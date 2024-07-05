My 2 Top All-American Income Picks For July

Photosomnia/E+ via Getty Images

Co-authored by Treading Softly

I have been a frequent vocal advocate of investing in the United States economy, largely because it is much more resilient than other economies and provides a greater degree of openness compared to other international investments that you can make. The regulatory scheme within the United States, while at times, can feel burdensome, also helps ensure a greater level of transparency and honesty from companies when they file with the government. Investing in the U.S. economy provides me with excellent income and the satisfaction that I can support my neighbors, my brothers, my sisters, and the country as a whole by contributing much-needed liquidity into the system.

There are many different ways to invest within the U.S. economy, and the stock market is the most prominently used and easily accessible method. Today, I want to highlight two companies that allow you to invest in the greatest economy in the world by providing valuable means to those who need homes and to those who are running businesses.

Let's dive in!

Pick #1: GHI - Yield 10.6%

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) is a partnership that issues a K-1 at tax time. The partnership focuses on the specialty niche of MRBs or Mortgage Revenue Bonds.

MRBs are bonds originated by state housing agencies to encourage the development of affordable housing. These loans are then sold to investors like GHI, who get the perk of the interest being Federal Tax Exempt. As a result of GHI's investment in these bonds, a portion of their distributions are tax-exempt income. Source

GHI Q1 2024 Earnings

The profitability of this portion of GHI's business is primarily based on the spread between the yield they are able to receive from their assets and the yield they have to pay on their own debt.

GHI has hedged much of its interest rate exposure but is generally positioned to benefit from declining rates. Rising rates have been a headwind to GHI's earnings from this segment.

GHI Q1 2024 Earnings

We've seen this trend among many companies that use spread-based investment strategies. Higher rates have been a headwind because they increase the cost of borrowing. At the same time, long-term assets have not seen their yields rise as much. The yield curve has been inverted for an abnormally long time, and that puts pressure on business models that rely on short-term borrowing and long-term lending - GHI is no exception.

However, GHI has not put all its eggs in one basket. Its second major strategy is a joint-venture strategy. GHI provides capital to invest in the development of multifamily residential buildings, which are then leased up and stabilized. Once occupancy is high enough, the property is marketed for sale. GHI gets cash flow from any rent paid while the property is being leased up, but the bulk of the gains are realized when the property sells.

These gains have been substantial, but are lumpy. Here is a look at GHI's revenues over the past five quarters:

GHI Q1 2024 Presentation

Note that the red bars represent gains on sale. It is these gains that allowed GHI to pay out supplemental distributions last year. With no sales announced yet this year, it is likely that supplemental distributions will be on pause for now. However, GHI has numerous projects in the works using this strategy and, for the past three quarters, has increased its investment in this strategy.

GHI Q1 2024 Presentation

Today, GHI is trading at book value and its distribution at a 10.6% yield. The best part is that GHI has a history of being a defensive investment through recessions. It dramatically outperformed during the Dot-Com bust:

Data by YCharts

While it felt some of the pain during the GFC, its performance was very strong, especially when you consider that real estate was the heart of the crisis.

Data by YCharts

Today, we get the opportunity to buy at a low valuation and can hold a company that has historically outperformed during recessions. Thank you, Mr. Market.

Pick #2: ARI - Yield 14.3%

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) is a mortgage REIT that invests in commercial real estate. If you've read any financial news over the past year, you have likely read something negative about commercial real estate.

High interest rates are good for commercial mortgage REITs because they own assets that pay a floating rate. If you're getting paid more, that is a great thing. Yet, the Fed has proven that there can be "too much of a good thing". Like a kid who ate too much at an all-you-can-eat ice cream buffet, commercial real estate lenders are seeing the unpleasant side effects. Namely, borrowers over the past two years have been struggling to pay their mortgages, which have gone up significantly. Collecting a higher interest rate is great, until the borrower can't (or won't) pay. Then, the lender is faced with a default and trying to recover value in a tough market.

Let's be clear: there have been defaults in commercial real estate, and substantially all lenders in the sector are dealing with them.

One thing that makes mortgage REITs different from other commercial lenders like CMBS (Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities) or bank loans is that mortgage REITs can easily take over the operation of the property.

CMBS are automatically liquidated at auction, and the properties often sell at huge discounts because the bidders know it is a distressed sale. Banks are usually in a hurry to get a non-performing asset off their books because they have to worry about the capital requirements for their depositors. Mortgage REITs don't have to auction, and they don't have depositors to worry about.

ARI has taken ownership of three properties. Source

ARI Q1 2024 Supplement

A development and two hotels. The Atlanta hotel was being marketed for sale, but when that deal didn't work out, and ARI didn't feel like they could get a good price right now, they moved it to their investment portfolio.

The development is under construction, and both hotels are cash flow positive, contributing roughly $4 million to the bottom line in Q1 (before non-cash depreciation).

ARI Q1 2024 Supplement

Since they are cash flow positive, ARI is content to sit on the hotels until the real estate market stabilizes enough that they can be sold at attractive prices. This is an optionality that a bank or CMBS lender doesn't have. The original developer couldn't afford to pay ARI, but now ARI is in the position of being an equity owner in the project and will reap any profits when development is complete, and the property can be sold as an operating investment. This will very likely be a significant gain to the current carrying value.

Right now, borrowers are defaulting. ARI, along with other mortgage REITs, are being faced with the decision of how to handle it. They can restructure the loan, sell the loan, or take ownership of the property. If they take ownership, the loan is written off, and a "loss" is realized based on the current fair value of the property. Yet, in real estate, the current fair value does not mean the potential future sale value. In the future, the property could be sold for a very different number.

Right now, the real estate market is soft, and it isn't a great time to be selling real estate. ARI recognizes that and is willing to sit on these properties, collecting the cash flow. The real estate market isn't destroyed for the rest of time. It will recover, and real estate will become hot again. At that point, ARI can recover what it "lost" from these loans when it foreclosed on this real estate by selling the properties for a profit. This is the benefit of being patient and holding on to assets in sectors while others are selling and running in fear.

Conclusion

These two companies allow us to invest in a vast array of different companies and properties across the United States; whether it is residential exposure through GHI or commercial property exposure through ARI, we're able to provide liquidity into the market and reap the rewards of being a lender.

We've seen a lot of negative news swirling around in the financial media, on Seeking Alpha, and other investing forms and websites, ringing the bell of fear regarding a massive shockwave of defaults expected to ripple across the economy. For the most part, these claims have been erroneous and mostly driven by fear and not facts. Year after year, the economy continues to outperform the expectations of these so-called experts. When it comes to investing in the economy, as a lender, it is important to pick your place carefully to understand the differences between different opportunities and find the ones that best match your goals, but also provide a greater degree of relative safety compared to others.

During retirement, while you may now no longer be actively providing productivity via the workforce, you can still play a vital role in the economy, not only stimulating it with your spending but also providing liquidity by investing. Those benefits that you provide will return to you greatly via your portfolio. As an income investor, you have regular income pouring into your account from your investments. You can either be an investor and deploy it back into the economy, be a consumer and participate in the economy by spending, or hold on to it for your future needs. The wonderful thing about cash on hand is that you have almost unlimited opportunities. So, I work towards making the markets place as much of it into my hands as possible. That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.