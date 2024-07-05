claylib/E+ via Getty Images

Thrust of my analysis

Last month, International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) and DS Smith Plc (OTCPK:DITHF) [LSE:SMDS.L] announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act for their proposed combination. This removed one bar to the completion of the targeted combination to become effective in the fourth quarter of 2024.

In this article, I will look at the performance and valuation of the combined entity. In the announcement of the combination, IP had laid out the USD 514 million synergies and the one-time cost of about USD 370 million for the combination. Refer to Chart 1. My analysis will be based on this information.

While the announcement had pitched the deal as a "combination", it looked more like an acquisition by IP for all the shares in DS Smith. This is because:

Post-combination, the existing shareholders of IP will end up with 66% of the combined group, while the existing shareholders of DS Smith will end up with a balance of 34%.

IP's CEO will be the CEO of the combined group.

The headquarters of the combined group will be the IP's headquarters.

As such, I will focus on the combination from the IP perspective. In this context, the combination will not only result in bigger revenue and earnings for IP but also change the geographic coverage.

From a valuation perspective, there could be an impact on the risk of IP's cash flows. This is accounted for in the changes in the WACC resulting from the changes in the equity risk premium and cost of debt. I will also consider this impact in my valuation of the combined entity.

There are 2 goals for the analysis here:

To assess whether the shareholders of IP and DS Smith are better off with the combination.

To see whether there is an investment opportunity for a fresh investor to buy IP or DS Smith at the current market price. I based my analysis on the market prices as of 3 Jul 2024 with IP at USD 43.54 per share and DS Smith at USD 5.41 (GDP 4.26) per share.

This is mostly a quantitative analysis that is meant to complement what I have written earlier.

This is the third and final part of my series looking at this combination. In the earlier parts 1 and 2, I looked at the respective performances and values as separate, standalone companies. Refer to:

Business background

Although both companies operate in the same packaging sector, they differ in where they operate, and their customer base. The differences between IP and DS Smith also extend to their operating performance, as illustrated in Table 1.

Notes to Table 1:

a) IP based on FYE Dec 2023. DS Smith based on FYE Apr 2024.

b) Past 10 years.

c) IP based on FYE Dec 2023. DS Smith based on FYE Apr 2023.

IP is about double the size of DS Smith in terms of revenue and seems to be more efficient or productive than DS Smith. Because of these differences, the intrinsic value of the combined group will differ depending on where the USD 517 million synergies and costs are realized.

Value of synergies

Synergy is the additional value that is generated by combining two firms, creating opportunities that would not been available to these firms operating independently.

According to Damodaran, we can categorize synergies into 2 groups - operating and financial.

Operating synergies affect the operations of the combined firm and include economies of scale, increasing pricing power, and higher growth potential. They generally show up as higher expected cash flows.

Financial synergies include diversification and a higher debt capacity. They sometimes show up as higher cash flows and sometimes take the form of lower discount rates.

The challenge in estimating the intrinsic value of the combined IP and DS Smith is figuring out in which company the USD 514 million synergies and USD 370 cost will impact. In this context, I assumed that these will all impact the cash flows.

To assess whether there will be any financial synergies, I will look at the potential change in the equity risk premium and credit rating. These will impact the cost of equity and cost of debt, respectively, which in turn will affect the WACC.

Valuation

I followed Damodaran's approach to determining the value of synergy. He suggested a 3-step process.

First, determine the intrinsic value of each company independently.

Secondly, estimate the intrinsic value of the combined firm, with no synergy, by adding the values obtained for each firm in the first step.

Third, build in the effects of synergy into the cash flow and revalue the combined firm with synergy. The difference between the value of the combined firm with synergy and the value of the combined firm without synergy provides a value for synergies.

In my earlier 2 articles, I estimated the intrinsic value of IP and DS Smith based on the single-stage Free Cash Flow to the Firm (FCFF) model. Refer to my earlier articles for the details. I used the same model for the above second and third steps.

The intrinsic value can be represented by the following equation:

Value of firm = FCFF X (1+g) / (WACC - g)

Where:

WACC = weighted average cost of capital.

g = growth rate.

t = tax rate.

In my analysis, I will consider the impact of synergies on 2 metrics - FCFF and WACC.

I assumed that the USD 514 million will improve the FCFF by this amount.

I assumed that the USD 370 million one-off cost would be a one-off deduction from the improved discounted value of the FCFF.

I assumed that there would not be any change to IP's WACC. I will explain later how I came to this conclusion.

