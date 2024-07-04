SFL Corporation: Momentum Building On Multiple Fronts

Jul. 04, 2024 12:42 PM ETSFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) Stock2 Comments
Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
2.54K Followers

Summary

  • SFL is taking meaningful strides to grow its business through vessel additions and backlog growth.
  • Attractive rates in the offshore drilling market and tanker business will drive meaningful revenue growth.
  • The company has adequate free cash flow to continue to grow the dividend as well as fund the purchase of new vessels.

Bow view of loaded cargo ship sailing out of port.

Stewart Sutton

Thesis

SFL Corporation (NYSE:SFL) is a diversified shipping company that owns 78 vessels that operate across various industries. From cargo containers, car transports, and deep-water drilling, SFL does it all. With a backbone structured around long-term contracts, SFL has been able to

This article was written by

Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
2.54K Followers
I am a Licensed Professional Engineer who works in the Nuclear Power industry. I use my professional working knowledge of the power/energy industries to aid in evaluating potential equities worthy of long-term investment. I invest in income producing equities and rental real estate properties for cash flow and long-term appreciation. My articles are to serve as a platform for presenting the underlying fundamentals and long-term potential of each equity/business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SFL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SFL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SFL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SFL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News