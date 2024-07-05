Blue Planet Studio

Investment thesis

Thryv's (NASDAQ:THRY) SaaS business continues to perform strongly, with growth rates above 24% and solid profitability expected this year. Shares have likely suffered due to the accelerated decline seen in the legacy marketing service business, which has historically generated substantial amounts of cash flow for the company, which it has used to pay down debt. Despite management's recent actions to extend the maturity of its debt until 2029, the remaining debt is still significant and is likely a cause of concern for investors, especially when they see cash flows declining. Nonetheless, my valuation model shows that there is significant upside potential from today's share price, which presents an attractive risk-reward for investors to initiate a Long position.

Earnings snapshot

Q1 investor presentation

As shown above, Thryv's SaaS business had an outstanding quarter where both revenue and adjusted EBITDA came in above the high-end of management's guidance. Underlying business metrics were strong and I was particularly encouraged by its Net Retention Rates (NRR) remaining resilient. APRU was flat quarter over quarter, but I expect this to improve in the future due to multiple factors which I will discuss later.

Q1 investor presentation

Market service billings, which is the company's legacy print media product was a notable negative in Q1. Billings appear to be declining at an accelerated pace as shown above. This leads to rapidly declining cash flows from the business, which the company relies on to pay down its debt which stood at $350 million at the end of the quarter.

Significance of the recent debt refinancing

In May, the company entered into a new Term Loan Credit Agreement which resulted in the extension of its debt maturity from 2026 to 2029, at lower interest rates. This has considerably reduced the financial risk for the company and given management more flexibility with respect to capital allocation. When commenting during the Q1 earnings call on the benefits of this action, the company's CFO Paul Rouse stated:

The new credit agreement provides the company with essential flexibility to continue investing in and growing our business as well as to strategically allocate capital to maximize long-term value for shareholders.

Expectations for the rest of the year

Elevated growth in SaaS led by the release of Command center

After an impressive 24% year over year increase in Q1 SaaS revenue, the company continues to forecast strong growth. Q2 and full year revenue growth are once again expected to increase by 24% to 25%. Similar to how ThryvPay and Marketing center previously acted as catalysts for growth, management now expects a similar impact from Command center. Launched in Q3 last year, the command center product was built with the aim of offering its users an efficient means of communication with their clients as well as with their internal team members. Management plans to make the product easily discoverable, allowing users to sign up and use it for free indefinitely. By adopting this kind of product-led approach to growth, management hopes this freemium offering brings them a large amount of users that could potentially become paying users of single or multiple Thryv products in the future. Selling multiple products to its customers will support management's target of pushing NRR closer to 100%, as explained by CEO Joe Walsh when he said:

We've gone in one year from negligible percent of the customers buying two centers to 8% at the end of this quarter, and it's surging upward. And we think that, that does a lot to help with our long-range journey, which we said we thought we could go from kind of 4,000 a year per customer to 7,000 per year per customer.

Faster decline in legacy marketing services billings

Going forward management expects the slight acceleration in the decline of its marketing service billings to settle at a mid-20% range. Speaking at a recent investor conference, the company's President Grant Freeman stated:

Has it accelerated on paper? Yes, a couple of percent. But from the front lines and from our client care reps that listen to people, we don't have this palpable feeling of pending doom with mass defection coming. And if we do, we'll update. We see it staying more like the metronome that it is now and staying in that mid-20s area where it has landed.

The billings decline expected is considerably worse than the rates in prior years which was closer to minus 20%. However he further went on to explain that the management team was making a concerted effort to maintain profitability through prudent cost reductions and better targeting of its end-consumers.

Flexible Capital Allocation strategy

Under the terms of its new term loan, management can use up to 50% of its free cash flow for activities other than debt repayment. This has resulted in the initiation of a $40 million share repurchase program. This management team has previously carried out successful M&A transactions such as the acquisition of Vivial in 2022, and remains open to such value accretive opportunities for capital deployment in the future.

Valuation

Valuing a company such as Thryv which has a fast growing SaaS business alongside a large but declining legacy business is tricky, especially considering the company's high debt load. Investors could value the two businesses independently and subsequently adopt a Sum-of-the Parts (SOTP) based valuation approach for the entire company. As for me, I will base my valuation by making certain assumptions on where the business would be at the end of 2026.

Based on management's guidance of $328 million in SaaS revenue for this year, I expect revenue in 2026 to be around $500 million. This assumes that revenue growth in the following two years will be on par with the 24% growth seen this year. I predict that adjusted EBITDA margins will hit 15% in 2026, which I think is conservative considering management's mid-term target of 20%, which was shared with investors at its Investor day in 2022. By this, I would expect adjusted EBITDA to land at around $75 million. Applying a conservative multiple of 15, which I believe is justified given that I expect the business to continue to grow revenue above 20% even beyond 2026, I arrive at an equity value of $1.13 billion.

Investors could argue for a higher valuation multiple given that Thryv's industry peer HubSpot (HUBS) currently trades at EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA multiples of 12 and 50 respectively. HubSpot likely deserves this valuation premium given its broader offering, larger scale, superior margins and stronger retention metrics compared to Thryv. If Thryv however continues to perform well in the future, there is no doubt that its valuation discount versus HubSpot would reduce. Therefore I will also consider a more optimistic/bullish scenario where Thryv's SaaS business is given a 20 multiple on its 2026 earnings which would value the equity at $1.5 billion.

My estimates and assumptions based on company data

Between now and 2026, I expect the company's legacy marketing services business to generate in excess of $150 million in free cash flow, which should leave the company's net debt at around $200 million at the end of 2026. Given the declining nature of the marketing services business, I chose to give it no equity value beyond 2026. When considering just the SaaS business alone as well as the expected net debt in 2026, I conclude that the company's share price would be worth between $26 to $36 in 2026, as explained in the table above. According to my model, investors at today's share price of $17.5 could therefore expect an upside of between 48% to 100% by 2026.

Risks to consider

Sharp decline in cash flows from the legacy business

The biggest risk that faces the company is their debt load and the covenants associated with it. Despite the debt maturing only in 2029, interest payments and the successive debt reduction in the near term heavily relies on the cash flow from its legacy business. If cash flows from the legacy business continue to decline at an accelerated pace, management will have to sacrifice growth investments in its SaaS business in favor of debt reduction.

SaaS business margins

Management expects the margins of its SaaS business to exceed 20% in 2027. This however depends on the business being able to successfully move slightly upmarket in an effort to improve its gross and net retention rates. If the business struggles to attain strong retention levels, profit margins will likely end up much lower than management's targets.

Competition

Though players like HubSpot mostly cater to customers further upmarket, Thryv does face competition from cheaper alternatives such as Google Workspace. However, I believe the risk from competition is somewhat mitigated by Thryv's direct access to a large pool of customers from its legacy marketing business.

Thryv is a Buy

Despite the risks associated with a heavy debt burden and a faster decline in cash flows from its legacy business, I believe the current valuation offers substantial upside potential that more than compensates for these risks. Therefore, I rate Thryv shares as a Buy.