Investment Thesis

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) is a business that, for a long time, I hesitated assigning with a sell rating, as I was concerned that the combination of its high short ratio together with its very high cash balance compared with its market cap could lead to short squeezes.

What's more, its debt-free balance sheet with more than 250% of its market cap made up of cash buys this business time. But this doesn't detract from the fact that this is a poor business that is hemorrhaging cash.

Even though SKLZ's management declares that by the end of this year, the business will turn profitable, I have my doubts.

And as such, I now rate it a sell.

Rapid Recap

Last year, I said:

[...] I now believe that $9 per share for Skillz will in time look like a mirage. [...] That being said, the feedback I got from many readers was, if I'm so sure of my assertions, why do I not put a sell rating on this stock? Why only a hold? I explained that Skillz is a highly shorted company. That means that there can be a short covering event that can dramatically change this stock's performance in a short period of time, and I didn't want that outcome to detract from my long-term thesis, that this stock is best avoided.

Not only has SKLZ significantly underperformed the S&P 500, but I now want to add to my previous pieces, with a new title.

Plus, I wanted to go further than previously. I now no longer believe that there's even a risk of a short squeeze. Hence, I now believe that rating this stock a sell is more appropriate.

Skillz Near-Term Prospects

Skillz operates a mobile gaming platform that ensures players contest in fair competition by matching real players against each other.

Its platform is designed for skill-based gaming by preventing the use of bots, that game outcomes unfairly. Skillz has recently secured a significant settlement from AviaGames for patent infringement and fraudulent bot use of $50 million.

Despite its war chest (discussed more soon), Skillz's business model is unprofitable. The company has reported ongoing declines in its number of paying users and struggles with new customer onboarding, which impedes its prospects.

Furthermore, its efforts to optimize customer acquisition costs and increase lifetime value have yet to yield "clean" profitable growth.

While Skillz positions itself as a leader in combating the prevalence of bots among competitors like AviaGames and Papaya Gaming, it undermines the trust and integrity of Skillz's gaming ecosystem. This persistent issue affects consumer confidence and impacts Skillz's ability to differentiate itself and sustain a loyal user base.

Given this background into its value proposition, let's now discuss its fundamentals.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Uninspiring

This is my contention, that the graphic above speaks for itself. This is not a business where one can invest capital with the aim of seeing one's capital grow.

On the contrary, this is a business with no economic value proposition. With a shrinking revenue base. Investors would do well to avoid this name, despite its strong cash position.

SKLZ Stock Valuation - Uninvestable, Despite Cash War Chest

Including the $50 million received in April from Avia, Skillz holds approximately $340 million of cash. While Skillz makes the case that in Q4 of this year the business will reach breakeven, I have my doubts.

Another group that doubts Skillz's prospects is WestCap Management, who have now fully exited their position in Skillz. Even though last year, WestCap Management still held more than 6% stock in the company.

Furthermore, even though Skillz's free cash flow appears to have improved to negative $5 million of free cash flow compared with negative $27 million in the same period a year ago, that's also to do with the fact that Skillz today operates as a shell of its former self.

It's cutting back on all expenses down to the bone, and working with an unviable business model, to stay afloat.

This is not a business that offers investors a reasonable risk-reward profile.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, despite Skillz's substantial cash reserves and management's optimistic profitability projections, the company's fundamental issues cannot be overlooked.

Skillz continues to hemorrhage cash, faces declining user engagement, and struggles with customer acquisition, all while its revenue growth rates remain lackluster.

I find the business model not viable, and the risk of a short squeeze seems increasingly remote. Therefore, I now firmly assign a sell rating to Skillz.

It's clear that Skillz's time is running out, and investors should clock out before the time is up.