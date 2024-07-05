Gerasimov174

Introduction

I just broke a few of my rules.

I bought a company that does not pay a dividend.

That company has extremely limited historical data.

This company is majority-owned by a small investor group.

Yet, I still invested almost all of my cash reserves, making it a 4.1% holding of my dividend growth portfolio, which now includes almost my entire net worth.

I only do this when dealing with high-conviction investments.

The company we're talking about is LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB), a corporation that is so young that most financial websites do not even provide details yet.

LandBridge Company LLC

In this article, I'll explain why I have very high hopes for this company, as it fits perfectly what I'm looking for in an investment.

However, I will start by discussing a different company, as this is important to understand the bigger picture and my investment method.

So, as we have a lot to discuss, let's get right to it!

Why I Bought Texas Pacific Land

I have to admit that I have been investing a lot more capital than I initially planned this year. I started new positions in a number of companies, including the Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL), which is now my largest holding, accounting for 13% of my portfolio.

On May 11, I wrote an article titled "Texas Pacific Land: I'm So Bullish It Hurts."

See, Texas Pacific Land is a landowner in Texas, where it owns roughly 870 thousand surface acres. These assets are located in the Permian, the biggest oil basin in the United States. It's also one of the few basins capable of consistent growth.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

What makes TPL so special is its ability to benefit from oil and gas production without having to invest substantial amounts of capital. It lets oil corporations drill on its land in exchange for royalties.

This makes it one of the most profitable companies on the market, with a net income margin of 64% last year - way above the S&P 500's 11-12% net profit margin.

Moreover, because it owns the surface and water rights as well, it also makes money from water sales, pipelines, and everything that happens on its land.

Hence, I bought the company for a number of reasons:

I wanted to own inflation protection, as I believe in above-average inflation on a prolonged basis.

Energy and real estate are two of the best protectors against inflation. TPL combines the best of two worlds, as it benefits from oil and gas and the value of its land.

While most of its land is desert in Texas, the value is rising as TPL is capitalizing on the rising need for water management in the Permian. On top of selling water for drilling purposes, it could soon clean water and start more value-adding operations on its land.

The company's largest investor is Murray Stahl's Horizon Kinetics. In a recent round-table, which a follower sent to me (thank you!), Mr. Stahl noted his intent to invest in LandBridge, which he briefly discussed as a TPL-like company.

I immediately went to work and decided that LB was the perfect addition to my portfolio. I liked it so much that I broke some of my rules, which I mentioned at the start of this article.

Without Water, There's No Oil

If I had to answer this question of why I bought LandBridge with just one sentence, I would say something like: "LandBridge is a mini-TPL."

Like Texas Pacific Land, LandBridge is a landowner in the Permian.

However, it is less dependent on oil and gas royalties and has a bigger focus on surface operations, including the water boom in the Permian.

Founded in 2021 (when it started buying land), LandBridge owns roughly 222 thousand surface acres in the Delaware, which is a sub-basin of the Permian Basin.

The major benefit of these acres is that most of them are connected, which will allow the company to engage in bigger projects without having to take other stakeholders into account.

LandBridge Company LLC

The company went public on June 28 at a price below its initial target.

Bloomberg

Initially, the company went public at $17 after marketing shares in the $19 to $22 range. Currently, shares are trading at $24.00. I got in at $23.09.

To quote Bloomberg (I added emphasis):

The company owns about 220,000 surface acres in and around the Delaware sub-basin in the Permian Basin, the biggest US oil patch, the filings show. It has contracts with WaterBridge Holdings LLC, a provider of water to the fracking industry that shares management with both LandBridge and Five Point.

This part is very important. After the IPO, investors owned 14.5 million shares of the company, which is 19.8% of its value. All of these are Class A shares, which are entitled to a future dividend (more on that later).

LandBridge Holdings LLC owns 80.2% of total shares through almost 59 million Class B shares. These shares are not entitled to a dividend but come with equal voting rights.

LandBridge Company LLC

As we can see in the Bloomberg quote, LandBridge shares a management team and a financial sponsor (Five Point Energy) with WaterBridge.

WaterBridge is also a company of Five Point Energy, which focuses on value-adding companies in the energy space. WaterBridge is the largest midstream company in the United States focused on water infrastructure. It handles close to 2 million barrels of water per day from oil and natural gas production.

Essentially, LandBridge was formed by Five Point and its management team to acquire and manage land in the Delaware Basin, supporting WaterBridge's water infrastructure.

Personally, I believe water is one of the most overlooked investment opportunities in the energy space.

What we are dealing with here is water as a by-product of oil and gas production, and water needed to produce oil and gas. So-called produced water comes out of wells during the production of oil and gas.

The Delaware Basin is known to have a very high water/oil ratio. In general, up to four gallons of water are produced per gallon of oil, meaning through the 2030s, data suggest we're looking at more than 14 million gallons of produced water per day.

LandBridge Company LLC

Some assets of LandBridge have a water-to-oil ratio of almost 10x, as we can see in the overview below.

