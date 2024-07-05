MongoDB: Weak Consumption Trends And Margin Pressures Are A Concern

Sundry Photography

Introduction & Investment Thesis

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is a document-based database provider that allows development teams in organizations to better manage data and build applications effectively. The company has severely underperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 YTD. I initiated a "hold" rating on the stock before its Q1 FY25 earnings, where my thesis was predicated on my belief that the stock was overvalued given its future growth projections and that the management would have to beat and raise guidance by at least 25% in order to justify its valuation. Since then, the stock has lost more than 24% of its value, as the management failed to surprise.

While the company beat both revenue and earnings expectations for Q1 FY25, the management has reduced its revenue and earnings forecast for FY25 as consumption trends for Atlas are growing slower than expected along with a weaker pipeline for its multi-year Enterprise Advanced ("EA") license deals. Although the management is optimistic long-term as it continues to invest in its strategic account program and expand sales capacity, while it drives a robust genAI product roadmap, it has created increased margin pressure. Assessing both the "good" and the "bad," I believe that the stock does not present an attractive entry point at its current levels, despite the sell-off. As a result, I will be staying on the sidelines and rating the stock a "hold" at its current levels.

MongoDB beat Q1 revenue guidance, but weakness in Atlas consumption growth is concerning

MongoDB reported its Q1 FY25 earnings, where revenue grew 22% YoY to $450.6M, with Atlas revenue representing 70% of Total Revenue and growing 32% YoY. In terms of customer count, the company grew its customer base by 1400 sequentially, bringing the total count to 49,200, with 47,700 of them being Atlas customers. As the company invests in its strategic account program, which includes landing and expanding large enterprise accounts, it should see a growing number of customers with $100K in Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR"). In Q1, customers with $100K in ARR grew 21% YoY and 4% sequentially to a count of 2137.

2024 NYC Business Update Slides: Strategic Account Program

Although the company beat its revenue guidance for Q1 after it previously outlined that it won't be getting a revenue bump from unused Atlas commitments as they have changed their sales incentive structure to reduce the importance of upfront commitments, the management discussed that consumption growth was below expectations across customers, while the addition of new workloads was also slower than expected. In addition, the company is also seeing a smaller contribution from recently acquired workloads.

While the management attributed the weakness to macroeconomic factors and expects to continue winning new workloads across existing and new customers for the remainder of the year as it has realigned its sales structure and incentives to focus on winning workloads with high growth potential with its strategic account program, a big area of worry is that the management has reduced its full-year revenue guidance from $1.91B to $1.89B.

Focusing on enterprise accounts and GenAI-led product innovation to spearhead growth

While I have already talked about the company's focus in its strategic account program to target enterprise customers where it has higher growth potential to acquire new workloads and drive deeper adoption across multiple developer teams, the second area that the management is optimistic about is their genAI-powered app modernization program, where an increasing number of customers are opting in, given that MongoDB has already run its first two pilots where they demonstrated that they can meaningfully reduce the time, cost, and risk of modernizing legacy relational applications.

The third strategic area that MongoDB is positioning for is to become a key component in customers' AI tech stack, where they are leveraging their partners to build an ecosystem to make it easier to build AI-powered applications with the launch of the MongoDB AI Application Program ("MAAP"). This program brings together hyperscalers, foundation model providers, genAI frameworks, and more to enable their customers to accelerate their genAI roadmap with pre-built integrations, reference architecture, and professional services.

At the same time, the company also introduced MongoDB 8.0, which will enable their customers to build high performance, scalable, and secure applications, along with rolling out the general availability of Atlas Stream Processing to enable developers to build real-time and distributed applications, thus improving operational efficiencies and boosting developer productivity.

Profit Margins will shrink further than originally expected from weaker unit economics

Shifting gears to profitability, the company generated $32.7M in non-GAAP operating margin, which came above expectation. However, non-GAAP operating margin declined 500 basis points from the previous year to 7%, but the management had already communicated that it would see a decline in profitability as they wouldn't see a FY24-style revenue bump from unused Atlas commitments and multi-year license revenue from the EA offering, along with increasing its pace of sales hiring. What is concerning is that the management reduced its profitability guidance for FY25 by almost 10% to $175M, down from $193M, representing a margin of 9%, as weaker year-over-year Atlas consumption and slower pipeline for multi-year EA deals will squeeze on operating leverage, thus shrinking margins.

Q1 FY25 Earnings Release: FY25 Revenue and Earnings Projections

Revisiting my valuation: There is no investment opportunity yet

In my previous post, I had outlined that MongoDB would need to beat and raise guidance by at least 25% in order to justify its valuation. Since then, it has reported its Q1 earnings, and unfortunately, that has not been the case, with the management revising its revenue and earnings projections downwards as weakness in Atlas consumption is expected to persist along with a weaker pipeline for multi-year EA deals. While the management attributes the present weakness to macroeconomic factors, and it continues to invest in its product roadmap while expanding its sales capacity to drive new workloads to gain market share in the future with enterprises expected to scale their spending on building and deploying genAI applications, the investor reaction has not been positive.

Assuming that MongoDB returns to growing in its low twenties range after FY25, after growing at 12.5% YoY as per management's guidance, as it sees improving workload acquisition trends from improving macroeconomic conditions, product innovation, and the genAI investment cycle, it should generate $2.7B in FY27. In terms of profitability, the management had outlined its long-term profitability target of 20% in its Investor Presentation, but since we are unsure of the specific timeline, I will assume that it will improve its non-GAAP operating margin from a projected 9% in FY25 to 15% in FY27 as unit economics improve. This will translate to a non-GAAP operating income of $408M in FY27, which is equivalent to a present value of $337M when discounted at 10%.

Taking the S&P 500 as a proxy, where its companies grow their earnings on average by 8% over a 10-year period with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15-18, I believe that MongoDB should trade at three times the multiple, given the growth rate of its earnings during this period of time. This will translate a PE ratio of 50, or a price target of $231, which represents a downside of 12% from its current levels.

Author's Valuation Model

My final verdict and conclusions

While I am optimistic long-term on MongoDB's strategic focus on winning and expanding enterprise accounts, while driving product innovation to position itself as a key component in the genAI tech stack for its consumers should help it acquire workloads as it gains market share in the coming years, I believe that short-term investor pessimism is rightfully placed. In my previous post, I had written that in order for MongoDB to maintain its current valuation, the management would need to beat and raise guidance by at least 25%. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. On the contrary, the management has reduced its revenue and earnings projection for FY25, and as a result, the stock has declined 24% since my writing. I believe that until the company sees an improvement in its Atlas consumption trend through a combination of new workload acquisition and usage of existing workloads, investors will be cautious and sentiment will be dampened. Simultaneously, the stock also doesn't provide an attractive entry point when taking future growth prospects into account. Assessing both the "good" and the "bad," I believe it is best to stay on the sidelines at the moment while rating the stock a "hold" at its current levels.