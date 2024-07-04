Wirestock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) is a household name that rarely needs an introduction. Although the company has a rich history, its stock has often illustrated abrupt swings, likely due to its cyclical nature.

The company's stock has shed approximately 8% of its market value since the turn of the year. This caught our attention because it raises the possibility of a "buy the dip opportunity." However, the opposite could be true, whereby Union Pacific's latest drawdown is the inception of a broader downturn.

To address the juxtaposition above, we decided to dive into Union Pacific stock's salient features; here's what we discovered.

Union Pacific And Its Recent Stock Performance

For those unaware, Union Pacific is a U.S. railroad company operating in 23 states. The firm facilitates numerous transport demands, including bulk, industrial, and premium goods. Founded in 1862, Union Pacific has consolidated a significant market share; however, its ex-post growth rates suggest it has plenty of runway left and remains far from being an aging company.

As shown later in the article, numerous events have led to Union Pacific's stock sustaining losses in the past year. As such, an assessment of its stock's current circumstances is in order.

Data by YCharts

Operating Activity

Union Pacific experienced operational improvements during its first quarter. Among those were higher freight velocity, enhanced locomotive productivity, extended minimum train length, better labor productivity, and more nimble fuel consumption.

The following diagram illustrates the changes in its salient operating variables.

Metric Value Y/Y Change Freight Car Velocity 203 Miles Per Car +4% Locomotive Productivity 135 Gross Ton Miles (GTM) +10% Avg. Maximum Train Length 9287 feet +1% Unitary Workforce Productivity 1000 car miles +1% Fuel Consumption Rate 1.115 gallons/1K GTM A 1% Improvement Click to enlarge

Source: Union Pacific (Quarterly Performance - Q1)

The aforementioned metrics were released on April 25th, meaning much has occurred since then. However, numerous indicators suggest that Union Pacific's comprehensive operating performance will be sustained into late 2024. For example, railway activity remains above 2023's levels, communicating systematic tailwinds.

Railway Traffic (Trains.com)

Furthermore, although potential union issues cannot be neglected, the U.S. labor market seems tighter due to increasing unemployment and stagflation. This provides a base case for 1) higher labor productivity and 2) more depth in the labor market, concurrently raising an argument for higher productivity.

I don't want to comment on factors such as freight car velocity, locomotive activity, and train length, as those are idiosyncracies that are unlikely to be accurately forecasted by external parties. However, I won't be surprised to see value-based fuel costs maintaining stability amid a flat fossil fuel pricing environment.

Fossil Fuel Price Index (Statista)

Union Pacific's Financials

Although Union Pacific's operating variables improved year-over-year, its revenue ticked down, primarily due to a 1% decrease in freight revenue. Inflation has decreased considerably in the past year; however, Union Pacific has maintained its pricing power. In fact, it says its lower revenue was due to lower volume.

As explained later (in the risks section), it's difficult to argue that volumes will increase. Nevertheless, given its resilient market position, I am positive about the firm's pricing power, which could sustain its topline.

Railway Market Share (CSI Markets)

Furthermore, Union Pacific's operating expenses decreased sharply, voiding the notion of sticky costs. I see this aspect as a positive because it indicates that Union Pacific has bargaining power over its suppliers, allowing it to adjust its cost base throughout the economic cycle.

Q1 Income Statement (Union Pacific)

As for its liability level, Union Pacific has telling debt ratios. For example, it possesses a debt/net income ratio of 5x, which I deem high. However, the firm's adjusted debt/adjusted EBITDA is within the generally accepted threshold of 3x.

Debt Ratios (Seeking Alpha)

In a Nutshell.

The company's balance sheet and volume outlook are covered later in the article. However, among Union Pacific's positives are signs of inflation pass-through and favorable input cost adjustments, allowing for throughout-the-cycle performance. Inflation in the United States has settled lower, raising the possibility that Union Pacific will build on its operating margin in the coming quarters.

Valuation and Dividends

DDM

I used numerous methods to assess Union Pacific's implied returns. The company is a frequent dividend payer, so I opted for a dividend discount model. However, I ensured a multistage model was utilized to account for Union Pacific's cyclicality.

According to my calculations, Union Pacific has a fair value of around $129.5 per share, which is below its closing price on July 3rd of $225.57. Although the DDM model is merely used as a guidepost, it is widely accepted among financial analysts, and, therefore, the model's output has me worried.

