added to the US report because of a range of views on whether Permian production will continue to grow or will peak over the next year or two. The issue was brought into focus recently by the Goehring & Rozencwajg Report, which indicated that a few of the biggest Permian oil-producing counties were close to peaking or past peak. Also comments by posters on this site have similar beliefs from hands on experience.

This section will focus on the four largest oil producing counties in the Permian, Lea, Eddy, Midland and Martin. It will track the oil and natural gas production and the associated Gas Oil Ratio (GOR) on a monthly basis. The data is taken from the state government agencies for Texas and New Mexico. Typically, the data for the latest two or three months is not complete and is revised upward as companies submit their updated information. Note, the natural gas production shown in the charts that is used to calculate the GOR is the gas coming from both the gas and oil wells.

Of particular interest will be the charts which plot oil production vs GOR for a county to see if a particular characteristic develops that indicates the field is close to entering the bubble point phase. While the GOR metric is best suited for characterizing individual wells, counties with closely spaced horizontal wells may display a behaviour similar to individual wells due to pressure cross-talking. For further information on the bubble point and GOR, there are a few good thoughts on the intricacies of the GOR in an earlier POB comment. Also check this EIA topic on GOR.

This chart shows four oil production graphs for the Permian Basin updated to April and to June for the DPR. The gap between the DPR and LTO projections is there because the DPR projection includes both LTO oil along with oil from conventional wells in the basins that it covers.

The red and green graphs show oil production as published by the EIA’s June STEO. Comparing the two, it appears that both the LTO and DPR offices believe Permian LTO production is currently in a plateauing phase with a bias towards a slow rise. The blue graph is a projection for Permian oil production. The brown chart is the sum of preliminary Permian production data as taken from the Texas RRC and the New Mexico Oil Conservation Division (OCD). The big January drop is due to severe weather in the central US.

The blue Permian projection graph uses two months of preliminary production data, March and April, from the New Mexico OCD and the Texas RRC to make its April projection. The Permian projection is showing an extra 36 kb/d over the DPR production estimate for March and is in good agreement with the previous months. However, there is a major difference with April. The projection is estimating that Permian production dropped by 171 kb/d in April. This divergence is similar to the one discussed under Texas.

The initial attempt to project the combined Texas and Permian results using the same methodology as used to project New Mexico production has been successful up to March. However, April is showing major divergence.

A modification has been introduced for projecting Texas results, and limited backtesting was undertaken. It will take a few more months of Texas data to see if the modification gives reasonable results.

New Mexico Permian

Since the middle of August 2023, the Lea county rig count has dropped from 65 rigs to 40 rigs in late January 2024. The rig count has slowly risen since then by 10 to 50 rigs at the end of June. At the same time, production has increased to 1,197 kb/d over the period January 2023 to April 2024. See next chart.

From a low of 35 rigs in late October 2023, 20 rigs were transferred into Eddy county between October and March 2024. At its peak in late March 2024, Eddy county had 55 rigs operating. Currently 51 rigs are operating and are in a slow decline. Something is happening in Eddy county which is starting to show up in the production chart further down.

Lea County has peaked. May production will be flat or slightly down.

Preliminary April data indicates Lea County’s oil production increased by 10 kb/d to a new record high of 1,169 kb/d. A projection for April’s final production estimates it will be closer to 1,197 kb/d, an increase of 20 kb/d over March.

The blue graph shows the average number of weekly rigs operating during a given month, as taken from the weekly rig chart. The rig graph has been shifted forward by 7 months. So the 64 Rigs/wk operating in August 2023 have been time shifted forward to March 2024 to show the possible correlation and time delay between rig count and oil production. If the oil production were to follow the rig count going forward, oil production in Lea County should begin to drop in May.

The recent monthly production increments for February, March and April are 62 kb/d, 52 kb/d and 20 kb/d respectively. At this decreasing production rate, we should expect the May increment to be flat or negative, provided production follows the rig graph.

Note that rig counts are being used to project production as opposed to completions because very few extra DUCs are being completed at this time.

