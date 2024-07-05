Wall Street Breakfast: The Ballot Box

The ballot box

14 years of Conservative rule have ended in the U.K. after the Labour Party won the U.K. general election by a landslide, with Keir Starmer becoming the new prime minister. He's been given a major mandate with 411 seats out of 650 in parliament, picking up 211 seats in the latest vote, according to the last exit polls. It's a big shift for Britain's political landscape, which has dealt with a tumultuous decade that has included Brexit, a cost-of-living crisis following COVID and the war in Ukraine, as well as four Tory prime ministers over the past five years.



Major turnaround: Labour suffered its worst election result in nearly a century in 2019, but it has since made inroads with the general public dealing with a sluggish economy and strained public services. The loss also reflects diminishing confidence in the Conservative Party, which has seen its fair share of troubles ranging from the failed mini-budget of Liz Truss to scandals under Boris Johnson. In fact, disenchanted Tory members helped boost Nigel Farage's Reform UK, which became the fourth-largest party in parliament and intends to build a mass national movement before the next general election in 2029.



"The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight. There is much to learn and reflect on, and I take responsibility for the loss," outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared before stepping down as Conservative Party leader. "Change begins now," responded Labour's Keir Starmer, who was handed the keys to 10 Downing Street. "We said we would end the chaos... and today, we start the next chapter." The FTSE 100 (UKX) edged higher following the long-predicted results and note that there is another big European election taking place in France this weekend.



With net debt nearly equivalent to annual economic output, the U.K. Labour Party has pledged to plug a shortfall in public spending, but will need to find new funds to turbocharge the economy and the National Healthcare Service. It has also outlined supply-side reforms like making infrastructure easier and cheaper to build, as well as investing in green energy and a New Deal for Working People. In terms of trade, Starmer has ruled out rejoining the EU single market or customs union, though he will seek ways to remove some of the trade barriers with bloc.

Bitcoin pileup

Crypto-related stocks are under pressure in premarket trading after Bitcoin (BTC-USD) extended its losses for the fourth consecutive session. The largest cryptocurrency has fallen from the $63,000 level to around $54,000 in recent days, with collapsed exchange Mt. Gox set to distribute a large amount of BTC to its creditors. A heist in 2011 nabbed up to 950K Bitcoins, but repayments will be made this week to many creditors, prompting dilution fears or many to cash out on their recovered investments. The German government also just sold thousands of bitcoins, which were said to have been seized in connection to defunct piracy website Movie2k.



Meet Saks Global

Stronger together might be the name of the game in the luxury business as brick-and-mortar outlets continue to get hammered by e-commerce trends and inflation takes a toll on aspirational buyers. Hudson's Bay Co. has confirmed the $2.65B purchase of Neiman Marcus Group, creating a powerhouse with $10B in annual sales and over 150 store locations, including Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5th, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. As mentioned previously, Amazon (AMZN) will take a minority stake in the combined company, which will be called Saks Global. Salesforce (CRM) is another minority investor and is expected to help with artificial intelligence.

Current conditions

Today's closely-watched jobs report, which will be published at 8:30 AM ET, is likely to be a mixed bag, with growth expected to continue but at a slower pace than in prior months. Economists estimate 191K non-farm payrolls were added in June, while the unemployment rate held steady at 4%. With inflation being the Federal Reserve's main focus, average hourly earnings data will also be important in the upcoming report. That's expected to rise 0.3% M/M and 3.9% on a Y/Y basis, vs. 0.4% M/M and 4.1% Y/Y in May, with the labor force participation rate increasing slightly to 62.6%.