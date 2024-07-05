BrianAJackson/iStock via Getty Images

Last week, I published an article titled, “3 Of The Most Popular REITs And Why You Should Own Them” and got a little pushback.

Looking at the response that I’ve received from this article, one thing is clear: it appears as though many investors have grown weary of the share price weakness that we’ve seen in REITdom in recent years.

Looking through social media, it seems as though there’s a special sort of ire rising against Realty Income (NYSE:O), in particular.

I’ll be frank here: I don’t think this negativity makes sense.

In this article, I’ll explain why that is and provide an alternative investment idea in the REIT sector with a special upside kicker that provides unique upside, relative to O shares.

Realty Income: A Unique Historical Value

Sure, O shares have traded weakly for a couple of years now.

They’ve been stuck in a downtrend since the Spring of 2022…which coincides with the Fed starting to raise rates. Therefore, anyone who’s bought O shares since the Fed’s hawkish pivot has underperformed.

I get it.

Underperformance isn’t fun.

It’s tough to watch hot AI stocks rise every day while boring old REITs trend lower.

But, investing in a marathon, not a sprint.

The wonderful aspects of Realty Income’s business that have made it the best-in-breed triple net lease play for years have not changed.

I highlighted many of those metrics in my recent article, and I can assure you, I’m just as bullish on O today as I have been in years.

Moreso, actually, because of its historically cheap valuation.

So, while I don’t feel the need to double down on my bullish operational thesis for O, I do want to spend some time here highlighting the stock’s truly unique valuation.

You see, the problem with these negative investors - many of whom, I fear, will prove to have weak hands and not benefit from the inevitable mean reversion that O (and other blue chips REITs) will experience when the Fed makes its next dovish pivots - is that everyone thinks they want to be a value investor…until it tests their patience.

One quick glance at social media, whether we’re talking about X, or Reddit, or Substack, or even Seeking Alpha, shows that there’s some Realty Income fatigue.

I’m not sure why.

Realty Income continues to pay out that glorious dividend like clockwork, raising it every quarter. O continues to execute on growth plans, making billions of new acquisitions (which bolster its cash flows).

And, as I stated in that last piece, O’s unique size and scale continue to protect shareholders from tenant issues in the retail space.

In short, the bull thesis shouldn’t have changed here.

And yet, poor performance begets fear which, in turn, leads to mistakes.

But, when you remove fear from the equation, and look at Realty Income through a purely fundamental lens, then it becomes clear that today’s valuation is a stellar bargain.

FAST Graphs

As you can see above, O’s current blended P/AFFO ratio of 12.8x (shown by the pink line on the chart) has served as strong support for shares since the end of the Great Recession.

In other words, O has not been cheaper than it is today in 15 years.

I’m well aware that Realty Income is sort of a gateway stock for many investors to use to get into the REIT space.

That reputation has been well-earned and is well deserved.

That doesn’t change the fact that O has underperformed. I know this. But, one look at this chart should clearly show the attractive risk/reward attached to O shares.

Could O dip below the ~12.8x level and make new 15-year lows (in terms of valuation)?

Sure, it could.

But, over the long-term, this is a stock that has typically traded with a 17-20x P/AFFO ratio and therefore, the upside potential dwarfs the downside risk moving forward.

Most analysts and economists that I track agree that the Fed is going to start cutting rates soon.

They may not cut aggressively in an election year, but in 2025, I think there’s little doubt that we’ll see several rate cuts.

When that happens, demand for stocks like Realty income that offer very reliable and dependable passive income streams will shoot through the roof.

Furthermore, lower rates will increase transaction volumes in the real estate sector, allowing a cash cow like Realty Income to get even more aggressive when it comes to making accretive investments/acquisitions.

So, while I know there are a lot of new REIT investors who’re sour on this stock, I think it’s time to take a step back, take a look at history, and imagine the upside potential here if Realty Income experiences multiple expansion via mean reversion.

If that occurs, we’re talking about upside potential in the 35% range by the end of next year.

FAST Graphs

That’s not bad at all for a slow growth behemoth like this.

This is why I implore all of the impatient (wannabe) value investors to stay the course. Take a look at history and ask yourself, what’s the Fed’s next move most likely to be…a raise or a cut?

And if the answer is a cut…well, there’s no reason to be frustrated by O’s recent performance.

Rate cuts make this stock a coiled spring, which is why I remain so high on its forward-looking prospects.

