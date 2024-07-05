Google: The Cheapest Stock In The Magnificent 7

Summary

  • Google's GenAI monetization strategy has sparked a strong rally in its stock, fueled by accelerated growth in advertising and YouTube ads.
  • As YouTube Shorts users continue to grow, the company is emphasizing monetization efforts, with the monetization rate doubling relative to in-stream viewing over the past 12 months in the U.S.
  • Google Cloud's operating margin has been steadily expanding, and with Google Services' margin contributing, the company reached its highest overall EBIT margin last quarter since 3Q FY2021 at 31.6%.
  • Total capex in FY2024 is projected to grow by 52% YoY, focusing on the Gemini foundation model and other AI infrastructure, aiming to sustain its long-term AI growth story.
  • The stock is currently trading at a non-GAAP forward P/E of 24.8x, which is 4% below its 5-year average and the lowest among the "Magnificent 7."

Tech

400tmax

Investment Thesis

Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) GenAI roadmap since early this year has fueled a strong rally in its stock. From Gemini 1.5 to AI Overviews, the company is integrating GenAI features into all its products and services. I

