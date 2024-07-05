Why Realty Income's Rerating Is Just Around The Corner

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
6.13K Followers

Summary

  • Realty Income is a top REIT for passive income, paying dividends consistently and increasing payouts 126 times since going public.
  • Despite underperforming due to high interest rates, Realty Income's diversified portfolio and net lease model have supported steady growth and consistent rental income.
  • The REIT's $45 billion portfolio, 6% yield, and 126 dividend hikes demonstrate consistent growth amid market challenges.
  • Anticipated interest rate cuts in the next 6-12 months as inflation eases could trigger a market rerating for Realty Income.

San Jose Neighborhood

JasonDoiy/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Real Estate Investment Trusts are some of the key vehicles for anyone looking to amass wealth through passive investment. The dividend aristocrat Realty Income (NYSE:O) has a proven track record of paying

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
6.13K Followers
Yiannis Zourmpanos is a Charter Certified Accountant, a former corporate auditing consultant and a Fellow Member of ACCA Global with both BSc and MSc degrees. He is also a private business owner.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About O Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on O

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
O
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News