Oh, and in the meantime, investors get to sit back and collect a 6%+ yield from one of the most defensive dividend payers in the entire stock market.

NNN REIT (NNN), A Beaten Down Blue-chip with Speculative Upside

If O’s risk/reward is not attractive to you, then I have another idea in the net lease space.

NNN is another blue-chip REIT (its dividend increase streak of 34 years is actually longer than Realty Income’s).

And like O, NNN shares have been beaten down over the past couple of years, largely due to the negative sentiment surrounding REITs that is related to rising interest rates.

Like O, NNN has continued to grow its fundamentals during this period of time, showing that this company’s talented management team has what it takes to increase profits, even when facing rapidly rising interest rates.

And like O, NNN shares are historically cheap, offering investors a very attractive risk/reward proposition.

I highlighted my bullish outlook on NNN shares in a post-earnings report that was published back in early May. You can read that bullish thesis here.

From an operational standpoint, not much has changed since then.

NNN is a well-run business that, in my opinion, trades at a significant discount to fair value.

Realty Income is the much larger company of the two, with a $45.7b market cap compared to NNN’s which currently sits at $7.7b.

Outside of the size discrepancy, these two companies are often spoken of in the same breath.

And with that in mind, it shouldn’t surprise you that they trade with nearly the same P/AFFO ratios. NNN’s is also 12.8x.

FAST Graphs

Now, NNN’s long-term historical average P/AFFO multiple of ~16x is much lower than Realty Income’s.

Therefore, in a mean reversion scenario, NNN’s upside potential is much lower (sitting at roughly 25%).

I believe this is warranted, due to the latter company’s size, scale, and cost of capital advantages; however, I’ll be the first to say that a 25% annualized return over an 18-month period is nothing to scoff at.

NNN’s fundamentals and discounted cash flow multiples alone, make it an attractive investment opportunity at this point in time. But this stock has a kicker that Realty Income cannot offer…

I believe that NNN is a potential M&A target

When interest rates fall, I think we’ll see M&A increase.

Furthermore, if Trump wins the White House in the November elections and there are changes of the guard at the top of the Federal regulatory bodies, then I think we’ll see a flood of new deals announced.

Right now, consolidation, in any industry, is being frowned upon by regulators. But, that won’t always be the case.

When people like Lina Khan and Gary Gensler are out of Washington, then dealmaking will become much easier.

That prospect, alongside likely lower rates over the next 18-24 months, leads me to believe that the REIT sector, in particular, will see significant consolidation.

That’s been the trend over the past decade or so…and Realty Income is no stranger to M&A.

I believe that they’re uniquely qualified to acquire a company the size of NNN REIT and if I’m right, NNN shareholders will receive a significant M&A premium (typically, deals like require a strong double-digit premium to be approved by shareholders).

So, while NNN investors are giving up ~10% of upside potential relative to O’s when we’re looking at multiple expansion possibilities, they are looking at a potential 20%+ M&A kicker.

And once again, NNN investors get to sit back and collect a hefty dividend yield (currently, NNN shares yield 5.4%) while they wait.

That’s an attractive opportunity in my book, which is why I’m also bullish on O’s smaller competitor.

Conclusion

With all of this being said, I think investing in NNN right now is akin to a win-win-win situation.

Investors win if rates get cut (which I think they will) and multiples expand.

Investors win if NNN gets swept up in sector-level consolidation and receives a big M&A premium.

Realty Income is going to require a relatively larger target to move its fundamental needle, which is why I think NNN is a very interesting company for them to consider buying.

I can’t predict the future.

I can’t sit here and say that this deal is going to happen.

But, I think it would make sense for both management teams…and, looping back to that win-win-win scenario, in the meantime, investors get paid to wait.

No dividend is ever 100% guaranteed.

NNN could theoretically cut its dividend tomorrow (think WPC).

That’s the case for all equities (risk assets).

So, I can’t say, with 100% certainty, that NNN investors will be able to sit back and collect those payments like they have for decades.

But, looking at the company’s cash flow and balance sheet metrics I believe that this company’s dividend is incredibly safe and thinking about a cut, anytime soon, would be far-fetched.

So, to me, the 5% yields that investors buying names like O and NNN receive today are about as safe as they get and that’s a really nice anchor to have to hold on to throughout short-term market volatility.

It doesn’t get much better than buying coiled springs with big yields attached. That’s a recipe for success in the markets. And therefore, REIT investors shouldn’t be distressed…

If anything, they should be greedy while others are fearful because opportunities like this won’t last forever.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.