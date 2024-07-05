There Are Better Opportunities Than One Liberty Properties

Cash Flow Venue
Summary

  • One Liberty Properties is a diversified REIT with a heavy focus on industrial and retail/service-oriented properties.
  • Specialized REITs tend to outperform diversified REITs, but each diversification strategy should be evaluated individually.
  • The dividend may be tempting. However, OLP has recently delivered a modest AFFO per share growth, no DPS growth, and is accompanied by a high AFFO payout ratio.
  • There are better alternatives within industrial, retail/service-oriented, and diversified REITs.

Investment Thesis

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) has some strong points such as:

  • solid business metrics
  • high dividend yield
  • the ongoing shift towards a more industrial-oriented portfolio

However, it also has some weaknesses that shouldn't be overlooked, such as:

I'm an M&A advisor with extensive experience in business valuation and IPOs.Welcome to Cash Flow Venue, where we discuss dividend investing opportunities, often within the REIT sector.Dividend investing allowed me to build an additional pillar of my financial life and I wish to expand my knowledge further and share it through Cash Flow Venue.

