Investment Overview

The share price of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC), the Tübingen, Germany-based biotech whose long-term focus has been on "developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid, or mRNA", has experienced a torrid few years, down >90% on a five-year basis.

I first covered the company for Seeking Alpha back in January 2021, when CureVac's share price traded at $100, and the company's market cap valuation was ~$17bn. CureVac closed its initial public offering of 15.3m shares at a price of $16 in August 2020, earning the company $245.3m.

CureVac stock initially made stratospheric gains as the company looked to have developed an mRNA-based vaccine against COVID that could potentially be the equal of Moderna's (MRNA) SpikeVax, or Pfizer (PFE) and another German mRNA specialist, BioNTech's (BNTX) Comirnaty - two drugs which went on to drive well over >$100bn of revenues selling their product to governments around the world.

CureVac ran a 40k patient study of its vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, but in June 2021, announced that the efficacy of the vaccine had fallen a long way short of matching SpikeVax and Comirnaty, which were shown to be >90% effective in their respective clinical studies. CureVac's shot achieved a figure of just 47%.

That meant the company missed out entirely on the massive revenues - and profits - earned by mRNA rivals Moderna and BioNTech, and as a result, by February 2022, its share price had fallen to ~$15, down >85% in less than one year.

CureVac continued to work developing mRNA drugs, including a "cancer vaccine", and COVID and influenza vaccines - fields of development in which Moderna and BioNTech were also active, but a lack of any genuinely compelling progress meant the company's share price remained flat.

In January 2023, CureVac announced the appointment of a new CEO, the ex-Sanofi (SNY) executive Alexander Zehnder, and in July, announced the departure of its Chief Scientific Officer ("CSO"), Dr. Igor Splawski. At the end of 2023, CureVac stock suffered another blow when a court in Germany ruled against the company in its ongoing patent dispute with BioNTech - CureVac had been trying to argue that Comirnaty infringed some of its own mRNA vaccine patents.

In 2024, CureVac announced plans to complete a business restructuring which include the loss of 150 jobs. As of the end of 2023, the company reported ~$420m of cash, a net loss for the year of ~$(93.5m), down from $(140m) in the prior year, and presented its pipeline as shown below in an investor presentation dated last month:

CureVac pipeline as of YE23 (presentation)

Breaking News - GSK Purchases Key Vaccine Candidates, Hands CureVac Financial Lifeline

As we can see from the slide above, CureVac had been developing its prophylactic vaccine candidates alongside a partner, the UK based Pharma giant GSK (GSK), however CureVac made the announcement yesterday that GSK will:

assume full control of developing and manufacturing these candidate vaccines. GSK will have worldwide rights to commercialise the candidate vaccines. The agreement represents the latest step in GSK’s ongoing investment in vaccine platform technologies, matching the best platform to each pathogen to develop best-in-class vaccines.

In exchange, CureVac says it will:

receive an upfront payment of €400 million and up to an additional €1.05 billion in development, regulatory and sales milestones and tiered royalties in the high single to low teens range. The new agreement replaces all previous financial considerations from the prior collaboration agreement between GSK and CureVac.

The €400 million - ~$431m based on current exchange rates - will help support the company as it continues its restructuring - as of Q1 2024, CureVac reported ~$323m of cash, and a net loss of ~$(76m).

In fact, CureVac made a second announcement yesterday following on from the GSK deal news, discussing "a significant strategic restructuring", which will result in 30% of its workforce being jettisoned. CEO Zehnder commented:

Now, we can embark on a new chapter for CureVac. The new GSK agreement not only provides substantial financing but also allows us to streamline our operations and focus on technology innovation, research, and development. It enables us to prioritize our oncology programs and further leverage our technology in other areas where mRNA is uniquely suited to develop novel treatment approaches. While the approximately 30% workforce reduction is a difficult decision on a personal level, I am convinced that this is a necessary step to ensure the long-term success of CureVac.

CureVac says the restructuring will decrease operational expenses by 30% from "2025 onward", and provide a funding runway until 2028, and has promised more updates when its Q3 earnings in November this year.

Analysis - A Deal That Suits Both Parties Short-Term, But Doubts Over Long-Term Benefits

My initial thoughts on this deal is that it seems to suit both parties, in the short term, at least. GSK has acquired a clinical stage portfolio of mRNA vaccine candidates, although CureVac retains ownership of the preclinical assets.

GSK will doubtless want to pitch its now wholly owned COVID candidate into an emerging market for private, as opposed to government sponsored COVID vaccination, a market it will hope becomes endemic and, perhaps, one day matches the influenza market in size. Estimates suggest influenza jabs are a ~$9bn per annum market, potentially rising to >$20bn next decade (I would take that forecast with a pinch of salt, personally).

GSK also gains full control of an influenza candidate, albeit one that is struggling somewhat to meet criteria for approval. Like rival Moderna's flu jab, CureVac - now GSK's - shot is effective against Influenza A strains, but less so against B strains (according to data released in April this year), which may be problematic in terms of securing approval.