LandBridge Company LLC

Last year, WaterBridge signed a contract with Devon Energy (DVN), one of America's largest onshore producers of oil and gas, to deal with its water.

In connection with the transaction, Devon and NDB Midstream entered into a long-term agreement pursuant to which Devon has committed all of its produced water within a large area of mutual interest, including an initial dedication of ~52,000 acres, and contributed to NDB Midstream 18 SWDs with ~375,000 bpd of permitted capacity and ~210 miles of produced water pipelines for gathering, transportation, disposal and reuse. As part of the transaction, Devon received a 30% equity interest in NDB Midstream as well as a commitment by Five Point to fund a portion of the initial build of the system expansion. - WaterBridge (emphasis added)

WaterBridge also has a deal with Texas Pacific Land.

The agreement enables TPL and WaterBridge to provide full-cycle water solutions to customers throughout an expansive, defined region around the Stateline area by facilitating infrastructure and water services development and asset optimization. The combined land positions of TPL and WaterBridge provide unrivaled access to a vast development area for each company. TPL will deliver its source water capabilities across an underutilized developmental area, and WaterBridge will expand its produced water management and infrastructure operations. In addition, TPL and WaterBridge are developing next-generation, sustainability-focused disposal and reuse solutions. - Texas Pacific Land Corporation

The deeper oil companies drill, and the more oil the Permian produces, the higher the need for water infrastructure - especially because volumes are now so high that traditional water trucking is often not sufficient anymore.

Going back to the WaterBridge and LandBridge relationship, Landbridge's land position provides the necessary surface acreage and subsurface reservoirs for large-scale-produced water handling solutions.

WaterBridge needs this land to grow, which puts LandBridge in a fantastic spot to benefit from it, which brings me to the next part.

How LandBridge Makes Money

Zooming out again, LandBridge makes money from three segments.

Surface Use Royalties and Revenues : This segment includes surface use royalty agreements ("SURAs") and certain surface use agreements (SUAs). SURAs involve handling produced water, skim oil recovery, and other infrastructure uses, which provide steady income over initial terms that typically range from five to ten years. Meanwhile, SUAs include easements and rights-of-way for infrastructure like pipelines and roads, with Landbridge earning fixed payments and additional fees during renewal periods. In other words, if anything happens on LandBridge land, it makes money from it.

Resource Sales and Royalties : Landbridge sells brackish water for well completions, which allows it to earn fees per barrel. The company also leases land for sand mining operations, receiving royalties per ton of sand that is extracted and fees for water used in mining operations. Additionally, Landbridge sells caliche for construction purposes, allowing it to earn a fixed fee per cubic yard.

Oil and Gas Royalties: The company makes money from oil and gas production on its land. It does not produce oil and gas itself but gets royalties from third-party oil and gas production.

LandBridge Company LLC

On a pro-forma basis, the company generated roughly 22% of its revenues from oil and gas royalties, making it less dependent on the price of these commodities than its bigger peer, Texas Pacific Land.

LandBridge Company LLC

In general, the company's business strategy is to maximize shareholder value by growing free cash flow in a sustainable way by expanding its revenue streams with minimal capital investments.

This includes diversified revenues beyond water, oil, gas, and sand, as the company is exploring opportunities in energy transition infrastructure such as solar and hydrogen projects in addition to next-gen technologies like data centers for the AI "revolution."

Currently, two solar facilities are being built on LandBridge land. According to the company, it is also being approached by hydrogen project developers looking to build on its land.

Why is that?

LandBridge has a few things going in its favor:

It has land in a very remote area.

This region comes with very cheap energy. Earlier this year, natural gas was so cheap that it had negative prices in some areas due to elevated production volumes and infrastructure shortages.

Its land is mostly connected, which is great for large-scale projects as it reduces the involvement of other parties.

This is absolutely fantastic for energy-intensive operations, including hydrogen production, storage, and data centers.

Data center demand is exploding due to the AI revolution, which requires a lot of energy.

As "nobody" wants to live close to a data center and because building these data centers comes with energy challenges, it makes sense to build them in remote places where energy is cheap.

Furthermore, because the Permian has so much water, it can be used to cool these data centers!

It just keeps getting better.

As reported by HartEnergy on June 28, LandBridge is working on a 100-year lease agreement with a developer that could result in the construction of a 1 GW data center over the next two years.

HartEnergy

So, what does this mean for shareholders?

Dividends & Valuation

LandBridge is a very young company. It just went public, and most deals are still in very early stages.

Hence, as one can imagine, the company does not yet pay a dividend.

However, there will likely be a dividend in the future. I added emphasis to the quote below:

We intend to pay dividends on our Class A shares in amounts determined from time to time by our board of directors. [...] Assuming OpCo makes distributions to us and the OpCo Unitholders, including LandBridge Holdings, in any given year, we intend to pay dividends in respect of our Class A shares out of some or all of such dividends, if any, remaining after the payment of taxes and other expenses. However, because our board of directors may determine to pay or not pay dividends in respect of our Class A shares based on the factors described above, holders of our Class A shares may not necessarily receive dividends, even if OpCo makes such distributions to us. - LandBridge Company LLC

Essentially, the company is saying it intends to pay a dividend if it receives dividends from OpCo, which is a different name for DBR Land Holdings. That's the umbrella under which its operating subsidiaries work, as the overview in this article sowed.