After much zigging and zagging, oil production in Lea county stabilized just above 1,000 kb/d In early 2023. Once production reached a new high in January 2023, production essentially plateaued but the GOR started to increase rapidly to the right and entered the bubble point phase in July 2023. However the Lea county GOR has continued to increase as production reached a new high in March 2024. This may indicate that the current production increase is coming from a new bench/area since the GOR’s behaviour since August 2023 to March 2024 time frame appears once again to be in a semi-bounded GOR phase accompanied with rising production. However in April, the GOR moved out of the second semi-bounded GOR region and production reached a new high by 10 kb/d.

This zigging and zagging GOR pattern within a semi-bounded GOR while oil production increases to some stable level and then moves out to a higher GOR to the right has shown up in a number of counties. See an additional two cases below. This is the tenth month in which Lea county has registered a GOR outside the first semi-bounded GOR range.

Eddy County oil production has peaked.

Eddy county oil production hit a projected high of 811 kb/d in February 2024. March and April production dropped by 4 kb/d and 29 kb/d respectively to 778 kb/d.

The blue graph shows the average number of weekly rigs operating during a given month, as taken from the above weekly drilling chart. The rig graph has been shifted forward by 8 months to roughly coincide with the increase in the production graph starting in October 2023.

If production were to follow the rig count trend going forward, Eddy production should continue to drop till June before rising again starting in June/July. However, that does not mean that production will exceed the February peak of 811 kb/d. It is the increasing legacy decline that will limit how much production can increase from the next low when it is reached.

The Eddy county GOR pattern is similar to Lea county except that Eddy broke out from the semi-bounded range earlier and for a longer time.

August 2023 saw a reversal in the increasing GOR trend by decreasing which then was followed by the current oil production increase which reached a new high in February 2024, 795 kb/d, an atypical pattern. Since February, production has fallen and the GOR has been essentially unchanged. For the last five months the GOR moved within a narrow range of 5.26 and 5.31.

The new November to March production highs along with a slowly changing GOR might indicate that drilling in Eddy county has punched into a new bench or some older wells are being refracted. Regardless, production in Eddy county has begun to decline.

Texas Permian

The rig count in Midland county has been dropping since July 2023. Midland county rigs continued to drop in June 2024 and are at the lows of 2024. At the end of June the rig count was 18 and is down 50% from where it was in July 2023.

Martin county rigs are in a slow decline and at the end of June the rig count totalled 30, down 7 from the beginning of May and are down 33% from the high of July 2023.

Midland County has peaked.

Midland County’s slow and steady declining oil production phase started in August 2023. The green graph shows April’s preliminary production as reported by the Texas RRC. The rising production starting in October 2023 is related to the rising drilling activity which started in May 2023. If correct, this implies Midland production peaked in July 2023. Midland county’s April production dropped by 27 kb/d to 629 kb/d.

The orange and green graphs show the production reported by the Texas RRC for March and April. Note that the last month in the April production graph is lower than the last month in the March production graph. This is why the projection shows April’s production is lower than March’s. Also, this is an indicator that a county or district may be in a declining phase if this trend is repeated over a few months.

The blue graph shows the average number of weekly rigs operating during a given month, as taken from the weekly drilling chart. The rig graph has been shifted forward by eight months. So the average 34.5 Rigs/wk operating in July 2023 have been moved forward to February 2024 to show the possible correlation and time delay between rig count and oil production. If the eight-month shift in the rig count is approximately correct in that oil production can be tied to the rig count, oil production in Midland County should continue to drop for the next 5 to 6 months.

With Midland County deep into the bubble point phase, oil production continues to drop from previous highs, based on the previous graph, and should continue to drop. Note that oil production and GOR in this chart are based on the RRC’s preliminary April production report.

Martin County has peaked.

This chart shows Texas RRC oil production for Martin County. It was showing initial signs of peaking in November 2023. However, projected March production exceeded November by rising to 681 kb/d. The production rise followed the increasing rig count according to the time shifted rig count.

