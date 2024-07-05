Goldman Sachs BDC: Improvements, But Key Risks Remain

Jul. 05, 2024 12:29 AM ETGoldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.91K Followers

Summary

  • GSBD's Q1, 2024 performance embodied some improvements relative to the results delivered in the prior quarter.
  • At its core, GSBD generates decent NII compared to the dividend distributions levels.
  • While the NII continued to drop, the funding volumes have started to exhibit favorable momentum, which should stabilize the NII levels going forward.
  • However, there are still some material concerns around the underlying portfolio quality.
  • In this article, I elaborate on the key dynamics of Q1 and explain why my investment stance on GSBD continues to be some what conservative.

Mixed group of millennial aged friends discuss investing and cryptocurrency trading

Trevor Williams

I have been actively covering Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:NYSE:GSBD) since December last year, when I issued my initial thesis that was somewhat conservative. The issue was related to the weakening portfolio dynamics coupled with relatively marginal

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.91K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GSBD Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GSBD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GSBD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News