This means if the company makes money, it can pay a dividend. However, it also noted that dividends are subject to other issues as well. This makes sense, as it cannot legally make any promises regarding its dividend - no company can do that. Even a company like Coca-Cola (KO) writes in its 10-K that its dividend is dependent on the Board of Directors and many financial decisions.

Personally, I believe the company will start paying a dividend in the first three years of its post-IPO existence. That's an educated guess. CapEx requirements will be very low, as it mainly holds the land, and its margins are sky-high.

For example, in 2023, the company's "predecessor" (that's OpCo) generated $73 million in revenues. It turned these revenues into $63 million worth of net income. That's an 86% net income margin.

It also generated $50 million in free cash flow, that's 80% of net income.

LandBridge Company LLC

The pro-forma numbers include a 2024 acquisition of the East Stateline Ranch of roughly 103 thousand surface acres, which was a major part of re-shaping the modern LandBridge company.

With regard to growth, the predecessor company generated $52 million in 2022 revenues. This implies 43% growth between 2022 and 2023.

Having said all of this, LandBridge is currently worth $1.76 billion. This is based on 73.2 million shares (58.7 million Class B + 14.5 million Class A shares) and a $24.00 stock price.

This translates to 28x its 2023 income. I consider this to be a great deal.

Texas Pacific Land, which is the only comparable company, trades at 40x earnings.

To be honest, LandBridge does not deserve to trade at 40x earnings. While "elevated" P/E ratios make sense for companies with ultra-high margins, TPL has a proven business model. LandBridge does not.

Moreover:

TPL has no financial debt.

LandBridge has roughly $255 million in pro-forma debt as of March 31, 2024. That's 3.1x pro-forma 2023 EBITDA. It targets a 2.5x net leverage ratio. This is a healthy balance sheet.

LandBridge Company LLC

That said, I believe the current valuation is a great deal, as we are excluding any future growth.

Although I cannot estimate how high growth will be due to the uncertainty of ongoing negotiations in hydrogen, data centers, and solar (among others), I think two things for sure:

The Permian is in a great place to boost long-term oil and gas output. This tremendously benefits water volumes. WaterBridge, for example, handles 2 million barrels of water per day. The capacity on LandBridge land is roughly 3.5 million barrels. This is more growth without elevated CapEx requirements.

Even if it takes time, the Permian will see more interest from providers of solar, data centers, hydrogen, and other projects.

The problem I have is that I just cannot yet put a number on it. The same goes for analysts, as no official expectations are public yet.

That said, I'm very bullish, as I consider 28x 2023 earnings to be a steal, as it's based on 2023 numbers and excludes any future growth.

As I am very bullish on water demand, oil production/prices, and its negotiations with solar/hydrogen/data center operators, I will give the company a Strong Buy rating and keep buying on potential dips, as LandBridge has become a high-conviction investment of mine.

Nonetheless, please be aware of the risks we're dealing with here. As much as I like LandBridge, due to its age and recent IPO, uncertainty is elevated. Be careful and do your own due diligence.

Regardless of how much I love this company, this article was not written to push anyone into a company that just went public.

Other than that, my honest opinion is that we may be dealing with an extremely promising long-term investment here. A mini-TPL with assets that could allow us to benefit from a wide range of long-term secular tailwinds.

Takeaway

I broke my rules and invested heavily in LandBridge despite the absence of a dividend, a lack of historical data, and being majority-owned by a small group.

Why?

That's because LB is a "mini-TPL" with substantial land in the Permian Basin, which is crucial for water infrastructure and comes with oil and gas royalty benefits.

Moreover, partnered with WaterBridge, LB is primed to capitalize on the high water volumes in oil production and expand into energy transition projects like solar and hydrogen. It is also in a prime position to benefit from the data center boom.

Despite its recent IPO and associated risks, I believe LB's growth potential and diversified revenue streams make it an exciting, high-conviction addition to my portfolio.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Prime Location : LB owns substantial land in the Permian Basin, which comes with a wide range of royalty and royalty-like income flows.

: LB owns substantial land in the Permian Basin, which comes with a wide range of royalty and royalty-like income flows. Partnerships : Strong ties with WaterBridge provide long-term growth opportunities and visibility.

: Strong ties with WaterBridge provide long-term growth opportunities and visibility. Diversified Revenue Streams : The company has income from surface use royalties, resource sales, and oil/gas royalties.

: The company has income from surface use royalties, resource sales, and oil/gas royalties. Future Potential : LB is exploring opportunities in solar, hydrogen, and data centers due to favorable land conditions.

: LB is exploring opportunities in solar, hydrogen, and data centers due to favorable land conditions. High Margins: This business model comes with impressive net income margins and low CapEx requirements.

Cons: