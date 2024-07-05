Tony Anderson

In the stock market, one of the most impressive performers in recent years has undoubtedly been PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM). Since I last reaffirmed my 'buy' rating on the stock in August of last year, shares have seen upside of 36.7%. That comfortably beats out the 25.1% increase seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. And since I first rated it a 'buy' in January of 2021, shares are up a whopping 156.7%. That's over triple the 45.6% move higher seen by the broader market.

This truly is impressive upside, especially for a company that operates as a home builder. The fact of the matter is that management has done well to keep operations stable, even as the homebuilding market has gone through its ups and downs. While there is still uncertainty about the industry more broadly, especially in light of recent weaknesses, management has succeeded in keeping backlog stable while simultaneously growing new orders. Add on top of this how cheap shares are, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar companies, and I would argue that additional upside is probably warranted from here.

Robust results from PulteGroup

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Anybody who has followed my work over the past couple of years will know that I have been a bit mixed on the housing market. In late 2022 and early 2023, I was worried about the short-term picture because of rising interest rates and inflationary pressures. But it wasn't long into 2023 before I changed my mind based on new order data that was coming through the pipeline. Looking at PulteGroup, we see a company that has performed surprisingly well during these uncertain times. Consider, for instance, financial performance for 2023 relative to 2022. Revenue in 2023 came in at $16.06 billion. That's up 0.4% compared to the $16 billion the company reported for 2022.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

These stabilized results came about even as the number of homes closed dropped from 29,111 to 28,603. Helping to offset this was a slight increase in the average price of a home closed from $542,000 to $545,000. There were some other interesting data points covering this time. Even though the 16% cancellation rate reported by management for 2023 in its entirety should still be considered elevated, it was lower than the 19% reported for 2022. This helped to keep backlog stable, with the total number of homes in it dipping to 12,146 compared to the 12,169 seen at the end of 2022. Also aiding the company on this front was a surge in new orders from 23,277 properties to 28,580.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

For the most part, profits and cash flows remained more or less flat year over year. Net income pulled back slightly from $2.62 billion to $2.60 billion. Operating cash flow managed to surge from $668.5 million to just shy of $2.20 billion. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a slight improvement from $2.90 billion to $3.04 billion. And lastly, EBITDA for the company dipped from $3.52 billion to $3.51 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Moving into the 2024 fiscal year, the firm has shown some real strength. During the first quarter, revenue totaled $3.95 billion. That happens to be 10.4% above the $3.58 billion reported the first quarter of 2023. This was driven by a jump in closings from 6,394 to 7,095. That's an increase year over year of nearly 11%. This was offset, sadly, by a slight decline in the average price of a home from $545,000 to $538,000. But these weren't the only data points worth looking at. Between the number of new orders climbing 13.9% year over year from 7,354 to 8,379 and the cancellation rate of orders falling from 17% to only 13%, total backlog managed to inch up from 13,129 properties to 13,430.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The increase in revenue brought with it a nice jump in profitability. Net income in the latest quarter was $663 million. That's 24.6% greater than the $532.3 million reported one year ago. Other profitability metrics followed a similar path. One exception to this was operating cash flow. It fell from $711.4 million to $239.8 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get an increase from $598.8 million to $705 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the business successfully expanded from $716.9 million to $835.1 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to valuing the company, the best approach is to be conservative and rely on data from 2022 and 2023. It is looking like 2024 will be an even better year. But as you will see, shares are cheap even if we assume that's not the case. In the chart above, you can see how shares are priced on an absolute basis. It is always wonderful to see a company trading in the mid to high single digit range. But shares aren't cheap only on their own. They are also cheap relative to similar firms. In the table below, you can see how I compared the company to five other homebuilders. On a price to earnings basis, two of the five companies ended up being cheaper than PulteGroup. But this number drops to only one of the five when using the EV to EBITDA approach. And on a price to operating cash flow basis, our candidate ended up being the cheapest of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA PulteGroup 8.4 7.2 6.5 Meritage Homes (MTH) 7.3 18.4 5.5 Beazer Homes USA (BZH) 5.1 25.8 9.6 Century Communities (CCS) 8.7 74.7 8.6 Legacy Housing Corporation (LEGH) 10.5 44.3 7.9 Dream Finders Homes (DFH) 8.5 15.9 7.1 Click to enlarge

This is not to say that everything is going to go great for PulteGroup or other players in the industry. The fact of the matter is that we are starting to see some weakening when it comes to the housing market. Just recently, news came out from the US Census Bureau that indicated that, during the month of May, new home sales, focused only on single family properties, ended up being 11.3% lower than what they were in the month of April. What's worse is that they were 16.5% lower than they were in May of 2023.

Other data from the same agency indicated that privately owned housing unit building permits in May we're 9.5% lower than they were the same time last year. And housing starts are a whopping 19.3% lower year over year. Even though this could cause some temporary pain, it is worth noting that there has been a persistent shortage of homes in this country. According to experts, the shortage is between 4 million and 7 million homes. Popular housing platform Zillow estimates the total shortage at about 4.5 million properties. Eventually, this will overcome short-term issues and push the companies in this space to new highs. But it could be a bumpy ride.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

For its part, PulteGroup is most certainly prepared for the long haul. Management has taken the opportunity to increase the number of lots under its control. These are a measure of the parcels of land that it has access to in order to build new houses on. Even though the number of lots owned fell from 107,528 in the first quarter of 2023 to 107,001 in the first quarter of this year, the number of lots optioned by the company jumped from 102,827 to 112,541. That place is the number of lots controlled at 219,542. That's an increase of 4.4% over the 210,355 lots controlled the same time last year.

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, PulteGroup appears to me to be a very solid prospect for investors. Even though the stock has skyrocketed since I would initially come out bullish about it in January of 2021, I don't think upside is over just yet. Yes, the easy money has been made. But when you look at the long-term housing market picture and you look at the data provided by management, it's difficult not to be optimistic. Because of this, I have decided to keep the firm rated a 'buy' for now.