In projecting the synergies, IP had stated that it would take 4 years to fully realize them. For ease of analysis, I will assume that the full impact would be immediate.

A summary of the intrinsic value under various scenarios is summarized below.

Scenario 1 - Without any synergy and one-off cost, the intrinsic value of the combined business is USD 19 per share. Note that this value reflects the larger number of IP shares resulting from the issuance of new shares for the acquisition of DS Smith.

Scenario 2 - The intrinsic value with synergies and one-off cost realized fully within IP is USD 35 per share.

Scenario 3 - The intrinsic value with synergies and one-off cost realized fully within DS Smith is USD 39 per share.

The higher value for Scenario 3 compared to Scenario 2 is because the USD 514 million and one-off cost had a bigger impact on a less efficient part of the combined group.

The differences between Scenarios 2 or 3 and Scenario 1 represent the value of synergy. It ranged from USD 16 per share to USD 20 per share.

I would consider the valuation under Scenarios 2 and 3 as optimistic as:

IP had stated that the synergies would take 4 years to be fully realized, compared to my assumption of immediacy.

I used the same WACC rate. As I will show later, I expect the WACC of the combined IP to be higher.

Financial impact

I looked at the impact of the combination from 2 perspectives.

Whether this is an investment opportunity.

Whether value will be created by the combination.

The former compares the combined intrinsic value with the market price. The latter compares the value post-combination with that pre-combination.

New investor in IP or DS Smith

As of 3 July 2024, the market price for IP was USD 43.54 per share, whereas it was USD 5.41 (GDP 4.26) per share for DS Smith.

Under the proposed combination, IP offered to acquire each share of DS Smith by issuing 0.1285 shares of IP. At USD 43.53 per share, this is equal = USD 43.54 X 0.1285 = USD 5.60 per share.

You can see that this USD 5.60 is about 3% higher than the current DS Smith price of USD 5.41 per share. Given the assumptions about the forex rate and transaction costs, I would say that there is no arbitrage opportunity to buy DS Smith at the current price.

Next, considering that IP's current price is higher than the estimated combined values, there is no basis for a new investor to buy either IP or DS Smith.

Existing shareholder of IP or DS Smith

In my 2 earlier articles, I had estimated the standalone values as:

USD 21.91 per share for IP.

USD 1.56 per share for DS Smith

You can see that the current market prices for both companies are much higher than the estimated standalone values. They implied that the market is expecting the combination to be successful. If you think otherwise, you should exit now. Think of how the IP price fell when Suzano terminated its talks to acquire IP.

The current market prices of IP and DS exceeded my optimistic value of the combined IP. As a conservative investor, I would exit now rather than hope for a higher upside when the combination is successful.

Value creation

I hasten to add that you must differentiate between whether the combination is good for the shareholders of IP and DS Smith and the current market price of the respective shares.

The combination benefits the shareholders of both companies. Table 2 illustrates the value of the companies to both shareholders based on Scenario 3.

You can see that in either case, the value of the companies post-combination is significantly higher than the value pre-combination. In other words, both the shareholders of IP and DS Smith are better off with the combination. Note that this remains true even for Scenario 2. The increase in value comes from the value of synergies.

Table 2: Shareholders Value (Author)

Notes to Table 2:

a) Based on 100% of the respective standalone equity value.

b) Based on the respective % share of the Scenario 2 total equity value.

You may be interested to know whether IP overpaid for DS Smith. Referring to Table 2:

The shareholders of IP gained = USD 13,505 million - USD 7,586 million = USD 5,920 million.

Effectively, IP gave away USD 6,887 million to acquire DS Smith.

You can see that the shareholders of IP got less than what they gave away. I would conclude that IP overpaid for DS Smith.

Valuation model

In my earlier 2 articles, I valued IP and DS Smith based on a single-stage Free Cash Flow to the Firm (FCFF) model.

As such, I based the current valuation using the same model. Refer to Table 3, which shows the key steps in the valuation model.

The column titled IP is the independent valuation of International Paper.

The column titled DS Smith is the independent valuation of DS Smith carried out in USD.

The column titled IP + DS Smith is the combined value of IP and DS Smith in USD.

The yellow highlighted items are the 3 key parameters.

USD 517 million synergy. Depending on the Scenarios, this will affect either the IP or DS Smith column.

WACC. The key is the WACC under the IP + DS Smith column. I have assumed this to be the same as IP on a standalone basis.

USD 370 million one-off costs. For simplicity, I assumed that this cost would follow the USD 517 million synergies.

