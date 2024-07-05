Trevor Williams

I have been actively covering Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:NYSE:GSBD) since December last year, when I issued my initial thesis that was somewhat conservative. The issue was related to the weakening portfolio dynamics coupled with relatively marginal dividend coverage level that together outweighed the GSBD positives such as focus on well-established businesses and primarily senior secured first lien structures.

After some while GSBD circulated its Q4, 2023 earnings deck, which I also assessed per a separate article. Here the new data points were not sufficient to justify a more bullish stance on GSBD as the portfolio quality continued to worsen. Furthermore, it become even more evident after the Q4 earnings release that GSBD really struggles to capitalize on its potential synergistic effects with the broader Goldman investment banking arm (i.e., the management has not managed to register surplus investment volumes over the TTM period, which is critical for BDCs to grow the NII generation).

If we take a look at the total return performance of GSBD since the moment when my first piece was published, we will notice a somewhat correlated return profile with the broader BDC market.

Ycharts

Now, a while ago, GSBD published its Q1, 2024 earnings deck, which includes some additional insights that are worth contextualizing against the current thesis to understand whether the overall investment case of GSBD has improved.

Thesis

All in all, the Q1, 2024 performance of GSBD could be deemed decent and in line with how the market has priced the stock since the date of the earnings release (which is an increase of 2% in total return terms). At the same time, the results were not overly positive that would justify higher share price or a change in investment stance (to a more bullish one) on GSBD. Let me explain.

The net investment income per share for the first quarter was $0.55, which implies a decrease of $0.01 per share compared to the prior quarter, which itself came in materially lower than what GSBD had achieved in Q3, 2023.

The key reasons behind the continued drop in the net investment income generation was related to the top-line dynamics. During the quarter, the total investment income decreased mostly due to the accelerated accretion of upfront loan origination fees and unamortized discounts. On top of this, the GSBD also recorded an increase in PIK income, which is not cash like item and effectively reduces the quality of earnings.

Despite the weaker results in the NII generation, GSBD has still maintained its dividend level at $0.45 per share, which after the Q1 period marks the company's 37th consecutive quarter of a $0.45 per share dividend. Yet, if we compare this dividend with GSBD's NII per share results we will arrive at a dividend coverage of ~ 120%, which indicates a reasonable margin of safety.

Based on this surplus, GSBD should be able to also build up its NAV base and fund new acquisitions without relying solely on the external debt. However, during Q1, GSBD registered a minor drop in its net asset value per share of 0.5%. While the net investment income again exceeded the quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, this surplus was neutralized by several investment write-downs (although the total non-accrual base dropped to 1.6% of the total portfolio FV).

Now, if we take a look at GSBD funding volumes, which was one of my identified red-flags in the previous articles, we will observe some improvement. During Q1, 2024, GSBD originated circa $360 million in new investment commitments, which was the highest figure the BDC had achieved over the trailing twelve month period. The sales and repayment activity also came in higher than in at a relatively sizeable level of $115.7 million, but against the backdrop of growing funding volumes, the total portfolio value finally ticked higher.

GSBD Investor Presentation

Here it is also worth highlighting the commentary in the recent earnings call by Alex Chi – Co-Chief Executive Officer - who provided a nice color on the improving funding volume outlook:

Yes. Just the pipeline of new opportunities has really picked up materially, and I think it just points to the themes that we've been talking about, which is the significant amount of dry powder that private equity firms have that they will need to deploy, but also the record amount of portfolio companies that need to get sold due to the DPI pressure that firms have, especially if they want to raise their next vintage of funds.

With all of this being said, my key concern still remains in place (unchanged). Although GSBD is nicely diversified across 149 portfolio companies that operate across 39 different industries, the underlying financial profiles of these businesses are just too risky. Namely, the weighted average net debt to EBITDA of these companies remained flat at 6.1x, which is a clear indicative of an elevated financial risk. Also, from the debt service cost perspective, the picture does not look that sound. The weighted average interest coverage of GSBD's investment portfolio companies did not improve either, remaining flat at 1.5x.

The bottom line

The recent quarterly earnings report did indeed deliver some encouraging data points about GSBD's prospects to stabilize its NII generation levels. The most important aspect is that the net funding volumes were positive allowing GSBD to organically grow its portfolio, which, in turn, should create a more favorable environment from which to increase its NII results. Furthemore, it seems now that the pipeline is also strong as implied from the management's commentary and sizeable gross originations.

Having said that, the underlying portfolio quality still remains a notable concerns with the key credit metrics (e.g., net debt to EBITDA and DSCR) remaining unchanged at a levels that are clearly indicating an elevated financial risk. Yet, at the same time, GSBD trades at a premium to its NAV of ~ 8%, which, in my opinion, does not take into account the risk of incremental non-accruals that could stem from weakening economy affecting the highly leveraged portfolio companies.

As a result of these dynamics, I do not view Goldman Sachs BDC as a solid investment choice in the BDC space.