Volkswagen AG’s (OTCPK:VWAGY) intention to transition to battery-electric vehicles (BEV) from internal combustion engines (ICE), announced six years ago, has stumbled badly, as have similar strategies by incumbents General Motors Co. (GM) and Ford Motor Co. (F).

The main questions now in front of VW are how much of the $48 billion the German automaker pledged to invest in BEVs can avoid being entirely wasted and how quickly the automaker can regroup on a new path toward achieving electrification in the future.

For much of its history, VW has been a top global producer, admired for its engineering excellence and its many prestigious brands, which include Porsche, Audi and Bentley. Oddly, VW has tended to underperform in the U.S., the world's most profitable vehicle market, where it has struggled to understand American consumers and thus has been passed by the likes of Toyota, Honda and Hyundai. VW's recent plan to revive International Harvester's Scout brand, built as a BEV in the U.S., is latest effort to grow in the U.S.

China is a special case: VW was there early and, until 2022, was the market leader. BYD became number-one, largely because VW has not kept up with the trend toward BEVs in the Middle Kingdom. This situation could change.

VW acquired roughly 5% of Chinese automaker XPeng and announced a master agreement on architecture and software collaboration designed to produce two mid-size VW models for Chinese consumers starting in 2026. The move could help VW slow, and perhaps reverse, the decline in Chinese sales that had plagued the company for the past several years.

In the U.S., where VW has maintained a market share in the neighborhood of 3.5% to 4%, sales of its ID4 BEV lately have struggled in the face of intense competition from rival makes and waning consumer interest in BEVs generally. McKinsey & Co.'s 2024 Mobility Consumer Pulse study reveals that 46 percent of EV owners in the United States, well above the worldwide average of 29 percent, want to switch to gasoline cars and hybrids because of the inadequate charging infrastructure and questions about range.

In late June, VW and Rivian jointly announced a technology partnership under which VW will pump up to $5 billion into Rivian and gain access to the latter’s electrical and electronic architecture and related software. Shares of Rivian, which are selling in the neighborhood of $15, well off the high of nearly $180 in November of 2021, have benefitted from the announcement. But doubts about long-term viability still engulf the BEV startup and others like it, which had presumed consumer demand would be much greater by now.

Notwithstanding delays and a crowded marketplace for BEVs, my analysis assumes that electrification including full BEV technology will be embraced by consumers eventually, albeit more slowly than planned by VW and other incumbents. The rollout will be quicker in the U.S., EU and other affluent industrialized societies with advanced power grids – and slower in developing economies where transition costs from ICE are less easily borne.

Oliver Blume, VW’s CEO, inherited a technology mess from Herbert Diess. Diess lost the top job over disappointing performance of VW’s Cariad software subsidiary, which had been created under him in 2020 to develop programs for a generation of models largely designed around advanced computing. Presumably, the links with XPeng and Rivian are meant to deliver what Cariad was unable.

From the looks of the agreement with Rivian, VW has determined that Rivian’s newest generation of electronic/electrical architecture and related software – featured in newly facelifted Rivian models released on June 6 – are immediately superior to what VW has and can be used on a range of VW Group models and brands.

According to AFS Forecast Services:

“Rivian’s zonal architecture system uses seven ECUs (electronic control units, i.e. computers) to operate the vehicle, down from the original seventeen. Each ECU handles more data and throughput as they are the new generation of systems on chips, or SoCs. Removing ten ECUs allowed Rivian to eliminate 1.6 miles (2.6km) from the wiring harness, reducing production costs. All seven domain controllers communicate with each other, even as they maintain control of their zones on the vehicle.

Additionally, Rivian’s electronic architecture is expected to enable over-the-air (OTA) software updates, a key function (as in current Teslas) that permits software to be modified, repaired and upgraded remotely and automatically. According to AFS, owners of VW BEVs are experiencing numerous reliability problems that only can be resolved by visits to dealer service departments.

VW’s cash infusion will assist Rivian to expand production at its Normal, Illinois assembly plant. Prior to running short of cash, Rivian had planned to build a second assembly plant in Georgia for the introduction of new, smaller models, a project that now is on hold.

Investors in Rivian will discover no shortage of viewpoints, predictions and analyses as to the startup’s prospects for long-term viability. As incumbents such as VW steadily pivot toward BEVs, startups face tougher prospects for survival, the recent financial difficulties of BEV makers Fisker (FSRNQ) and Faraday Future (FFIE) illustrating the point.

One potential outcome of the Rivian-VW agreement could be a future agreement and perhaps an outright acquisition by VW. Rivian is gaining in popularity with the smart set, much as Tesla did in its early days. With a market capitalization of $14.6 billion, Rivian would be well within VW’s financial means; the German automaker has a historic habit of buying the brands of smaller companies such as Skoda and Seat and integrating them into the VW group.

VW’s total revenue reached $335.8 billion for 2023 with a net income of $18.3 billion or a fully diluted EPS of $35.27 per share – up from $31.79 per share in 2022. The automaker holds a massive $53.4 billion in cash and short-term securities, as of its latest quarter, and $194.2 billion in common equity.

The total return of VWAGY ADRs has been negligible over the past five years, less than 1%. Equity still hasn’t recovered from the diesel emission cheating crisis of 2015.

VWAGY ADRs could be poised for a breakout if Blume can get the automaker’s act together on the BEV and software front. Seeking Alpha and Wall Street analysts like the stock at its current price; but its Quant Rating is a hold. The stock’s nearly 9% dividend yield is attractive, especially given VW’s strong balance sheet.

The company’s alliances with XPeng and Rivian will be keys to the future, so watching them from quarter to quarter should provide clues whether it’s time to take a plunge. For the moment, caution should be exercised.

