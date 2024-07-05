membio

Today, we are putting clinical stage Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) in the spotlight. The stock has been on a nice run since the stock market bottomed out late last October after a bit of a summer swoon. The company has several candidates it is developing within its pipeline and has potential and substantial upside from a key litigation dispute. An analysis follows below.

Arbutus Biopharma is headquartered in Warminster, PA. The company is primarily focused on developing novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus or HBV and has several efforts underway in its pipeline. The stock currently trades for just over three bucks a share and sports a market capitalization right near $600 million.

The company along with Genevant Sciences are locked into a patent dispute with Moderna (MRNA), alleging the latter used the companies' lipid nanoparticles technology without permission or compensation within its Covid-19 vaccines. This could eventually result in nothing or a potentially a multi-billion-dollar settlement. A trial is scheduled to begin in late April of next year, although there is always the possibility an agreement could be hammered out prior to that event. An article in April on Seeking Alpha went into much greater detail on the litigation, so I will not rehash it here. The company also posted a presentation around the litigation in April as well. Arbutus is also suing Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) for similar litigation claims.

Pipeline Progress:

The company's pipeline is targeting HBV where there is a large unmet need.

Towards that end, Arbutus has several assets in development. Its lead candidate is called imdusiran or AB-729. This is an RNAi therapeutic. It is being developed as the core part of a combination treatment strategy that includes NA (nucleos(t)ide analogues) therapy and potentially Arbutus' proprietary compound AB-101, a PD-L1 inhibitor and/or Peg-IFNα.

Currently, the company has several trials in progress. The problem is all of them are Phase 2a or earlier efforts. A Phase 2a study that will kick off sometime before year-end will determine the dosing around a planned imdusiran plus AB-101 Phase 2 trial that should initiate in 2025. In summer of last year, the company ended development for another HBV candidate, as well as its Covid-19 effort. The company also replaced its CEO and Chief Medical Officer last year.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

In June, Robert W. Baird ($4 price target) maintained its Hold rating while Chardan Capital ($4 price target), H.C. Wainwright ($5 price target) and JMP Securities ($4 price target) all reissued Buy ratings even as four analyst firms basically have the same price target on the stock. Not something you see that often.

The company ended this first quarter with just under $138 million worth of cash and marketable securities. Arbutus raised $21.9 million during the quarter via its "at-the-market" offering program, which management stated extended its cash runway into the second quarter of 2026. The company had a net loss of $17.9 million. The company gets a small revenue stream ($1.5 million in the first quarter) from the out-licensing agreement with Alnylam (ALNY).

Four insiders sold just under $80,000 worth of stock collectively in February. However, that has been the only insider activity in the stock so far in 2024.

Conclusion:

Arbutus has several 'shots on goal' and its lawsuit with Moderna is also a wildcard. The stock has what I would call 'tepid' analyst firm support based on price targets. In addition, I really dislike when a company consistently raises new capital via an 'at the market' facility. Shareholders get diluted on a quarterly basis instead of a scheduled event like a secondary offering. Arbutus also raised $29.9M via its ATM facility in the previous quarter.

Nothing in the company's pipeline has reached the pivotal trial stage, and Arbutus appears many, many years before any of its pipeline assets become commercialized. Litigation could turn out to be a 'lottery ticket' but it is hard to value. Therefore, there simply is not enough to here to recommend an investment in ABUS at this time outside for those investors who want to bet that the company's litigation efforts will be successful.