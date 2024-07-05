Amgen: An Emerging GLP-1 Play, Modest Mid-Teens P/E With Strong Momentum

JHVEPhoto

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been a standout in the biotech space in the past year. Shares are up more than 40% over the past 12 months, sharply outperforming the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), of which AMGN is a holding. Though the $166 billion market cap biotech industry company has been a performance leader in its niche, the speculative biotech slice of the US stock market has underperformed the S&P 500. Big pharma, such as Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) seem to capture all the attention, but I see bullish fundamentals and strong technicals with AMGN that investors should consider.

Amgen develops, manufactures, and markets biologic therapies for oncology, inflammation, and rare disease, and I have a buy rating on the stock. It's also making strides in the lucrative weight-loss area.

Amgen Shares Sharply Outperforming IBB

Back in early May, Amgen reported a strong set of quarterly results. Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $3.96 topped the Wall Street consensus forecast by a nickel while $7.45 billion of revenue, up 22% from year-ago levels, was about in-line with expectations. The management team guided FY 2024 operating EPS of $19 to $20.20 with a full-year top line of $32.5 billion to $33.8 billion, both material increases and with midpoints above consensus.

Amgen's strong first quarter was driven by solid performance from its key drugs, including Repatha, Aranesp, and Epogen. Enbrel, Otezia, and Neulasta sales were not as impressive, though. Altogether, though, the Q1 numbers were met with applause from investors as shares rose 11.8% the following session - the best earnings-day performance in at least the last three years, according to data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS).

Looking ahead to the Q2 report, the options market has priced in a 3.8% earnings-related stock price swing when analyzing the at-the-money straddle expiring soonest after the August 6 release. That's the cheapest straddle since the Q2 report last year.

Slower Embrel Sales YoY

It will be key to look for updates on Amgen's obesity portfolio and AMG 133 which showed promising interim phase 2 results earlier this year. All eyes are on its MariTide medication which would go up against Wegovy and Ozempic. But Lilly and Novo are tough competitors, and increasing entrants into the GLP-1 space is a key risk. Furthermore, Amgen's legacy drug portfolio could begin to weigh on sales growth in the quarters ahead. Another risk is a lack of successful product launches or disappointing clinical trial results.

On earnings, analysts at BofA see operating EPS rising just 3% this year with an earnings acceleration into the out year. By 2026, per-share profits could reach $22. The current Seeking Alpha consensus numbers are slightly less sanguine, showing steadier bottom-line advances in the mid-single-digit range through 2026 while revenue is forecast to jump 17% this year.

Dividends, meanwhile, are projected to increase at a 10% annual rate over the next handful of quarters, potentially resulting in a growing yield if the stock price holds where it is today. And with just a mid-teens earnings multiple and consistent free cash flow, the operational backdrop appears favorable in my view.

Amgen: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield, Free Cash Flow Yield Forecasts

I don't see Amgen as a deep-value idea or even a standout GARP play yet. Consider that its 5-year average forward non-GAAP price-to-earnings ratio is just 14.3. If we assume $20.10 of operating EPS over the coming 12 months, about where the consensus is today, and apply a 14.3 multiple, then shares should trade near $287.

But I assert that a P/E closer to the sector median is appropriate given the potential of its weight-loss drug. Apply a 17x multiple, still more than four turns cheaper than that of the broader market, and the fair value is closer to $342, making the stock a buy on valuation.

Amgen: Attractive on Earnings, Near-Average P/S Metrics

Compared to its peers, Amgen sports a soft valuation rating but the earnings picture is attractive given where the stock trades today. While the growth trajectory has been lackluster, the firm's own earnings estimates have bumped up, potentially leading to an improved profit picture come 2025.

What's more, the company's profitability metrics are compelling as it stands today despite a weak ratio of sellside EPS downgrades to upgrades in the past 90 days. Investors continue to lift AMGN stock higher, though, and the technical situation and share-price momentum trends are positive, which I will detail later.

Competitor Analysis

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q2 2024 earnings date of Tuesday, August 6 BMO with a conference call immediately after the results cross the wires. You can listen live here. No other volatility catalysts are seen on the calendar.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Technical Take

With a decent valuation and growth prospects, AMGN's technical situation is impressive. Notice in the chart below that shares have been in a protracted uptrend going back a decade. I normally analyze price action on a three-year zoom, but prospective investors and current shareholders should appreciate the big picture here.

I see support at the uptrend support line which currently resides in the $230 to $240 range. Resistance is at about $340 - above the double-top of $326 to $329 that was recently put in. But with a rising long-term 40-week moving average (comparable to a 200-day moving average), the bulls control the primary trend. Furthermore, take a look at the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the graph - it has been ranging in a bullish area between 40 and 80.

While we could see the stock drift closer to the uptrend support line, the trend is up and shares are not overbought today. Thus, the technicals are solid today ahead of bullish July and August seasonal trends.

AMGN: Bullish Long-Term Uptrend

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on Amgen. I see this big biotech company as intriguing as it makes headway into the GLP-1 weight loss drug market. AMGN has also been a consistent long-term winner in a volatile industry as the stock's momentum remains strong.