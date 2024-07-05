Volkswagen's Rivian Tie-Up Could Finally Make The Stock Worth Considering

Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
1.37K Followers

Summary

  • Volkswagen AG's transition to battery-electric vehicles has faced setbacks, similar to General Motors and Ford.
  • VW is investing $48 billion in BEVs, struggling in the U.S. market, and losing ground in China.
  • Partnership with Rivian and XPeng may help VW improve its BEV technology and regain market share.

Volkswagen dealership car store

Volkswagen dealership car store

Vera Tikhonova/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Volkswagen AG’s (OTCPK:VWAGY) intention to transition to battery-electric vehicles (BEV) from internal combustion engines (ICE), announced six years ago, has stumbled badly, as have similar strategies by incumbents General Motors Co. (

This article was written by

Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
1.37K Followers
I am a journalist based in Detroit, having spent almost my entire career writing about business and economic subjects for The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Detroit Free Press and Bloomberg. I'm the author of two books and am an acknowledged expert on the world automotive industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VWAGY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VWAGY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VWAGY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News