WACC

According to the CAPM, the WACC is the weighted average cost of equity and cost of debt.

The cost of equity is dependent on the equity risk premium. As per Damodaran, the equity risk premium is dependent on where the companies operate. To assess the impact of the wider geographical spread of the combined IP, I compared the weighted equity risk premium for IP pre- and post-acquisition. Refer to Table 4.

You can see that although the combined IP has a wider geographic coverage, a significant part of its post-combination revenue would be from Europe. Europe has a higher equity risk premium compared to the US. The result is that IP's post-combination weighted equity risk premium is higher than the one under the standalone basis.

Table 4: Estimating the weighted equity risk premium (Author)

Notes to Table 4: I followed Damodaran's approach, where the equity risk premium of a company is based on the weighted equity risk premium of the various countries in which the company operates.

a) The equity risk premiums for the various regions were based on the Damodaran Jan 2024 dataset.

b) Based on FYE 2023 revenue for IP.

c) Based on the combined FYE 2023 IP revenue and FYE 2024 DS Smith revenue.

According to Damodaran, the cost of debt is a function of the risk-free rate plus a credit default spread. In turn, the credit default spread is strongly influenced by the credit rating of a company.

Since I have used US dollars for both IP and DS Smith, the risk-free rate pre- and post-combination is the same. At the same time, based on IP's Pro Forma Financial Profile, there does not seem to be many changes in the credit rating pre- and post-combination. Refer to Chart 2.

As such, I have assumed that there is no change in the cost of debt for IP with the combination.

In summary, we have a higher cost of equity but the same cost of debt post-combination. I hope you can understand why I said that in assuming the same WACC pre- and post-combination for IP, I have taken an optimistic view.

Limitation and risks

There are 3 issues to consider when looking at my valuation.

Timing of the synergies.

WACC.

Ability to deliver synergies.

In considering the USD 514 million synergies, I have assumed that the impact was immediate. This was different from the 4 years phased time frame that IP projected. A phased-out savings would lead to a lower value. Since there is no margin of safety from an optimistic view, I did not consider the phased-out perspective.

Secondly, I followed Damodaran's approach in estimating the WACC. This is dependent on the cost of equity and the cost of debt. Damodaran links the cost of equity to the equity risk premium. The cost of debt is a function of the default spread which in turn depends on the credit rating of the debt. I have shown how I estimated the equity risk premium and the credit rating.

I am sure that there are other ways to determine the WACC. A different approach may lead to a lower WACC and a different valuation. For example, if I use a WACC that is 5% lower together with the other assumptions under Scenario 3, I would obtain an intrinsic value that is the same as the current market price.

Furthermore, I have computed the value to the firm for the combined IP and DS Smith (item ao in Table 3) by using the combined FCFF (item am in Table 3) divided by IP's WACC of 8.2%. This was because I was looking at the combined cash flow from the IP perspective.

This meant that the value attributed to the FCFF of DS Smith was boosted by the lower 8.2% WACC compared to DS Smith's original WACC of 9.3%. Without this boost, the value under Scenario 3 would be USD 33 per share instead of USD 39 per share.

Finally, my valuation assumed that IP and/or DS Smith would be able to deliver the projected USD 514 million synergies at USD 370 million one-time costs. In my earlier 2 articles, I argued that both of these companies did not have a track record of improving their operations. As such, I have my doubts about their ability to deliver the full synergies and/or without cost overruns.

Given the above, you can see why I consider my valuation an optimistic one. Despite this optimistic perspective, there is no margin of safety at the current market price.

Conclusion

This is an attempt to quantify the impact of the combination of IP and DS Smith.

In their announcements on the combination, IP had presented the value of the synergies and the one-time cost to deliver them. Based on these, I found that the combination resulted in value creation for both IP and DS Smith. The shareholders of both companies should vote to approve the combination.

In my earlier articles, I had asked whether 2 not so wonderful companies can create value by coming together. My analysis shows that it is possible. Looking at Chart 1, I would surmise that most of the synergies come from economies of scale.

But differentiate between value creation and whether the market has overpriced it. Based on my analysis, I believe that the market price has overtaken the intrinsic value.

I have estimated that the combination resulted in the combined IP having an intrinsic value of USD 35 per share to USD 39 per share. As such, there is no margin of safety compared to the current market price of IP of USD 44 per share.

My analysis shows that the market is too optimistic about the synergies that could be delivered by the combination. This is not an investment opportunity in both IP and DS Smith for a new investor. If you are an existing shareholder of either IP or DS Smith, it is a good time to exit.

