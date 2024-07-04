Union Pacific: Investing In The Dip Doesn't Seem Worth It

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.9K Followers

Summary

  • Union Pacific Corporation's stock has shed about 8% of its value in the past year, naturally raising the possibility that it might be a "buy the dip" opportunity.
  • On a positive note, I observed that Union Pacific has a large market share, pricing power, and margin expansion possibilities.
  • However, Union Pacific might succumb to lower volumes as macro variables add challenges for industrial goods. Moreover, the northern summer might influence the demand for coal transport demand.
  • My Dividend Discount Model and relative valuation analysis deem the stock overvalued.
  • Although Union Pacific's dividend metrics are commendable, the stock's VaR shows that the asset's tail risk can deter such benefits.

Union Pacific Big Boy Steam Locomotive No. 4014 under a dramatic cloudy sky

Wirestock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) is a household name that rarely needs an introduction. Although the company has a rich history, its stock has often illustrated abrupt swings, likely due to its cyclical nature.

The

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.9K Followers
Pearl Gray Equity and Research is an independent research firm and a self-funded holdings company. Readers can expect systematic and fundamental coverage of U.S. stocks, ETFs, CEFs, and REITs.Kindly note that our content on Seeking Alpha and other platforms doesn't constitute financial advice. Instead, we set the tone for a discussion panel among subscribers. As such, we encourage you to consult a registered financial advisor before committing capital to financial instruments.With that said, happy investing, everyone!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Kindly note that our content on Seeking Alpha and other platforms doesn't constitute financial advice. Instead, we set the tone for a discussion panel among subscribers. As such, we encourage you to consult a registered financial advisor before committing capital to financial instruments.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UNP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UNP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News