Nevertheless, GSK, which has its own flu jab, Fluarix, may have opted to take full control of CureVac's programs as it sees Moderna's mRNA candidate as a genuine threat to Fluarix, which can be countered if it develops an mRNA vaccine of its own.

CureVac's unimpressive track record against the likes of Moderna and BioNTech, Pfizer and other vaccine developers to date, suggests to me that GSK is taking something of a risk by paying $400m upfront for two Phase 2 stage assets, but it's possible GSK feels that CureVac's mRNA technology platform is sound, while its management / execution of the clinical development / approval process has been found wanting.

With its vastly superior resources, experience, and infrastructure, GSK may feel it can succeed with CureVac's platform where CureVac itself could not. GSK is, after all, a vaccine giant whose Singrix vaccine against shingles earned ~$4.5bn of revenues last year.

From CureVac's perspective, management may feel it has done well to secure even $400m for two assets that are losing the race to market against vaccines developed by Moderna, and others. The company may develop its early stage infectious disease vaccines; however, it seems as though, like its rival BioNTech, CureVac wants to focus on oncology above all else.

I covered BioNTech and the company's ambitious plans to secure 10 oncology drug approvals by 2030 in a note for Seeking Alpha last month. BioNTech has a deep and evolving pipeline of opportunities, but I was a little sceptical on tangibles signs of progress, and am inclined to believe that Comirnaty remains the main driver of value at that company, as opposed to oncology.

While BioNTech boasts ~$13bn cash thanks to its Comirnaty windfall, CureVac does not have anything like the same funding, with an accumulated deficit of ~$1.73bn, hence it is hardly surprising the company's market cap valuation is <$700m, where BioNTech's is ~$19bn.

CureVac has only a single oncology asset in the clinic in CVGBM, which is progressing through a Phase 1 study in glioblastoma (brain cancer), with a data readout promised for the H2 2024. The company also says it expects its GMP manufacturing facility to be completed in H2 2024.

The idea of a "cancer vaccine" - not really a vaccine at all, but a custom-made injection for patients based on circulating tumor DNA found in their bloodstream, which uses mRNA to teach the immune system to recognise and destroy such antigens, is an intriguing one, but yet again, CureVac finds itself some way behind both Moderna and BioNTech in this field.

Moderna is chasing approval to treat melanoma with such a drug, in combo with Merck's Keytruda, after generating results suggesting the combo can reduce risk of recurrence of death by 49%, while BioNTech is advancing prospects in partnership with Swiss Pharma giant Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) drug development subsidiary Genentech.

Looking Ahead - Does GSK Deal Offer CureVac Hope Of A Fresh Beginning?

On balance, I'd say the outlook for CureVac after its latest two announcements has not necessarily materially improved. Until early June, CureVac shares had been rising in value, however most likely in response to new cases of avian flu being identified, raising fears of a new and potentially widespread infectious disease breakout.

CureVac stock had risen from $2.3 per share, to $5 per share between April and early June, but fading fears have seen the stock fall again, and the response to yesterday's news has been initially negative - shares are down ~7% this week.

In many ways, CureVac faces the same problem as it has done for most of the past 5 years - its pace of development has been slower than the likes of Moderna / BioNTech and the prospect of securing commercial approval for any asset seems remote at this time.

It's difficult to assess the value of the assets sold to GSK, but again, my suspicion would be that GSK wanted the license and patent protection that comes with the mRNA vaccine candidates, and is backing itself to make more headway in the clinical trial / approval process than CureVac was able to do, thanks to its superior experience in the vaccine industry.

CureVac has some partners of note in the MD Anderson Cancer Center, and in the field of molecular therapies, Genmab (GMAB), the Danish Pharma, and CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP), however these are early-stage programs in tricky indications where the prospects for success are quite remote.

CureVac's best shot at recovering some share price value for its beleaguered shareholders may still come from its patent disputes with BioNTech - the company insists that independent analysis shows it has the "strongest patents in mRNA vaccine technology", and there is plenty of additional data shared in a recent investor presentation, however to date, the courts have not sided with CureVac, and legal proceedings can be costly.

I would expect CureVac to potentially secure a chuck - ~$500m, perhaps - of the milestone payments pledged by GSK, and royalties on revenues from an approved COVID or influenza vaccine, however I suspect this outcome may already be baked into the company's share price, as usually, a biotech with only two early stage clinical stage assets would struggle to justify a ~$700m market cap. $200m - $500m would be a more realistic assessment.

As such, although I think management has likely done the right thing by agreeing this deal with GSK, and letting go ~30% of its >1k staff, and believe the company and management has been a little unlucky as it has clearly been a player of genuine significance in the emergence of the mRNA field of drug development, I suspect that operationally, clinically, and in terms of its valuation, things may still have to get worse, before they can get better.

Hence, a "sell" recommendation on this occasion, but a company worth keeping an eye on as a sell prospect can rapidly become an intriguing contrarian trade under the right circumstances, such as a good set of clinical data or a notable breakthrough in a fast-developing field that is still regarded as one of the most exciting in biotech.