The red graph is a production forecast which the Texas RRC could be reporting for Martin county about one year from now as drillers report additional updated production information. This projection is based on a modified methodology that used March and April production data and will be re-estimated each month going forward. Production should fall in May if production follows the rig count.

The orange and green graphs show the production reported by the Texas RRC for March and April. Note that in this case, the last month in the April production graph is higher than the last month in the March production graph and is why April production is slightly higher than March.

Martin county’s oil production and GOR up to November 2023 stayed within the semi-bounded range and near peak oil production. However January, February and March saw production move higher while the GOR remained essentially unchanged at close to 2.6. April’s preliminary gas and oil production indicates that there was a small increase in the GOR above 2.6. Martin county has the lowest GOR of the four counties at a GOR of 2.60. Martin County may be on the verge entering the bubble point phase that should result in a dropping oil production trend.

Exactly where to put the right hand red GOR boundary for Martin county is not exactly obvious. It is possible that the right boundary should be closer to a GOR of 2.5.

Findings

– Lea County has peaked. May production will be flat or slightly down.

– Eddy County oil production peaked in February 2024

– Midland county peaked in July 2023

– Martin County has peaked based on the time shifted rig count

A note on assumptions. In the above charts of production vs rig count, the rig count has been shifted forward by 7 to 8 months and the assumption is made that production follows rig count. The underlying assumption for doing that is that no more or very few DUCs are being used. Also, implicit in making the above calls is that the drillers and frackers are using the latest technology, i.e. 3-mile laterals, max proppant and chemicals and some refracs. I have no basis for assuming this assumption is correct.

Texas Permian

The original data for the Texas Permian comes from adding the production from Districts 7C, 8, and 8A as reported by the Texas RRC. The majority of the Permian resides within these three counties. Peak production occurred in November 2023 at 4,282 kb/d and has slowly dropped since then while following the rigs graph trend. April production is estimated to be down 223 kb/d from the peak.

Texas District 8

Texas District 8 has peaked.

Texas District 8 contains both the Midland and Martin counties. Combined these two counties produce close to 1,300 kb/d of oil. While these two counties are the two largest oil producers, there are many other counties with smaller production, Reeves #3 and Loving #4, that resulted in total production of 3,602 kb/d in November 2023. Essentially the Midland and Martin counties produce 1/3 of the District 8 oil.

This chart shows a projection for District 8 oil production. The red graph, derived from March and April production data indicates that oil production in District 8 has peaked. For April production dropped by 162 kb/d to 3,402 kb/d and is down 200 kb/d from the peak in November 2023.

The orange and green graphs show the production reported by the Texas RRC for March and April. Again note that the last month in the April production graph is lower than the last month in the March production graph. This is why the projection shows April’s production is lower than March’s.

District 8 accounts for more than half of Texas production. With April preliminary production being lower than March it is difficult to understand how the EIA projected Texas April production to be higher than March. Maybe they don’t use the Texas RRC data.

Plotting an oil production vs GOR graph for a district may be a bit of a stretch. Regardless here it is and it seems to indicate many District 8 counties may well be into the bubble point phase.

These three District 8 counties are ranked #3, 4 and 5 in terms of Texas oil production. Note that the last month in the April production graph for these three counties is lower than the last month in the March production graph. This is another indicator that these counties have peaked.

This chart captures Eagle Ford production by summing production from Districts 1 and 2 which cover most of the Eagle Ford basin. Production in the Eagle Ford is down from the March 2023 peak but has been rebounding in 2024.

Drilling Productivity Report

The Drilling productivity report that was published in June was in a new format and was included as part of the STEO and was not updated. It also appears that the DPR will only provide production information up the month preceding publication as opposed to the earlier version that provided data for the upcoming month after the publication.

In the Permian section above, it is noted that rigs are being used as a predictor for future production trends because very few if any DUCs are being used. As can be seen from this Permian chart, 441 wells were completed and 440 were drilled in May, validating the assumption regarding the use of rigs to project production.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.