Arbutus Biopharma's IP Legal Wins And Clinical Trials - A Strong Buy Opportunity

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
1.27K Followers

Summary

  • Arbutus Biopharma's three-pronged strategy targets cHBV by suppressing HBV DNA, reducing viral antigens, and boosting immune response.
  • Imdusiran (AB-729) shows promise in Phase 2 trials, potentially leading to a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B.
  • ABUS is engaged in significant IP litigation with Moderna, Pfizer, and BioNTech over LNP technology used in mRNA vaccines.
  • Positive litigation outcomes could result in substantial financial compensation and enhance ABUS’s IP value.
  • The Company’s strong cash position and promising clinical pipeline support its undervaluation and strong buy rating.

Hepatitis B test

jarun011

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing chronic hepatitis B [cHBV] therapies. ABUS’ strategy is three-pronged: suppressing HBV DNA replication, reducing viral antigens like HBsAg with RNA interference drugs, and boosting the immune response using immune modulators. The company's leading

This article was written by

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
1.27K Followers
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ABUS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ABUS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABUS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News