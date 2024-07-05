Marathon Digital: The Top Miner For Efficiency, Growth, And Bitcoin's Next Rally

Summary

  • Marathon’s mining efficiency in terms of its revenues per exahash is better than its main competitors, Riot and CleanSpark.
  • Record low hashprices could decrease mining difficulty by 5%, which could help Marathon increase its Bitcoin production.
  • Marathon’s new venture in mining Kaspa could generate more than $87 million in revenues at high margins up to 95%.
  • Marathon’s and Bitcoin’s price movement could signal a strong rally in the near term.
  • I’m reiterating my buy rating for Marathon.
The month of June hasn’t been kind to Bitcoin (BTC-USD) as the world’s largest cryptocurrency is down nearly 16% since the beginning of June, dropping below the $59 thousand mark in the process. Despite that, the largest public Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (

As a former managing editor at a financial media publication focused on mid and small caps, I am using my experience to present investment opportunities in undervalued companies. My experience, combined with my academic background in financial markets and institutions, allows me to bring thorough research and analysis of financial statements, market trends, as well as upcoming events that may impact specific companies or industries.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

