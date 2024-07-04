EWN: A Few Reasons Not To Get Carried Away

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.66K Followers

Summary

  • EWN has outperformed European peers and global markets this year, but we would urge some caution going forward.
  • Netherlands GDP growth in Q1 was adversely affected by the manufacturing sector and its FY forecasts are expected to lag the Euro area.
  • Housing affordability continues to be a source of concern, with house price growth poised to stay elevated through much of this year.
  • Heavy exposure to ASML may not be ideal given the high valuations and lack of tangible tech policy support by the new government.
  • EWN is not cheap from a valuation angle, and the risk-reward on the charts is not ideal.

A rustled image of the Netherlands flag

CGinspiration/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

The iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN), a sub $300m sized ETF that focuses on 52 stocks from the Netherlands, has generated decent enough alpha this year. In a year where its European peers have only witnessed

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.66K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EWN ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EWN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News