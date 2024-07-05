Oybek Ostanov/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I recommend buying BRF shares (NYSE:BRFS). The company has a prominent position in one of Brazil's strengths, commodity exports, and the degree of internationalization that the company has achieved mitigates specific risks to the local economy.

Additionally, BRF has seen the price of its main costs plummet, such as corn and soybeans, which has improved its margins. Finally, the company has great momentum and has an attractive valuation based on the EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the sector average.

Introduction

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) projects that Brazil will be the largest exporter of chicken meat in the world in 2024, even surpassing the USA and reaching 36% of world exports.

With more than 5 million tons, China should be the largest destination for Brazilian exports. In this scenario, I want to introduce you to BRF, an internationalized Brazilian meatpacking company prominent in the chicken export market around the world.

History And Business Model

BRF was founded 90 years ago and is one of the largest exporters of poultry meat in the world. The company has around 100 thousand employees, 60 distribution centers and 44 production units to produce more than 5 million tons of food every year, serving 300 thousand customers in 120 countries.

BRF (IR Company)

The company is a leader in the Brazilian market, owning well-known brands such as Sadia, Perdigão and Banvit. BRF is also a leader in the Halal market, with a share of around 37.6% in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

BRF Products (IR Company)

Sales in Brazil represent around 50% of the company's total sales, which is positive in my opinion. Due to its diversification, the company is able to mitigate the specific risks of each economy where it operates, and this definitely corroborates my recommendation to buy the shares. Now, let's carry out a financial analysis of BRF against its competitors and obtain more information for our study.

BRF Fundamentals

Below, I will do a financial analysis of BRF's indicators with its competitors in the world that export the most chicken meat, such as Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), and Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NYSE:PPC).

Ticker BRFS TSN PPC Name BRF Tyson Foods Pilgrim's Pride Market Cap $6.8B $20.1B $9.1B Revenue $10.7B $52.9B $17.5B Revenue Growth 5 Year [CAGR] 12.1% 5.7% 9.7% EBITDA Margin 7.5% 4.3% 7.1% Net Income Margin -0.9% -1.1% 2.8% ROE -1.9% -3.2% 15.3% Dividend Yield - 3.3% - Net Debt / EBITDA 2.8x 2.9x 1.9x Click to enlarge

In my view, BRF presents very balanced numbers, such as the highest revenue growth compared to its peers. I also see a good EBITDA margin and decent leverage for the business. However, I believe there are signs that the company could have even better numbers, such as reversing its net margin and ROE to positive.

Margins Should Improve

One of the main costs for BRF is bird feed, which is basically made up of soybeans and corn. The outlook is bearish for the prices of both commodities. As a result, we can already see BRF's margins improving.

EBITDA Margin (Koyfin)

In my projections, if the positive scenario is confirmed, the company could reach a great EBITDA margin of 20%. Now, let's talk a little about the company's valuation.

Valuation Is Attractive

As the company is an exporter, the financial result can impact profits. Therefore, I will use a comparative assessment with the EV/EBITDA multiple to carry out the valuation.

EV/EBITDA (Seeking Alpha)

Considering EV/EBITDA (FWD), the company would have a potential appreciation of 55% to the sector average of 10.46x. As for the average of the last 5 years, the potential for appreciation is 12%.

I believe it is possible to consider both indicators, and arrive at a potential appreciation of 33%, which implies a fair price of $5.49. Therefore, my recommendation is to buy BRF shares. Let's now look at the Quant Rating and Factor Grades tools.

BRF According To Quant Rating And Factor Grades

BRF was one of the main highs of the first half of the year in the Brazilian market, so its momentum is very strong, as we can see below.

Quant Rating And Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Additionally, Quant Rating strongly recommends buying BRF shares. This makes me very calm about my recommendation. Now let's see what the company's latest results were like.

Latest Earning Results

In 1Q24, BRF beat market estimates in terms of earnings, while revenue was in line with expectations.

Forecasts (Investing.com)

The 2.0% reduction in sales volume (page 7 of the file) was offset by the evolution of the average sales price (+3.5% y/y) due to the recovery of the poultry market after the global oversupply scenario, which put pressure on prices during most of 2023.

The recovery in poultry prices combined with the drop in grain and oil costs allowed the company to report higher-than-expected net income. Now, let's talk about the risks to the thesis.

Potential Risks To The Bullish Thesis

One of the risks to the thesis is that BRF was the main increase in the Ibovespa index in the first half of 2024, with a 64% increase in BRL. Therefore, much of the potential for appreciation has already occurred in theory.

Return (YTD) (Seeking Alpha)

Secondly, BRF has operations in Rio Grande do Sul, and the state suffered the worst crisis in its history with the heavy rains caused by El Niño. The company does not indicate to what extent the rains could impact 2Q24 results.

The risks to the thesis are diverse, and the investor must carry out a very diligent study before choosing to invest in the company's shares. Now, let's conclude the investment thesis in the company BRF.

The Bottom Line

Brazil is a powerhouse in the export of agricultural commodities, and BRF has a prominent position in the poultry market, presenting geographic diversification and improving margins.

The company's momentum is very strong, including a strong buy recommendation from the Quant Rating. In addition, the company has an attractive valuation due to the EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the sector average.

Based on this analysis, I recommend buying BRF shares. In my view, investors should focus on the company's competitive advantages and prominent position in its market. Given the valuation, the risk-return ratio is quite attractive in my view.