Author's Work, Data from Seeking Alpha & FinBox

Herewith is a summation of the model's key inputs.

I primarily used vendor-based data. Firstly, I extrapolated Seeking Alpha's dividend forecasts, which were collated by sampling from Wall Street analysts.

Secondly, I used FinBox's sustainable growth rate and CAPM. The platform has served me well in the past. As such, I placed my faith in its assumptions.

Relative Valuation

As mentioned, my absolute valuation of Union Pacific's stock is subject to some degree of subjectivity. Thus, I decided to observe the stock's price multiples and draw a conclusion based on theoretical underpinnings.

The following diagram conveys Union Pacific's salient price multiples; a discussion follows.

Seeking Alpha

I recognized that numerous of Union Pacific's multiples are below their 5-year averages, suggesting the stock might be at a cyclical discount. However, I am worried about a few matters. For example, Union Pacific's PEG ratio of 1.78x is above one, suggesting its market price has outpaced its earnings-per-share growth.

Furthermore, I consider the company's forward price-to-book ratio of 8.04x high, as a price-to-book ratio between one and three is preferred for a mature company.

Lastly, most of the company's key price multiples are above the sectoral median, communicating a lack of relative value.

Technical Analysis

I wanted to consolidate my valuation outlook by mentioning a technical outlook as a method of consideration for market psychology.

As shown below, Union Pacific's latest performance isn't much different from that of its direct peers. In fact, it has essentially performed in line with Canadian National Railway (CNI) and Canadian Pacific (CNI). Thus, I don't see a pairs trade opportunity.

Peer-Based Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Furthermore, Union Pacific trades below its 50-, 100-, and 200-day moving averages. Although moving averages tend to be mean-revering, I don't see enough catalysts to cause a structural swing. Additionally, Union Pacific's RSI of 44.67 suggests it has yet to reach oversold territory.

Seeking Alpha

Dividend

Seeking Alpha's database shows Union Pacific has tabled 17 consecutive years of dividend growth. This illustrates its dividend growth potential, especially when considered with its five-year average yield on cost of 3.03%.

Seeking Alpha

Despite mentioning the above, I reiterate the stock's price risk, which is a component that can wipe out an asset's income yield benefits. The next diagram illustrates the stock's monthly VAR (5%), which communicates its price risk (In addition to the earlier valuation analysis).

Aside: A 5% VAR shows the minimum amount a stock has lost in value during 5% of its traded months.

Seeking Alpha; YCharts

Salient Risk Factors

I mentioned a few risk factors throughout the article. Nevertheless, I wanted to do a discreet section to balance the report.

Here are a few factors worth considering.

As hinted at earlier, I doubt Union Pacific's volume will increase in the coming quarters, which I base on economic factors. Firstly, a northern summer has emerged, meaning coal demand might be slower than usual. Further, U.S. economic growth is doubtful amid rising unemployment rates, slower inflation, topsy-turvy business inventory demand, and volatile consumer sentiment. As such, Although I anticipate value-based sales to be sustained (the firm's market share gives it pricing power), I think volume might be an issue due to lower dry bulk and industrial goods demand.

Data by YCharts

The second risk factor I identified is Union Pacific's balance sheet, which is loaded with debt. Moreover, its solvency ratios seem questionable, as its current and quick ratios are below one. If not abated, investors might lose confidence due to principle-agent issues between the bondholders and the stockholders.

Solvency Ratios (Seeking Alpha)

Lastly, as described in the previous section, Union Pacific faces valuation challenges. Sure, our valuation techniques are merely one of many opinions. Nonetheless, they carry weight, given that they are proven methodologies. As such, we flag Union Pacific's valuation as a risk factor.

Conclusion

I assessed numerous of Union Pacific's salient features and identified a few positives, namely inflation pass-through possibilities, a dominant market share, and a nimble cost base. Moreover, the firm's recent operating metrics have improved since last year, suggesting its efficiency is improving.

Despite the identified positives, I remain worried about the economy and its subsequent impact on Union Pacific's volume. Additionally, various valuation metrics suggest the stock is overvalued or at least fairly valued.

Although I see a degree of dividend potential in Union Pacific, I don't think it's enough to justify a "buy the dip" opportunity. Thus, I hold a neutral view of the stock.