Polaris Renewable Energy: A High-Dividend Payer With Huge Upside Potential

Please note, all $ figures in $USD (the reporting currency), not $CAD, unless otherwise stated.

Introduction

I last covered Polaris Renewable Energy (TSX:PIF:CA) six months ago, back in January. At the time, I issued a buy rating on the company, noting that Polaris was a great way to play the renewable energy space, particularly given the fact that capex would begin to decrease, and new projects were set to come online. As an undercovered small cap with barely any analyst coverage, the company went undiscovered at a cheap valuation, all while providing investors a 6%+ yield while they waited for rapid EBITDA pick-up. In this article, I'll discuss and analyze the company's progress on various initiatives and explain why I'm still bullish on the stock, despite shares essentially flat since initial coverage.

Company Overview

To recap, Polaris Renewable owns renewable energy projects across Latin America, with projects in the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Panama, and Peru. Their current operations include one geothermal plant, four run of the river hydroelectric power plants, and three photovoltaic solar projects, with many more in the development stages. By segment, the geothermal plant in Nicaragua makes up 55% of production of power, hydro makes up 35% and solar makes up 10%.

Current Asset Base Is Strong

While these projects come with incremental risk given their geographic profile (which comes with political risk), they have the potential for higher returns. Latin America is a faster growth market, with grids continuing to grow around 3-6% per year. Unlike across North America where renewable projects tend to be well established and capitalized with a whole industry ecosystem around them, the market in Latin America is much less developed with per capita about one fifth to one tenth of consumption of North America.

Because of this, Polaris is experiencing rapid growth. The share price would tell you otherwise, but under the hood, the company's business performance is actually doing quite well. In the most recent quarterly results, the company generated 213k MWh for the quarter, which was up from 129k MWh the last time I reviewed the company.

On a comparable quarter basis, while power MWh was down slightly, there's still a massive growth runway for Polaris to expand its power production from here. Because much of their contracts are long long-term (weighted average of 13.6 years), fixed-price terms (98% full contracted), the company has a fair bit of certainty as to the predictability of cash flows. With steady cash flows on the current asset base as a profitable company, Polaris' 6.2% dividend is well-supported but current operations, with about half of earnings going towards the dividend and the other half being reinvested into new projects.

Why this all matters comes back to those fixed price contracts. Even though most investors would scoff at investing in renewable projects in Latin America, those fixed price contracts and indexations provide utility-like cash flow to Polaris, de-risking the investment profile.

For example, at Polaris, the largest project by far, the San Jacinto Tizate Geothermal plant in Nicaragua, the company gets a fixed price of $111.20. At Canoa I Solar Park in the Barahona Province of the Dominican Republic, Polaris got an initial price of $125 per MWh, but that gets escalated at 1.22% until a cap of $143/MWh is reached, then flat until 2040. Sure, Polaris might miss out if the price per MWh were to rise over time, but for risk-averse investors, this makes a lot of sense. Governments like it because they have certainty of power generation, and Polaris likes it because they have long-term visibility into their future cash flows. Win-win.

Future Developments Are A Source Of Growth

I would find Polaris and its current valuation compelling enough on the current asset base, but the icing on the cake are the additional projects and developments in the pipeline. Across the portfolio, Polaris has been making organic growth investments that should result in pretty strong 20%+ IRRs, even on the more conservative side of guidance. In aggregate, these capacity expansions and optimization (a significant portion of which are in the Dominican Republic through Canoa) should total around $65-70 million in capex and should generate between $14-15 million EBITDA pickup over the next three years.

With EBITDA of $58.3 million generated in the last twelve months, EBITDA is set to grow at least 25% over the next three years, assuming Polaris is able to achieve the low end of the guidance range. Compared to the last time I reviewed Polaris, the company was expecting organic growth investment of $75 million, so with some capex already behind the company, there's room for further dividend increases.

Another area of potential for growth is M&A. Historically, this has been a part of Polaris' strategy, doing deals in the $15-$30 million range. This included acquisitions like Emerald Solar Energy SRL for $20.3 million and Hidroelectric San Jose de Minas S.A. for $16.3 million, among others.

Polaris is targeting $100 million in EBITDA by 2028. With the current run rate of $58.3 million in EBITDA plus $14.5 million in EBITDA pickup from organic projects (midpoint of guidance), Polaris will be short about $27.2 million from its goal. To fill the gap, the company sees opportunities for M&A where it can acquire projects in addition to organic growth initiatives.

To fund these acquisitions, Polaris generates strong free cash flow and has a decent balance sheet. From a balance sheet perspective, the company had $56 million at the end of the quarter, with $232 million in long-term debt (source: S&P Capital IQ). With Net Debt of $176 million, the company has a Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.0x, which should de-lever organically to 2.4x by 2028, even without any debt payment.

While the debt load is higher than it was since the last time I reviewed the company, I still maintain that the leverage here is appropriate, noting that peers in the space are significantly more levered. While the interest rates on debt are high (in the mid-single digits), I don't think Polaris will take on new debt unless they find a very attractive target for M&A.

Valuation and Wrap Up

According to Bloomberg, there are 6 sellside analysts who cover Polaris' stock. The average price target is $20.50 with a low of $19.00 and a high of $32.00. From the current price to the average price target one year out, this implies about 58% upside, not including the 6% dividend.

While those targets may seem aggressive, I do not believe they are unreasonable. On EV/EBITDA, the company trades for just 6.0x EV/EBITDA. And though this is in line with the historical 5-year average multiple, I think Polaris could trade much higher.

Comparing Polaris to its peers listed below, there's a huge gap in valuation. At 6.0x EV/EBITDA, the company trades at a more than 50% discount to the average of 15.7x EV/EBITDA. The last time I valued Polaris, I compared it to Canadian listed peers like Boralex (OTCPK:BRLXF) (BLX:CA), Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIFF) (NPI:CA), and Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCPK:INGXF) (INE:CA). Because of Polaris' more international operations (Latin America), this time, I've included several global companies in the renewable space too.

Even still, the valuation disconnect could not be more obvious. At more than half the valuation, I find compelling value in shares of Polaris. While there are risks related to the geography, it's hard to make the argument that Polaris should trade wider.

As for company-specific risks, investors should be aware of the political risks of operating in these geographies. Some years ago, back in 2020, the company was forced to take a 16% reduction from the $130.72 that the company was initially getting from its Nicaragua operation. Since then, such events haven't occurred, but the unpredictability of governance in these regions is a concern. Another risk would be the balance sheet, however the stability of cash flows and 98% of price locked up, I think the risk of defaulting on covenants is low. Importantly, most of the debt is at the asset level, rather than the company level, which provides investors an additional set of protection.

Overall, I think these risks have largely been baked into the valuation. With a strong position in growth markets, capex now behind the company, and several projects in the pipeline to grow EBITDA, I find shares of Polaris Renewable attractive at current prices. With potential for a rerating in valuation and EBITDA lift from organic growth projects, investors are being paid to wait with a 6.2% dividend yield. As such, I rate shares of Polaris as a 'buy'.

