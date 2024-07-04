stanzi11

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) have been a poor performer over the past year, losing about 5% of their value as elevated interest rates have weighed on real estate stocks. With a premium valuation, ELS has been particularly vulnerable to this headwind. In January, I last covered ELS, rating shares a “hold” as I balanced strong fundamentals against an elevated valuation. In hindsight, this was too generous, as shares have lost 9% while the market has rallied over 16%. Given this underperformance, now is a good time to determine if there is an attractive entry point in ELS.

Seeking Alpha

Equity LifeStyle owns 451 properties, with about 1/3 in Florida and 1/10 each in California and Arizona. It owns 75,000 manufactured home (MH) sites across 200+ communities. Alongside this core driver of the business, ELS has 225 RV resorts with 90,600 sites. About 20% of RV rental income comes from transient renters, 13% from seasonal renters, and the remainder is from annual and membership renters. It also has 6,900 boat slips, almost entirely in Florida.

Equity LifeStyle Properties

Its MH business drive 62% of revenue. The remainder is RV & marina. Just 10% of revenue is not annual, meaning ELS’s revenue visibility is similar to apartment REITs, which similarly lease on a 12-month basis by and large. The 10% of the business tied to discretionary RV travel can be economically sensitive, as economic conditions determine how much people vacation. On the other hand, its MH unit has a sticky customer base.

In general, MH residents own the physical home outright, and then they lease the land it sits on. Some of these leases can extend multiple years, and 25% of leases have CPI-riders, providing ELS with automatic revenue increases. A resident functionally needs to sell his or her mobile home to move, unlike an apartment tenant who can just opt not to renew and move elsewhere, meaning turnover tends to be lower. This is a reason I view ELS’s business as fundamentally sound.

At the same time, ELS has favorable demographic tailwinds. 70% of its MH properties have an average age of 55+ or have 55+ age restrictions. The 55+ population is expected to increase by 15% between now and 2039, given the aging of the US population. This cohort population growth should, all else equal, boost potential demand for ELS’s properties, especially given they are located in states like AZ and FL where retirees often move.

Equity LifeStyle Properties

A reason why retirees often prefer the MH model is its relative affordability, particularly in a time of elevated interest rates. Typically, you buy an MH entirely with cash, unlike a traditional home where you may put 20% down. Because you are only buying the physical unit and then renting the land it sits on, MH on average are one-quarter of the price of a single-family home. As such, while initial cash down is ~22% higher, monthly expenses are 70% lower. Someone who is retiring and has built up equity in a home may often sell it, use some of the proceeds to buy an MH, see their monthly costs decline, and use the remaining cash to help support their retirement.

Equity LifeStyle Properties

For these reasons, I continue to believe ELS has a fundamentally sound business model with moderate long-term growth prospects. It has stable revenue, a product with compelling relative value, favorable demographics, and a presence in high growth states. The next question is how well management is operating the business in the near term.

Well, in the company’s first quarter, ELS generated $0.78 in funds from operations (FFO), up 8.6% from last year as revenues rose by 4.6% to $387 million. I would note this FFO figure excludes a one-time $15 million insurance recovery. The strong demand for its product is resulting in very encouraging rental trends. Core MH base rent rose by 6.4% with rate increases of 6.3% and 0.1% occupancy gains while core RV & Marina rent rose by 5.8% Core MH occupancy was 94.9% in Q1 with an average $847 base rent from $797 a year ago.

Speaking to the demand for its product, it saw 191 new home sales, up from 176. Partially offsetting this strength, there were just 54 used home sales, down from 102, last year. Given home price affordability challenges, existing tenants are likely very reluctant to move, and tight supply is limiting potential used home transactions. While this reduces home sale revenue, a product very in-demand that tenants do not want to leave is ultimately a positive and why ELS has been able to raise base rents.

One other source of weakness is on the more discretionary rental types. Core seasonal RV rental income rose by 2.4% while transient rose 1.4%. These are still increases, but they are slower than 5.8% growth in RV & Marina, pointing to much slower growth than in annual and membership passes. In particular, management called out weaker RV transient revenue, in part due to 300% above-average rainfall in California.

