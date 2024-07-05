Betting Big On A Tiny Texan - Why I Just Bought LandBridge

Jul. 05, 2024 12:48 AM ETLandBridge Company LLC (LB) StockTPL5 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I broke my rules and invested heavily in LandBridge, a young company with prime land in the Permian Basin, essential for water infrastructure and energy projects.
  • LandBridge's strong partnerships and diversified revenue streams, including surface-use royalties and resource sales, position it for substantial growth and high margins.
  • Despite risks like limited history and no dividends, I see LandBridge as a high-reward investment with immense long-term potential, similar to Texas Pacific Land.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

Neftekachka, a barrel of oil on the background

Gerasimov174

Introduction

I just broke a few of my rules.

  • I bought a company that does not pay a dividend.
  • That company has extremely limited historical data.
  • This company is majority-owned by a small investor group.

Yet, I still invested

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
32.86K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TPL, LB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News