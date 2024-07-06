7 Stocks And 1 ETF I'm Buying The Second Week Of July

Jul. 06, 2024 8:05 AM ETSCHD, DGRW, MSFT, NVDA, CWEN, CWEN.A, HASI, SRE, AMT, IVT, REXR, WTRG, CMCSA, GOOGL, GOOG:CA, MSFT:CA, GOOG, NVDA:CA53 Comments
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tariffs and trade wars negatively impact domestic industries, burdening consumers and businesses.
  • Trump's proposed tariffs aim to permanently increase international trade costs to benefit US manufacturing.
  • Economists warn that Trump's trade policies could trigger inflation, impacting interest rates and stock performance.
  • I discuss my current buy list and why two high-yield dividend growers came back onto it after a recent selloff.
  • Comcast's cable TV subscriber losses should be seen as a broader consumer pullback in subscription-based video content.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

USA america united states new year or Independence Day celebration holiday background greeting card - Blue red white firework on dark night sky.

Corri Seizinger

Happy belated Independence Day, my fellow Americans!

If you're still suffering some heartburn from too many cheeseburgers and a hangover from too much booze, just remember: You did it for your country. You did it for America.

If you want access to our entire Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.

We are the largest real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 400+ reviews:

For a Limited Time - You can join us at a deeply reduced rate!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
18.27K Followers

Austin Rogers is a REIT specialist with a professional background in commercial real estate. He writes about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest growing passive income stream possible. Since his ideal holding period is "lifelong," his focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

Austin is a contributing author for the investing group High Yield Landlord, one of the largest real estate investment communities on Seeking Alpha, with thousands of members. It offers exclusive research on the global REIT sector, multiple real money portfolios, an active chat room, and direct access to the analysts. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DGRW, SCHD, AMT, CWEN.A, HASI, IVT, REXR, SRE, WTRG, CMCSA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD--
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™
DGRW--
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF
MSFT--
Microsoft Corporation
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
CWEN--
Clearway Energy, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News