Weather can shift people’s willingness to do an RV trip, and so I do not discount this factor entirely. However, I do think a more cautious consumer is likely also playing a role here as modest real income growth has caused some consumers to pull back on discretionary spending, for instance, doing a 3-day trip instead of a 4-day trip. My base economic view is that US growth is slowing but that a recession is unlikely, consistent with modest growth in these categories.

In its May business update, ELS disclosed manufactured home base rental income rose by 6.2% in April with occupancy of 94.8%, broadly in-line with Q1 results. Its RV & Marina units saw income growth of 6.9%, an acceleration from Q1. However, Memorial Day Weekend saw less transient income, down about 8%, which will be a modest headwind. This is again consistent with my view that consumers are being somewhat more cautious.

When I compare this update to guidance, its MH unit is right in-line with the midpoint. Given how visible this revenue line-item should be with long-term contracts and minimal turnover, I would expect management to be able to guide to it quite accurately, which is what we are seeing. Its RV unit was performing ahead of guidance prior to the weakness in Memorial Day Weekend-related activity. Still, there is likely some potential for an upside here to guidance when ELS reports Q2 results on July 22nd.

Equity LifeStyle Properties

Aside from revenue, ELS is seeing some cost inflation. Core property operating expenses rose by 3.9%. On April 1, it completed its insurance renewal with a 9% premium increase. Given its large exposure to the Florida market, this was actually slightly better than I feared. Insurance is about 18% of property operating expenses, and that increase will continue to drive higher costs. In Q1, there was a 13.7% property tax increase. As we pass tax reassessments last year, this cost inflation should slow.

ELS is also continuing a modest capital program to grow units by 1-2%. It is seeing an 8-10% yield on its expansion projects. Management is focused on increasing sites per community to improve operating leverage. Adding 10 sites to an existing community likely will not require additional property management personnel on staff, leading to attractive incremental income. ELS is also focused on potential bolt-on M&A if properties come on the market.

ELS has a strong balance sheet with $3.5 billion of debt and 5.1x debt to EBITDA. Its debt is well-laddered with a 9-year average maturity at a weighted average 3.7% rate. There are no maturities this year, leaving cash flow relatively unexposed to a higher-for-longer rate environment. ELS also retains about $200 million in cash flow after its 2.99% dividend, providing capital for its expansion efforts.

Equity LifeStyle Properties

Back in January, I was targeting $2.95-$3.05 in 2024 FFO. However, we are seeing slightly higher interest expense given the rate environment on a floating rate bond that it now has swapped to fixed rates. That is a nearly $0.03 headwind vs my prior estimate. Additionally, discretionary RV activity has been a bit below my expectations. Its MH unit is performing in-line. As such, I now am looking for $2.89-$2.99, about $0.05 above the company’s range as I expect MH revenue to remain toward the top-half of guidance, given this rate environment and benefits of CPI riders.

While I am reducing my FFO expectation by about 2%, shares are down about 9% as its multiple has contracted given the rate environment. Even after this decline, I would not quantity of ELS as cheap. Shares are 21.6x my FFO estimate. By comparison, Mid-America Apartments (MAA) is less than 16x consensus FFO. Now, ELS has faster rental growth and a stickier customer base, but we also may be seeing apartment rental rates bottom as we pass the worst of the supply surge.

With a 3% yield and ability to grow its dividend 5% over time given rental inflation, ELS can deliver 8+% returns for investors, which I view as “market-like.” Additionally, in a broad rental market downturn, it is likely to be a relative safe haven given the nature of the MH niche. However, at its relative valuation, I would rather own a REIT like MAA, which may be nearer a revenue inflection point.

Ultimately, ELS is a solid business with favorable long-term trends, and operating results are encouraging, on the whole. That said, its valuation remains relatively expensive. As such, I continue to view shares as a hold and likely to generate ~8% returns over time, assuming rates do not rise further (which would be a headwind for essentially all real estate stocks). Even with YTD underperformance, I would not buy here as valuation is not yet compelling.