Weyco Group Could Benefit From A Retailer Restocking; Market Is Overly Pessimistic, But Stock Is A Buy

Jul. 05, 2024 5:10 AM ETWeyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) Stock
Quipus Capital profile picture
Quipus Capital
1.21K Followers

Summary

  • Weyco Group is a shoe designer and wholesaler with six brands focused on men's leather dress and casual shoes, as well as winter and outdoor boots.
  • Despite challenging fashion trends for much of the past decade, WEYS has maintained gross and operating margins, positioning itself competitively in the market.
  • The company's current valuation implies a return to pre-pandemic profitability, but its higher profits and potential for retailers to restock inventory suggest a possible upward repricing, making it a Buy at current prices.

Zapatos de hombres marrón

herstockart/iStock via Getty Images

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) is a shoe designer and wholesaler. The company owns six brands focused on men's leather dress and casual (Stacy Adams, Nunn Bush, Florsheim) and winter and outdoor boots (Bogs, Rafters, Forsake).

The company's

This article was written by

Quipus Capital profile picture
Quipus Capital
1.21K Followers
Long-only investment, evaluating companies from an operational, buy-and-hold perspective.Quipus Capital does not focus on market-driven dynamics and future price action. Instead, our articles focus on operational aspects, understanding the long-term earnings power of companies, the competitive dynamics of the industries where they participate, and buying companies that we would like to hold independently of how the price moves in the future. Most QC calls will be holds, and that is by design. Only a very small fraction of companies should be a buy at any point in time. However, hold articles provide important information for future investors and a healthy dose of skepticism to a relatively bullish-biased market.Disclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in WEYS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WEYS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WEYS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WEYS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News