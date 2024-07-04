CureVac: GSK's Deal For Infectious Disease Assets Is A Long-Shot For Both Pharmas

Jul. 04, 2024 11:22 AM ETCureVac N.V. (CVAC) Stock
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CureVac's share price has plummeted over 90% in the past five years due to vaccine efficacy issues and legal disputes.
  • The mRNA specialist was unable to develop a successful COVID vaccine, unlike rivals Moderna and BioNTech.
  • GSK's $400m purchase of CureVac's infectious disease vaccine candidates, announced yesterday, provides a financial lifeline with milestones, and royalties pledged >$1bn.
  • Despite the deal, CureVac still faces challenges in catching up to competitors like Moderna and BioNTech, making a "sell" recommendation appropriate at this time, in my view.

Magical Woman Holding A Bow And Arrow In The Forest

urbazon/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview

The share price of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC), the Tübingen, Germany-based biotech whose long-term focus has been on "developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid, or mRNA", has experienced a torrid few years, down >90% on

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
11.78K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

