Nearshoring Dynamics: Latin America's Strategic Economic Shift

Jul. 05, 2024 3:00 AM ETEWZ, ILF, BRF, FLN, FBZ, EWZS, FLBR, FLLA, EWW, FLMX, MEXX, BRZU, BZQ
The Bid by BlackRock profile picture
The Bid by BlackRock
614 Followers

Summary

  • Latin America is a region at the cusp of a transformative era as a region. It's become a hotbed of discussion for investors worldwide.
  • A lot of demand is going to increase investment, in that it's going to provide governments with more financial resources to do more.
  • Mexico is in a unique position. Not only is it the southern neighbor of the U.S. but it has been going through, several decades now, a very close integration.

South America map 3d illustration

NosUA

Transcript

Oscar Pulido: Welcome to The Bid, where we break down what's happening in the markets and explore the forces changing the economy and finance. I'm Oscar Pulido.

Latin America is a region at the cusp of a

This article was written by

The Bid by BlackRock profile picture
The Bid by BlackRock
614 Followers
On The Bid podcast, BlackRock senior investors and strategists share their take on timely market insights. Hear from Richard Turnill, Rick Rieder and others as we discuss the most pressing questions on the minds of investors today.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWZ--
iShares MSCI Brazil ETF
ILF--
iShares Latin America 40 ETF
BRF--
VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF
FLN--
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
FBZ--
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News