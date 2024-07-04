Expedia: More Potential To Rally Than Its Peers

Jul. 04, 2024 12:06 PM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) StockABNB, BKNG
MacroGirl profile picture
MacroGirl
476 Followers

Summary

  • EXPE's lower valuation, focus on hotels, and potential for margin improvement make it a preferred pick compared to ABNB.
  • While BKNG is a superior company, its price tag is off-putting.
  • This article posits that EXPE should inhabit a space between ABNB and BKNG and should rally to reflect this.

White Sandy Beach with Loungers and Umbrellas

benedek/E+ via Getty Images

Summer holidays are here, and it could be a very profitable few months ahead for online travel agencies. Out of the "big 3" - Booking (BKNG), Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Airbnb (

This article was written by

MacroGirl profile picture
MacroGirl
476 Followers
After graduating in Economics from Manchester University, I have traded stocks and currencies for nearly ten years with my partner and fellow SA contributor Andrew McElroy. My approach is long-term and I focus on investing our savings in ETFs and CEFs during deep market corrections. I also invest in real estate and am a freelance writer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EXPE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EXPE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EXPE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News