QQQY: Look Beyond The Ultra High Yields

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
5.04K Followers

Summary

  • Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF offers a headline distribution yield of 52.6% by systematically writing daily put options on the Nasdaq 100 Index.
  • QQQY ETF's put-write strategy is similar to buy-write strategies, but it may outperform in a rising market as its written puts are less likely to expire in-the-money.
  • Despite its high distribution yield, the QQQY ETF still suffers from a capped upside/uncapped downside problem and underperforms the QQQ over the long run.

Compare Wage Gap, Money Pay

AndreyPopov

Investors' appetite for 'high-yielding' investments never ceases to amaze me. Case in point is the Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY), with a headline distribution yield of 52.6% (Figure 1).

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
5.04K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.Follow my twitter or substack for my thoughts on the macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QQQY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on QQQY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News