DHT (NYSE:DHT) is a tanker company that exclusively owns Very Large Crude Carriers ("VLCCs") and the fleet presently consists of 24 VLCCs, with the majority of those tankers operating in the spot market. I have covered DHT occasionally over the last few years and those articles can be found here. I last covered the stock in February of this year.

The average age of the current fleet is 10-11 years. However, the company has earlier this year ordered 4 new VLCCs, which will have reduced emissions, and a carrying capacity of about 320,000 metric tons. The tankers are due to be delivered between February and November 2026 and the economics are expected to be superior to the current fleet. The cost is just over $500M for the 4 VLCCs and the contract includes the option for another VLCC to be delivered in the first half of 2027.

So, while the current fleet for DHT and the global VLCC fleet are aging. This is a significant step for DHT to renew its fleet. The aging of the global fleet, where a very material portion of the global fleet is today above 20 years old, is one of the main reasons why an investment in DHT might be do well going forward, despite the strong performance over the last few years.

DHT has so far this year had a decent return of 21% but the stock has lagged a few of its peers. That is a trend we have seen over the last couple of years. The tanker companies in the chart below have different fleet compositions, so it is far from a perfect comparison, but the lower financial leverage in DHT has likely played some part during the current bull market for tankers.

Q1 2024 Result

DHT reported $146M in shipping revenues, $84M in adjusted EBITDA, and $47M in net income for Q1 2024. This was a marginal increase compared to the prior quarter. $47M in net income translates to an EPS of $0.29 and the company has for a couple of years distributed 100% of its net income to shareholders in the form of dividends.

The realized time charter rate in Q1 2024 was $39,500/day for DHT, which was almost on par with the prior quarter. The realized spot market rate was $54,000/day, that was a 24% increase compared to Q4 2023, and the primary reason for an increase in sales, EBITDA, and net income.

At the time of the Q1 report, the average spot rate booked for Q2 was $51,000/d. This is a very marginal decrease compared to Q1, but it is still at a very profitable level for DHT that has a very low breakeven.

Balance Sheet & Capital Allocation

DHT has over the cycle had lower financial leverage than many of its peers, but the company has also deleveraged over the last few years. The net debt to EBITDA is today around 1.0 and the debt to equity is at 0.38, which are very healthy levels.

The company has also employed buybacks in the past, but DHT hasn't bought back any shares in the last couple of quarters, which might be viewed as a sign that the company is more fairly valued today than in its recent past. With that said, 100% if net income is still being distributed to shareholders today, in the form of a variable quarterly dividend.

Valuation & Conclusion

The below figure uses the share count and financials as of Q1 2024 and the broker estimates are from Koyfin on the 4th of July 2024.

DHT is presently trading with a very attractive forward Price to Earnings ratio in the range of 6-8. Looking at 2025 and 2026 figures, we are talking about an earnings yield of 15%, which would also be the dividend yield if the current dividend policy stands.

These numbers look achievable if the tanker market improves further in the next few years. However, this is a cyclical market, where the numbers we have so far seen in Q1, are lagging the annual 2024 estimates slightly. So, at least I wouldn't consider the broker estimates for 2024-2026 conservative at this point. Based on the last twelve months numbers, which are generated with healthy tanker rates, the earnings yield and the dividend yield are for example 9.2%.

Among the tanker companies, I do like DHT more than most, in part because it is a more conservative company with a good management team. I also like DHT for its focus on VLCCs, where the mid-size vessels have over the last few years benefitted disproportionally due to changing trade routes, where some mean reversion between the different tanker types has a good chance of materializing going forward as routes are optimized and more Atlantic oil comes online.

The absolute valuation is attractive for DHT, so it is a good stock to buy on dips. However, many oil & natural gas producers, which are in some regards comparable, are even more attractively priced today. Their capital allocation frameworks have improved over the last few years as well. So, I am neutral on DHT here and would need to see a 15-20% pullback to consider buying the stock.