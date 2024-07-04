Energy: Shifting From Bullish To Neutral

Jul. 04, 2024 10:15 AM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM)DBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, UCO, UGA
Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
2.09K Followers

Summary

  • Inventory changes have been firmly in the bearish camp for both total crude oil and petroleum products, as well as crude oil itself for much of the past few months.
  • Gasoline stocks in particular have been replenished at a higher-than-normal rate over the past quarter, along with overall petroleum and crude inventories.
  • Even if fundamentals are bullish, there remains a $85-90 ceiling on oil prices in 2024, given the election and the US production story is unlikely to be a major factor for 2024.

Green energy in full development.Increase in electricity prices on the world market.

Galeanu Mihai

Inventory draws need to continue for this oil rally to have legs

Back in May, as oil prices corrected from the high $80s to mid $70s, the energy sector provided a terrific buying opportunity for both long

This article was written by

Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
2.09K Followers
Editor and publisher of AcheronInsights.com. Investment research centered around using the business cycle to your advantage and a "jack of all trades" approach, focusing on macro, fundamentals, technicals, sentiment, and market structure.I am a CFA charterholder with a background in financial planning and investment analysis.

Recommended For You

About CL1:COM Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CL1:COM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CL1:COM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News