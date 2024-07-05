Are Real Wages Catching Up?

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta profile picture
The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
474 Followers

Summary

  • The speed and magnitude of the surge in consumer prices resulted in a sizeable decline in real (inflation-adjusted) wage growth.
  • Inflation cooled quickly following the initial surge and by June 2023 was trending a bit above 3 percent.
  • While real wage growth has turned slightly positive in recent months, the level of real wages is still below where they were at the onset of the inflation surge that we began to see in the first quarter of 2021.

Stack of coins from low to high,tiny men on top

Paper Boat Creative

Originally published on June 27, 2024

By Jose Maria Barrero | Nick Bloom | Steven J. Davis | Kevin Foster | Brent Meyer | Emil Mihaylov

Two years ago, inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), topped out at

This article was written by

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta profile picture
The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
474 Followers
The Atlanta Fed's macroblog provides commentary on economic topics including monetary policy, macroeconomic developments, financial issues and Southeast regional trends. Authors for macroblog are Dave Altig and other Atlanta Fed economists.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News